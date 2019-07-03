First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes proud of his team's effort in 28-run loss to India

Bangladesh fought back to limit India to 314 for nine in Birmingham on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma's 104 but they could only manage 286 all out despite 66 from star batsman Shakib Al Hasan.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 03, 2019 09:46:41 IST

Birmingham: Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes said he was "proud" of the way his team had fought against top sides at the World Cup even though they had ultimately fallen short.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side lost to India by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesday to end their hopes of a place in semi-finals.

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign ended on Tuesday. AP

Bangladesh impressed during wins over South Africa and the West Indies and put in a spirited effort against defending champions Australia.

The Tigers fought back to limit India to 314 for nine in Birmingham on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma's 104 but they could only manage 286 all out despite 66 from star batsman Shakib Al Hasan.

"You know, it could well have been 370, 380, even 400 at one stage," said Rhodes. "So we were delighted that we showed a lot of spirit and a lot of fight to come back.

"It was pleasing to see some fight. I think it's a reflection of the team. We've only picked up the three victories.

"I'm very proud of the way we've played against a lot of the big teams, and I think that maybe we'll be the people's team for the amount of fight that we've shown."

Bangladesh take on Pakistan in their final league game on Friday and Rhodes said it would be a competitive match.

Pakistan will reach the semi-finals if hosts England lose to New Zealand and Sarfaraz Ahmed's side get past Bangladesh.

"I'm really looking forward to that game. I think we beat them in the Asia Cup, and they'll want to change that (Bangladesh won by 37 runs in 2018)," said Rhodes.

"We showed in some of the games we played this year that we're going to be a difficult side for Pakistan to beat.

"We know we'll have to play well again because they've run into a little bit of form in the back end of the tournament. But we're confident."

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 09:46:41 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
