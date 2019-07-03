India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup: 87-year-old fan steals limelight at Edgbaston, becomes online sensation
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
Birmingham: An octogenarian fan stole the limelight with her sheer enthusiasm during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, forcing skipper Virat Kohli to personally thank her after the 28-run win which sealed their semi-final berth.
Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. Not only Kohli, his deputy and player-of-the-match Rohit Sharma also personally thanked the aged lady and showed his gratitude after India's win. Wearing a tri-colour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, Charulatha was spotted celebrating every moment of India's win. Kohli later took to Twitter to show his gratitude for Charulatha and other Indian fans.
"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," the India skipper tweeted.
Wednesday morning, #CharulataPatel was among the top Twitter trends in India, with fans actively sharing her video that has already got over 10,000 retweets and 50,000 likes.
Updated Date:
Jul 03, 2019 09:29:23 IST
