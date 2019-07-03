First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India enter semis, knock Tigers out

India are now second with 13 points, one behind leaders Australia, and play Sri Lanka in their final group match on Saturday

Reuters, Jul 03, 2019 00:01:09 IST

Birmingham: India sailed into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and eliminated opponents Bangladesh after Rohit Sharma’s century and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul secured a 28-run victory over their neighbours on Tuesday.

Rohit smashed his fourth century of this year’s tournament and featured in a massive 180-run opening partnership with KL Rahul to help India to a commanding 314-9.

Shakib Al Hasan struck a defiant 66 but the lack of partnerships hurt Bangladesh, who were all out for 286 in 48 overs with Bumrah (4-55) sealing the victory by claiming two wickets with the final two deliveries.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates bowling Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman for a duck during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on July 2, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates bowling Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman for a duck. AFP

India are now second with 13 points, one behind leaders Australia, and play Sri Lanka in their final group match on Saturday.

Earlier, Rohit combined with Rahul (77) for the highest opening partnership at this year’s tournament to give India a strong foundation after they elected to bat.

Things could have been vastly different though had Tamim Iqbal not spilled Rohit, then on nine, at midwicket off Mustafizur Rahman who went on to return 5-59.

Rohit capitalised on the reprieve to smash a 92-ball century, equalling Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four hundreds in a single World Cup.

The opener clobbered five of the seven sixes in the Indian innings, besides seven fours, and overtook Australian David Warner as the leading scorer at this tournament.

Soumya Sarkar ended the ominous-looking partnership in the 30th over when Rohit mistimed his drive.

Rahul joined him in the pavilion after bringing up his second half-century of this tournament.

Virat Kohli made 26, his first sub-50 score in his last six innings, and India’s middle order again struggled to get going.

Rishabh Pant, who made 48 off 41 balls, scored freely but India could not really capitalise on the fine start.

MS Dhoni made 35 but once again failed to launch a late assault which could have taken India past the 350-mark which had looked well within their reach at one stage.

India played two wicketkeepers — Pant and Dinesh Karthik — as specialist batsmen to beef up their misfiring middle order but the woes persisted.

A strong start was imperative to chase down a 300-plus target and Bangladesh were understandably cautious as they embarked on trying to repeat their upset victory against India at the 2007 World Cup.

Slideshow (7 Images)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, returning from a hamstring injury, and Jasprit Bumrah kept it tight up front but Mohammed Shami drew the first blood for India by dismissing Tamim for 22.

Fellow opener Soumya Sarkar could not convert the start he got into a big innings either, hitting Hardik Pandya straight to Kohli at short extra cover to depart for 33.

Shakib brought up his sixth 50-plus score at the tournament but wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out) and Sabbir Rahman (36) forged the only 50-plus partnership in the Bangladesh innings but they never really threatened to pull off a difficult chase.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 00:02:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Bangladesh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Soumya Sarkar

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
