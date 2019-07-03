Two-time champions India survived a late scare to secure their place in the semi-finals at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from playoff contention.

Virat Kohli's team beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston. India won the toss and reached 314-9, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a 92-ball 104. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman took 5-59.

Bangladesh were 286 all out in reply with Shakib Al Hasan again providing the main resistance with a 74-ball 66 including six fours.

Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out) started to hit out and looked dangerous as they took Bangladesh from 179-6 to 245-7, needing 70 in around seven overs.

India has 13 points, one behind leader Australia, and plays Sri Lanka in its final game at Headingley on Saturday.

The defeat ended any semifinal hopes for seventh-place Bangladesh, which has seven points from eight games.

