ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Boom Boom Bumrah,' Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's men seal semi-final spot

Virat Kohli's India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston, and here's how Twitter reacted the the win.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 03, 2019 00:29:11 IST

Two-time champions India survived a late scare to secure their place in the semi-finals at the Cricket World Cup and eliminate Bangladesh from playoff contention.

Virat Kohli's team beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston. India won the toss and reached 314-9, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a 92-ball 104. Seamer Mustafizur Rahman took 5-59.

Bangladesh were 286 all out in reply with Shakib Al Hasan again providing the main resistance with a 74-ball 66 including six fours.

Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 not out) started to hit out and looked dangerous as they took Bangladesh from 179-6 to 245-7, needing 70 in around seven overs.

India has 13 points, one behind leader Australia, and plays Sri Lanka in its final game at Headingley on Saturday.

The defeat ended any semifinal hopes for seventh-place Bangladesh, which has seven points from eight games.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Rohit Sharma's excellent century had everyone buzzing

Jasprit Bumrah was the talk of the town for his performance

India were worried there for a bit though

This Indian fan showed everyone that age is just a number

India reached their 7th World Cup semi-finals

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 00:29:11 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Vs Bangladesh, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




