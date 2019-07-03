First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup: 87-year-old fan steals limelight at Edgbaston, becomes online sensation

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for India from the stands. Not only Kohli, his deputy and player-of-the-match Rohit Sharma also personally thanked the aged lady and showed his gratitude after India's win.

Press Trust of India, Jul 03, 2019 09:29:23 IST

Birmingham: An octogenarian fan stole the limelight with her sheer enthusiasm during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, forcing skipper Virat Kohli to personally thank her after the 28-run win which sealed their semi-final berth.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. Not only Kohli, his deputy and player-of-the-match Rohit Sharma also personally thanked the aged lady and showed his gratitude after India's win. Wearing a tri-colour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, Charulatha was spotted celebrating every moment of India's win. Kohli later took to Twitter to show his gratitude for Charulatha and other Indian fans.

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," the India skipper tweeted.

Wednesday morning, #CharulataPatel was among the top Twitter trends in India, with fans actively sharing her video that has already got over 10,000 retweets and 50,000 likes.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 09:29:23 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Vs India, Charulata Patel, Charulatha Patel, Cricket Fan, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, India Vs Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma, Twitter, Virat Kohli, World Cup Cricket 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all