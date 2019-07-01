Bangladesh's chances for qualification to the semi-finals hinges on the results of their remaining two matches against India and Pakistan. They must win both to have any chance of qualifying. Their opponents for 2 July, India, have just been handed their first defeat by tournament favourites England on Sunday as India failed to chase a target of 338 at Birmingham.

Currently, there are at least three teams i.e. England, Pakistan and Bangladesh who'll have to win their remaining games to stand any chance of qualifying. Even then, these teams might get tied on points. In that case, their Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into the picture and become the deciding factor for who advances.

India are at second place in the points table and their qualification for the semi-finals shouldn't be a worry. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at sixth in the points table and are on the verge of elimination. Hence, for the Banglas, every game hereon is a virtual eliminator.

Bangladesh have been in top form this World Cup, having beaten South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan thus far while also running other teams close with their spirited batting. Their one concern will be losing the toss. In the matches that they've lost to England and Australia, they had also lost the toss and had to bowl first. Their bowlers conceded huge first-innings totals which were always going to be tough to chase down. Another area of concern for the Bangladesh side is that several of their top players like captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Tami Iqbal and Mahmudullah are playing on despite carrying injuries for some time now. How that might affect their performances in a crucial match remains to be seen.

If Bangladesh wins the toss, they would like to bat first and give their bowlers a fillip, a big total to defend against an Indian batting order which is still reeling from the ouster of Shikhar Dhawan.

India vs Bangladesh is also being touted as the big Asian rivalry considering that India vs Pakistan contests have failed to live up to the hype in recent times.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh:

When will India vs Bangladesh match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh match will take place on 2 July 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hussain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.