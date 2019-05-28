Cardiff: The top-order will ideally like an extended session in the middle but injured Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar's lack of game time will certainly be a bigger worry for India ahead of their final World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The top heavy Indian line-up flattered to deceive in bowling-friendly conditions at the Oval as Trent Boult troubled them with both swing and seam movement.

The six-wicket defeat against New Zealand however won't be a big worry for Virat Kohli as he has some bigger issues to take care of.

Kohli is bound to be a worried man if Jadhav and Shankar are unable to get a decent hit against Mashrafe Mortaza's men before facing a tricky opposition like South Africa in its tournament opener at Southampton on 5 June.

India's primary objective during the practice games is to fix their middle-order problems but the two protagonists, who are likely to fill in the important Nos 4 and 6 in the tournament proper, have not fully recovered from their respective injuries.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 28 May, 2019.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

