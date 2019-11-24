India vs Bangladesh: 'Individuals will not win it and they know it', Indian coach Ravi Shastri on pace attack
On the back of a high quality pace attack, India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the historic Day/Night to record a 12th home series win on the trot.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs DEL - Nov 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation: Governor's lightning decision to appoint Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar raises questions about neutrality of post
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress' opportunistic alliance with Shiv Sena betrays its Nehruvian legacy of multiculturalism; mimicking BJP not answer
-
Hong Kong votes in election amid heavy police deployment; ruling camp, Beijing hope for support following disruption caused by anti-govt stir
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Premier League: Manchester City weathered Chelsea's early onslaught before gradually working up field in 2-1 win
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: If the Indian bowling unit has developed into a lethal and most feared one, it's precisely because the bowlers have learnt to hunt in a pack, head coach Ravi Shastri said on Sunday.
On the back of a high quality pace attack, India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the historic Day/Night to record a 12th home series win on the trot.
The troika of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav took all the 19 wickets that fell in the Test. Sportzpics
The trio of Ishant Sharma (9/78), Umesh Yadav (8/82) and Mohammed Shami, who picked up two wickets in the first innings, spit fire with the pink ball to demolish Bangladesh in little more than two days.
"The discipline and the hunger to win (is there). They understand how important it is to support one another and bowl as a unit. That's when you create pressure and that's when things happen. They know they are arguably the best side in the world," Shastri said after India's comprehensive victory at Eden Gardens.
"We are bowling as a unit and you feel proud as an Indian sitting outside and seeing men at work in such a professional manner. It has taken time. I think in the last 15 months they played a lot of cricket in foreign territory and that's how they learnt," Shastri said.
In recent times, India twice travelled to West Indies, winning and 2-0 on both the occasions (October 2018, August 2019) and also triumphed 2-1 on the Australia soil in December 2018.
Shastri said the current crop of Indian fast bowlers have learnt it the hard way.
"They've been together that for some time and they know there's no short cut. Individuals will not win it and they know it."
The India coach also had a word of advise for Bangladesh, saying the Tigers need to have a strong pace attack like India to be successful overseas.
"They (Bangladesh) need exposure, they're very strong in their country but need to learn when they travel. The more the exposure, the better they'll get. They need more strength in their pace attack overseas. If they have that, they can compete better," Shastri suggested.
India bowling coach Bharat Arun too was effusive in his praise for the Indian pacers.
"They do hunt as a pack and they do take pride in others' performances and that's the real secret behind this pack (of fast bowlers). That's what has given them all the success," he said.
"We're an experienced bowling attack and the beauty of the attack is how quickly they adapt to situations. I thought they adapted well to pink ball. New Zealand will be a good challenge and we're looking forward to it.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 16:25:27 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli credits Sourav Ganguly for current Test success, says 'it all started with Dada's team'
India vs Bangladesh: Bharat Arun says 'hunger to do well' is reason behind success of Indian pace battery
Pace troika of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma anchor India's victory by an innings and 130 runs over Bangladesh