Bangladesh are now officially out of the race for a spot in the semi-final. Having put up a gutsy effort against India in a run-chase of 315 at Edgbaston on Tuesday, they eventually fell short by 28 runs. In this must-win fixture, the Tigers were required to chase the total down to keep themselves in the contention for a maiden last-four appearance in the World Cup. And on that scratchy pitch, their batting showed some spark but unfortunately for them, it failed to get ignited when it mattered the most.

The match was played on the same wicket that hosted the England-India fixture on last Sunday (June 30), and the pitch behaved more or less in the same way - flat yet became slower as the game progressed. Also, there was a 59-meter square boundary at one side, which prompted both teams to drop one specialist spin option and add one extra pacer in their respective playing XIs.

Nevertheless, having lost the crucial toss, Bangladesh's bowlers did an excellent job, especially at the backend of the Indian innings to restrict them at 314. At the halfway stage, despite the immense depth in quality in India's bowling line-up, the target did seem gettable.

And Bangladesh started their chase on a cautious note.

Their openers - Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar - kept the Indian new ball bowlers at bay in the starting overs. Especially against Jasprit Bumrah, they were extra careful as the gameplan was not to give early wickets to his bowling. Instead of going hard against the new ball, the duo was more focused on survival, which was perhaps the ideal way to approach this run-chase.

However, just when it seemed, things were started to settle down for the Tigers, Iqbal got out, played on against Mohammed Shami. The angular bat, as well as the slowness of the surface, ended his resistance at the crease. And this was one of the many soft-dismissals, which played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's yet another unsuccessful attempt to go past the winning line against India in a multi-team event.

Unlike the usual flamboyance and at times the recklessness we generally associate with most of the Bangladeshi batsmen, here at Edgbaston during this crucial run-chase, they did manage to curve their natural instincts and tried to play the waiting game. Seven of their top eight batsmen got starts and crossed the 20-run mark, but barring Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman to some extent, others failed to convert those into significant contributions. As a result, Bangladesh came tantalisingly close to India's total but failed to overhaul it.

At vital moments during the chase, people like Sarkar, Liton Das and even an experienced pro of Mushfiqur Rahim's stature, threw their wickets away on deliveries, which can be categorised as harmless. In the quest of playing expansive shots, each one of those three hit straight to the fielder's hands inside the 30-yard circle.

At one end when the in-form Shakib was batting with a lot of determination and flair, the other batters were needed to rally behind him. But unfortunately, it hasn't been the case as Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. It did not allow them to build any sort of momentum. Among all, it was India's fifth bowler of the day Hardik Pandya, who took three wickets in the middle-overs, including the prized scalp of Shakib, which jolted Bangladesh's chances. And two of those three dismissals came of long hops.

Interestingly, in the post-match presser Bangladesh's head-coach Steve Rhodes, was quick to blame the slowness of the surface for those mistimed shots.

"I think, in the defence of some of the batsmen, the toss was crucial," he explained. "You saw there, as you saw in the England match, that the cutters and the slower balls were quite difficult. When you get out to a slower ball and you chip it up into the ring, it looks a really soft-dismissal, but sometimes you've got to give credit for the bowlers for deceiving the batsman and also sometimes the wicket. The wicket obviously proved to be a little bit more difficult in the second innings."

But as a counter argument to his opinion, the wicket seemed absolutely fine when Saifuddin was hitting the ball all-round the park. He took the attack to the opposition and succeeded. The bowlers tried to deceive him with their variations, but the youngster was up to the task, unlike some of his teammates.

More or less, it is crystal clear now that in this run-chase Bangladesh had severely missed the experience of Mahmudullah, who as a finisher, plays a vital role in similar circumstances. His presence alongside Saifuddin in those final overs, perhaps would have made a huge difference in their fortunes.

Bangladesh will now take on Pakistan in their final match on next Friday at the Lord's and they would definitely like to put up a much more clinical performance at the "Home of Cricket" to end their campaign on a positive note.

