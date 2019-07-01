First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza says important to control nerves ahead of big clash against India

Mashrafe played a big role in Bangladesh's only win over India in the 2007 World Cup at Port of Spain, where he was adjudged Man of the Match

Press Trust of India, Jul 01, 2019 22:56:50 IST

Birmingham: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wants his players to stay calm amidst hype surrounding the India clash which will decide his team's fate in the World Cup.

Mashrafe played a big role in Bangladesh's only win over India in the 2007 World Cup at Port of Spain, where he was adjudged Man of the Match.

"It is very important to stay cool. Hype is such that it becomes difficult for each player to stay calm. It is important to do the things we do on the field properly. Initially nerves play a role and it's important to control nerves in the beginning. It is better to stay away from outside pressures," Mortaza said at the pre-match press conference here on Monday.

Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza has played down his team's chances of winning their maiden title. Reuters

File image of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Reuters

India's matches against Bangladesh of late has been filled with a lot of acrimony, crass TV commercials and print advertisements on both sides.

The fans of both countries have a go at each other on social media and Mortaza wants to refrain from that.

"I don't think the talk on social media will help us a lot, and we want to stay away from that. If we play well and win, it will be a big achievement."

Talk about 2007 World Cup and Mashrafe said that former skipper Habibul Bashar's guidance meant a lot.

"Obviously (the victory was) a good memory. Talking about 2007, on those days Sumon bhai (Bashar's nickname) guided me a lot."

Mortaza is expecting that Mustafizur Rahman, who has troubled India in the past, maintains his good form which has seen him get 10 wickets in the tournament.

"If Mustafizur is in a good state of mind and he gets his cutters going, he will do well. It is important to stay in the match and deal with the situations that come up.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 22:56:50 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

