India vs Bangladesh: Left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny buoyed by arrival of Daniel Vettori as new spin bowling coach
Shakib had to skip the opening training session due to illness but other players joined the session, attended by Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs POR Live Now
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs OMA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs NAM Namibia beat Kenya by 87 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs JER Ireland beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs SIN Papua New Guinea beat Singapore by 43 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SCO Scotland beat Bermuda by 46 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs OMA - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs NIG - Oct 26th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 GIB vs POR - Oct 26th, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER vs NED - Oct 26th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP-Sena pitting rebel candidates, VBA hampering Congress-NCP chances in 23 seats: Maharashtra battle was a close one, but Opposition failed to sway voters
-
Maharashtra and Haryana polls: Modi impact, Gandhis' relevance, Sharad Pawar's resilience; key subplots of the election
-
Monsoon rains, floods killed 2,155 across India, 45 still missing; highest number of deaths recorded in Maharashtra
-
Saand Ki Aankh movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are smashing good fun as UP’s inspiring Shooter Daadis
-
Fantasy Premier League, Gameweek 10 tips: Load up on Manchester City players but be wary of rotation
-
SBI Q2 net profit surges six-fold to Rs 3,375 cr on insurance venture stake sale boost; gross NPAs decline 7.19%
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
US House Subcommittee hearing aimed to target India, but that doesn't mean it didn't contain lessons for New Delhi
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Toxic patriarchal conditioning must be dismantled for true change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Members of the Bangladesh cricket team joined a training camp for next month's tour of India on Friday, formally ending their strike for better pay and benefits.
The players called off their strike late on Wednesday as the Bangladesh Cricket Board accepted most of their demands, including a 50 per cent pay hike for first-class players, expansion of national pay contracts and a share in BCB's revenue.
Bangladesh spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori (Centre) chats with head coach Russel Domingo (Left). AFP
Announced by national Test and T20 international captain Shakib Al Hasan, the strike had cast doubt on Bangladesh's tour of India featuring three T20Is and two Tests.
Shakib had to skip the opening training session due to illness but other players joined the session, attended by South African head coach Russell Domingo.
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori also joined as Bangladesh's spin bowling coach on Friday, replacing India's Sunil Joshi.
Vettori, the Black Caps' record wicket-taker who retired in 2015, will work for 100 days leading up to next year's World T20 in Australia.
The arrival of the new spin coach was eagerly welcomed by Arafat Sunny, who was recalled for the India T20Is after three years in the wilderness.
"As a left-arm spinner, I always followed his bowling. He is a great left-arm spinner. He is my coach now. Today is his first day, so let's see, we have more practice sessions coming," said Sunny.
Sunny has not played for Bangladesh since he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World T20 for an illegal bowling action. He also spent two months in jail after posting intimate photos of his girlfriend on social media.
"He was an international player and also did coaching in IPL. So maybe if I talk with him and get some advice on how I can improve, it will be better for me," Sunny said.
Bangladesh will start their India tour with the first T20I in Delhi on 3 November.
The team are expected to depart on 30 October.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 20:45:40 IST
Also See
Unhappy with BCB, Bangladesh cricketers go on strike; upcoming tour of India under threat
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan smells conspiracy behind players' strike but says India tour on
Bangladesh Cricket Board promotes institutionalised match fixing, claims former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury