First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
BAN in IND | 1st Test Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Hosts' pace trio reveals feeding off each others' energy, not caring about heirarchy as reasons behind success

Feeding off each other's success over attaching importance to hierarchy within the fast bowling department has helped in Indian pacers' recent success, the experienced Ishant Sharma said at Indore on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Nov 16, 2019 18:24:09 IST

Indore: Feeding off each other's success over attaching importance to hierarchy within the fast bowling department has helped in Indian pacers' recent success, the experienced Ishant Sharma said at Indore on Saturday.

The trio of Ishant, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav shared 14 wickets between them to annihilate Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test at the Holkar Stadium, helping India go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

India vs Bangladesh: Hosts pace trio reveals feeding off each others energy, not caring about heirarchy as reasons behind success

File image of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. AP

"I am not treated as a senior, we don't have anything like that (junior/senior mindset). We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It's healthy competition," Ishant said after the match.

To this Shami added: "The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other's success. There are certain things I cannot even say.

"I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh, that makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well."

Ishant said it's difficult for him to explain his recent purple patch.

"I have played quite a lot. I am only 31 but having played almost 100 games, the body does feel old. The bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I'm enjoying it, trying out different variations."

Umesh said the incentive for the fast bowlers at home is that they get more overs when they take more wickets.

"Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners."

Shami said he's looking forward to playing the pink-ball Test in Kolkata.

"What I try to do is to pitch it on a good spot, nothing special. I just try to execute good line and length. That will be the same with the pink ball also," he said.

He said given Umesh's power with the bat, all the boundaries in India looked small.

"We don't have restrictions as batters. The team management has given us freedom. We try to bat sensibly, though, when there is a batter at the other end. I have been empowered by the skipper and the coach.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 18:24:09 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Test Championships, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Sports, Test Cricket, Umesh Yadav, World Test Championship

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all