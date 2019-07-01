There is no unbeaten side in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 now. Not even India, the second pre-tournament favourites, who were smoothly inching closer to the last-four. On Sunday, England put speed breakers before India's wheels, beating them by 31 runs to keep their hopes alive and kicking.

India, however, are not much perturbed by the loss. They have 11 points in the bag and need just one more win to assure a place in the semi-finals. On Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co clash with Bangladesh, who themselves hang by a thread in the tournament. The contest will be an opportunity for India to cement the semis spot while Bangladesh would be fighting to keep breathing in the tournament.

Both teams include fierce competitors and there will be many interesting battles to be seen in match set to take place at Edgbaston.

Mustafizur Rahman vs India's top 3

It has been said before and it continues to remains a big issue for right-handed Indian top order. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fallen prey to left-arm pacers in the past. The ball that slants in after pitching on middle-off stump line has troubled the three on many occasions. Last year in England, KL Rahul consistently lost his wicket to Sam Curran during the Test series.

Rohit has had his issues against Mohammad Amir and Trent Boult. Kohli too has been a little hesitant in poking at the deliveries that leave him from over the wicket. Not to forget, The Fizz has been bowling well in the tournament, having picked 10 wickets this far.

In last year or so, he has picked up pace as well and can swing the ball both ways at speed of more than 140 kph right at the start. Bangladesh know that India's top 3 is key in their batting line-up and is also in red hot form. If Mustafizur gets at least two of the three under 10 overs, India will be in huge trouble.

Jasprit Bumrah vs left-handed batsmen

Like India's top 3 has dangers against Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh's top 3 — all-left handers — will have their task cut out against Jasprit Bumrah. Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan will have to be watchful against pacy, disciplined bowling by the world No 1 bowler. Bumrah likes to have a go at left-handers, bouncing out them upfront or taking it away from middle-off stump line or bringing it back from good length. Bumrah had great successes in this tournament itself against quality left-handers Quinton de Kock, Usman Khawaja and Ben Stokes.

Bangladesh spinners vs MS Dhoni

This is one contest that more than one billion cricket fans back home will be watching on their TV sets. Bangladesh may play as many as three quality spinners in Shakib, Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain, all of whom have bowled superbly in the tournament. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza has used them pretty well in the middle overs, drying the run flow. So if India are 100 for 3 by 20th over and Dhoni comes on strike, the fans may get to see a stiff battle between his technique to nullify tweakers' guile and the three spinners.

Shakib vs Indian bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan is second on the list of top run-getters in the tournament. Batting at No 3, he is one reason why Bangladesh are still in race for the semi-final spot. What he has done throughout the tournament is to come at the crease, spend some time, and then start scoring runs at brisk rate. In a nutshell, he has followed the typical ODI batting blueprint and is enjoying a lot of success. A key feature in his batting has been how successfully he has nudged the pacers to third man, fine leg to collect the singles, rotating the strike and sweeping the spinners to do the same. Every now and then, there is a big shot, which helps him maintain a good strike-rate. Bumrah and Co will have their task cut out against the big fish of Bangladesh batting. If they are able to frustrate him at the start, and not give easy singles, he may just give in. If he goes back early, India would know, they have Bangladesh on the mat.

