India defeated Bangladesh and sealed yet another Test series on the back of an amazing rear guard fightback from Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer in Dhaka on Sunday.

The win set up the mood perfectly in the Indian dressing room as India managed the victory on the day of Christmas and India strengthened their position on the World Test Championship points table.

KL Rahul was happy with the win but also acknowledged the fact that there was tension in the dressing room especially when his side were reduced to 74/7 with another 71 runs still required to win.

For his crucial match-winning 42* in the second innings and valuable all-round effort in the second #BANvIND Test, @ashwinravi99 is named the Player of the Match as India win by 3 wickets 👏👏 Scorecard – https://t.co/CrrjGfXPgL pic.twitter.com/cDH48bO2tR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2022



“You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I’m not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room,” Rahul said at the presentation.

The wicket turned favourable for spinners with time and batting was seemingly difficult. Bangladesh bowlers exploited the conditions to their best and put India under serious pressure.

“It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better.”

Rahul also said that they lost a few too many wickets in the run chase.

“We did lose a few more wickets than ideal (in the chase) but we got the job done. Will take the win.”

Rahul also praised the bowling unit and the manner in which they have performed in recent years and stood up on each and every kind of track.

“That has been the case for the last many years now (bowling attack delivering on each and every kind of track). Wherever we’ve gone overseas in recent years, we have done the job.

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan was happy with his side’s fight back and felt that they really had a chance to beat India.

“Everyone contributed. We always knew that we had a chance in Mirpur. We play well here. Very good Test cricket, that’s what the crowds love to see. Both teams were really good.”

He also praised the partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needed one wicket. We can think of several Ifs and buts, but I’m proud of the way we fought.”

Shakib was also straightforward when asked about the difference it makes when he is able to bowl as well along with his batting abilities.

“That (all-round skills) is my job, unfortunately, couldn’t bowl much last game. We had our moments this year but hopefully, next year will be much better for Bangladesh.”

