India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Boom Boom Bumrah,' Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's men seal semi-final spot
Virat Kohli's India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston, and here's how Twitter reacted the the win.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
Two-time champions India survived a late scare to secure their place in the semi-finals at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from playoff contention.
Virat Kohli's team beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston. India won the toss and reached 314-9, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a 92-ball 104. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman took 5-59.
Bangladesh were 286 all out in reply with Shakib Al Hasan again providing the main resistance with a 74-ball 66 including six fours.
Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out) started to hit out and looked dangerous as they took Bangladesh from 179-6 to 245-7, needing 70 in around seven overs.
India has 13 points, one behind leader Australia, and plays Sri Lanka in its final game at Headingley on Saturday.
The defeat ended any semifinal hopes for seventh-place Bangladesh, which has seven points from eight games.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Rohit Sharma's excellent century had everyone buzzing
Jasprit Bumrah was the talk of the town for his performance
India were worried there for a bit though
This Indian fan showed everyone that age is just a number
India reached their 7th World Cup semi-finals
With inputs from AP
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jul 03, 2019 00:29:11 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Questions persist for India despite qualifying for semis
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India enter semis, knock Tigers out
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mustafizur Rahman vs India's top 3, MS Dhoni vs spinners and other key battles