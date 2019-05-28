First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of warm up match between India versus Bangladesh

Press Trust of India, May 28, 2019 08:55:57 IST

Cardiff: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand however won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

Virat Kohli said that England’s powerful batting line-up could be the first team to breach the 500-run total in limited overs cricket. Reuters

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 28 May, 2019.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 08:55:57 IST

