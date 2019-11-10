-
liveINDW31/0 (2.1 ovr) R/R : 14.76WIW103/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 5.15Play in Progress
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 11th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingINDBAN
venueHolkar Cricket Stadium, IndoreNov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingWIWINDW
venueProvidence Stadium, GuyanaNov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBIHSER
venueJadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, KolkataNov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingGUJSAU
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratNov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingDELNAG
venueCB Patel International Cricket StadiumNov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsHAR153/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.65MUM154/2 (15.4 ovr) R/R: 10.00Mumbai beat Haryana by 8 wickets
-
resultsHYD183/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.15RLY184/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.20Railways beat Hyderabad by 4 wickets
-
resultsUP60/10 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 4.17VID62/1 (7.5 ovr) R/R: 8.27Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 wickets
-
resultsINDW185/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.25WIW101/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
-
resultsWIW194/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.88INDW195/4 (42.1 ovr) R/R: 4.63India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsPAKW210/10 (48.4 ovr) R/R: 4.34BANW211/9 (49.5 ovr) R/R: 4.26Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
-
resultsINDW191/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 3.82WIW138/9 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 2.92India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
-
resultsIND174/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70BAN144/10 (19.2 ovr) R/R: 7.50India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
-
resultsNZ146/5 (11.0 ovr) R/R: 13.27ENG146/7 (11.0 ovr) R/R: 13.27New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
-
resultsWI247/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.94AFG200/10 (45.4 ovr) R/R: 4.41West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
-
resultsPAK106/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30AUS109/0 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 9.48Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Nagpur, Full cricket score: Chahar's six-wicket haul helps hosts clinch series
Date: Sunday, 10 November, 2019 23:20 IST
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
Match Ended
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
This over 19.2
- 0(W)
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 27 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 34 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 0
Al-Amin Hossain 0(0)
Aminul Islam 0(1)
|
144/10 (19.2 over)
Aminul Islam 9 (9) SR: S.R (100.00)
b Deepak Chahar
Bangladesh in India 3 T20I Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
Highlights
-
23:18 (IST)
Here we are. India bounced back after losing the first T20I of the series in Delhi against this new look Bangladesh side which never looked like underdogs. It was an all-round effort and with the young faces coming good on their promise, the team management has its work cut out in locking a likely playing 11 for the World T20 in Australia next year. There are approximately 26 T20Is between now and then for Virat Kohli and Co to get their best playing 11 in order.
That was all from us. Thank you very much for tuning in for live updates from India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at firstpost.com. We, Shubham Pandey and Harshit Rakheja, bid you goodbye.
-
23:12 (IST)
Man of the series, Deepak Chahar: This is something I had never dreamt of. It's all the fruits of my hard work. My plan was to do well in the middle overs as that was the captain, Rohit Sharma's plan, to make me bowl in the more crucial middle overs.
-
22:55 (IST)
Shivam Dube: I tried to bowl heavy balls and today I backed my strengths. The support staff really backed me and I'm happy with the win.
Shreyas Iyer: It was great to come good and perform well in an international game as this is not the atmosphere we are used to in the IPL. Really happy with the win.
-
22:52 (IST)
After 20 overs, Bangladesh 144/10 ( Al-Amin Hossain 0,)
A fine effort from the visitors. Too bad it wasn't an all-round effort. Credit to the Indian pacers for holding their nerve when the tide seemed to be turning against them. A lot of positives for the home side. The bench strength has shown its merit here and Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have staked their claim to permanent spots in the lineup. India win the three-match T20I series 2-1.
-
22:49 (IST)
OUT!
Deepak Chahar caps off the series victory for India with a hat-trick. First up, he gets Mustafizur Rahman at point, before a searing yorker rams into the stumps, past the defence of Aminul Islam. He finishes with 6 wickets for 7 runs, the best bowling figures in T20Is.
-
22:40 (IST)
After 18 overs, Bangladesh 135/8 ( Aminul Islam 2,)
OUT! Shafiul Islam holes out to KL Rahul at long-on. The Bangladesh chase started out promisingly but seems to be ending with a meek surrender.
-
22:36 (IST)
OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets a wicket for the night in desperate times for the Bangladesh batsman. Mahmudullah comes dancing down the wicket looking to slog one into the stands but completely misses the ball which keeps low. India nailing the coffin now.
-
22:25 (IST)
OUT!
Shivam Dube is pulling out everything he has in his arsenal. He hits the deck hard but takes the pace off. Afif Hussain is in two minds and fails to close the face of the bat. Dube runs in and pockets the ball easily for his third wicket of the night. What a dream outing he's having.
-
22:21 (IST)
OUT!
From where did Dube pull that out? Who would have known he had a yorker in his arsenal. Medium pace but it's a perfect yorker and Naim had moved away from the stumps, looking to guide it past the third man. He fails to get a bat on the ball. India get the big fish and Dube's star is on the rise.
-
22:06 (IST)
BOWLED!
Mushfiqur plays on the stumps and the wily medium-pace of Shivam Dube has done the trick. Don't know what got into Mushfiqur. He was done in by the slower than usual pace as he looked to open the face of the bat and collect a single down third man.
-
22:03 (IST)
OUT!
Chahar does it for India. A tad bit slower and wide of the off-stump. Mohammad Mithun advances and tries skying the ball for a six over the cover region, only to be caught by the fielder at deep. Important breakthrough for India but the aggressor in chief, Naim is still out there.
-
21:58 (IST)
After 12 overs, Bangladesh 106/2 ( Mohammad Naim 70, Mohammad Mithun 26)
A good throw to the bowler's end from Deepak Chahar but Yuzvendra Chahal is under pressure here and messing up as he fails to dislodge the stumps. Naim and Mithun not letting the dot balls creep in but are steeling the quick ones and twos. Bangladesh are going at just over 8.5 runs/over required run-rate is just over 9. Naim gets a boundary with a luscious cover drive and caps off the over with a thumping hit for six down the wicket. Easy pickings for Naim and Bangladesh are well on course for a victory here. The Hundred is up for the visitors.
-
21:49 (IST)
After 11 overs, Bangladesh 91/2 ( Mohammad Naim 57, Mohammad Mithun 24)
Mithun is into the act now. He backs away and lofts a length delivery for six down long-on. Later in the over, Naim gets down on his knees and sweeps one past backward point for four to get to his maiden FIFTY. This run-chase is heating up.
-
21:46 (IST)
After 10 overs, Bangladesh 74/2 ( Mohammad Naim 48, Mohammad Mithun 16)
The prospect of this partnership taking Bangladesh through is threatening for India. Both Naim and Mithun are getting into the act and getting boundaries at will. The Bangladesh run-rate has been steadily rising.
-
21:27 (IST)
FOUR!
Naim isn't holding back here but it all seems calculated. He swings wildly but the ball straying on the off-side, catches the edge of his bat and goes down the third man region for four. Naim brings his bat down at the next ball and gets the ball past backward point for four. Shivam Dube now under pressure.
-
21:22 (IST)
FOUR!
Another four as Naim is quick-footed, gets to the pitch off the ball and flicks it past mid-wicket. The next ball gets the same treatment. Naim stays back in his crease and cuts it past point. Chahal having an unusual first over. Good stuff this from Naim.
-
21:09 (IST)
OUT!
Deepak Chahar gets his second. Soumya Sarkar looks to drive one over long-on but it's an easy catch for Shivam Dube. India presses on with quick wickets. Bangladesh under pressure and Chahar is on a hat-trick.
-
21:07 (IST)
OUT!
Deepak Chahar bowls a short delivery and Liton Das gets on top of it but fails to muster the adequate strength. He gets caught at deep mid-wicket for 9 and Bangladesh are off to a similar start as India with a wicket early on.
-
21:00 (IST)
Highest individual scores for India v Bangladesh in T20Is:
89 - Rohit Sharma, Colombo, 2018
85 - Rohit Sharma, Rajkot, 2019
83 - Rohit Sharma, Mirpur, 2016
62 - Shreyas Iyer, Nagpur, 2019*
Highest targets successfully chased by Bangladesh in T20Is:
215 v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2018
165 v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2007
164 v Zimbabwe, Khulna, 2016
-
20:58 (IST)
After 1 overs, Bangladesh 8/0 ( Liton Das 8, Mohammad Naim 0)
Liton Das and Naim open innings for Bangladesh. Khaleel Ahmed gets the new ball. Liton Das flicks one off the pads for a four and Khaleel can’t go full again it seems. The visitors have a good first over with Liton Das looking solid in defence and sure-footed on the front foot. He caps off the over with a straight drive for another four.
-
20:49 (IST)
Wonderful recovery for India after losing stalwarts like Rohit and Dhawan early. The next gen Indian batters have put their hands up when their team needed the most. Bangladesh on the other hand, started well but couldn't hold on to the pressure in the middle-overs. The dropped catches also played its part. There is fair bit of dew at the ground at this point but to get 175, Bangladesh need to bat out their skins tonight.
-
20:35 (IST)
DROPPED! That was an easy catch, Dube hit it at him at deep mid-wicket and he made a mess of it.
-
20:30 (IST)
Under the circumstances, Soumya Sarkar has done more than a decent job for Bangladesh with the wet ball. His lack of pace hasn't allowed the batters to dominate him. Perhaps, someone like Shivam Dubey can take a leaf out of Soumya's book, when he will bowl in the second half.
-
20:27 (IST)
OUT! A good innings comes to an end. Iyer is gone for 62. Lack of pace again from Sarkar and Iyer wanted to hit it over long off but could not connect it well, and was caught by Liton Das. Shreyas Iyer c Liton Das b Soumya Sarkar 62(33)
-
20:23 (IST)
OUT! Cleaned up! Pant is not there, he is not there batting, his mind is not in Nagpur and it is reflected in this shot. He heaved without even watching the ball it seems, the ball kept low and hit the stumps. It was as if the batsman had made his mind to play the shot. He was early into his shots as well. Pant b Soumya Sarkar 6(9)
-
20:13 (IST)
FIFTY! And this is Iyer's first half century in the T20Is. Three consecutive big sixes and then a single to reach the landmark. He has done it in just 27 balls.
-
20:08 (IST)
A timely wicket for Bangladesh. KL Rahul was looking in excellent touch and threatening to take the game away from them. Mahmudullah has to believe that the dismissal will get some sanity back in the proceedings for his team. Meanwhile, Pant has come out to the crease at a crucial juncture of this match. He is under some sort pressure and the best way to deal with it is to provide India with the finishing touch in this innings.
-
19:59 (IST)
OUT! And that's the end of KL Rahul. Lack of pace has done the trick. Al Amin runs in and bowls a leg cutter, Rahul wanted to go over mid off but mistimed it and the mid off fielder caught in safely. Rahul c Liton Das b Al-Amin 52(35)
-
19:56 (IST)
FIFTY for KL Rahul in just 33 balls. He cuts the ball to deep point and collects double to reach the milestone, he would like to go for the big one, has enough time and overs in hand to do so.
-
19:50 (IST)
Ok, looks like the dew has arrived. Can see Aminul Islam and Mahmudullah using their towels to keep the ball dry and clean. Important phase for both teams here. Perhaps, the time has come for India to change gears. Don't think at this stage Bangladesh will mind India's scoring rate.
-
19:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,India 54/2 ( KL Rahul 27 , Shreyas Iyer 5)
Fifty up for India in the 8th over as Soumya Sarkar, right-arm medium, is into the attack. The dibbly dobbly deliveries from Sarkar are coming slow on the bat, hence giving less pace on the batsman's bat. Looks like Sarkar will have a long go at the batsmen on this track. 5 off the over.
-
19:32 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer is the only Indian player with 1000-plus runs in T20 cricket in 2019.
-
19:30 (IST)
DROPPED! This could be a costly drop, Shafiul managed to make Iyer play uppishly to back ward point but the fielder over there has dropped it, an absolute sitter.
-
19:28 (IST)
OUT! This is the end of Dhawan, he was looking to dominate and has lost his wicket in that pursue. He danced down to Shafiul and has wanted to go big in the leg side but got the leading edge and ball went to the fielder at cow corner who took a good catch. Dhawan c Mahmudullah b Shafiul 19(16)
-
19:19 (IST)
India have won 11 out of 12 matches, in the third match of a bilateral T20I series.
-
19:18 (IST)
KL Rahul’s scores in the third match of a T20I series:
22, 22, 4, 19, 17, 14, 20
-
19:07 (IST)
OUT! Shafiul Islam has picked the first wicket for Bangladesh and it is the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, he has cleane him up as Rohit played down the wrong line altogether. Bad start this for India. Rohit b Shafiul 2(6)
-
18:36 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
-
18:36 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:31 (IST)
Toss News: Bangladesh win the toss and Mahmudullah asks India to bat first at Nagpur.
-
18:25 (IST)
Traditionally Nagpur is not regarded as a high scoring centre as the average score in a T20 game here is just 155. The ball tends to stop a bit and shot-making is expected to be not as smooth as it was at Rajkot, which will actually suit the Bangladesh team, which thrives on such sticky surfaces.
Furthermore, the visitors can take heart from New Zealand’s performance in the 2016 World T20 game here as their spinners took nine wickets and bowled the mighty Indians out for just 79.
Hence, if the pitch helps the slow bowlers tonight, Bangladesh’s chances of a historic series win will increase significantly. Also, dew will play a crucial role in this game.
Here we are. India bounced back after losing the first T20I of the series in Delhi against this new look Bangladesh side which never looked like underdogs. It was an all-round effort and with the young faces coming good on their promise, the team management has its work cut out in locking a likely playing 11 for the World T20 in Australia next year. There are approximately 26 T20Is between now and then for Virat Kohli and Co to get their best playing 11 in order.
That was all from us. Thank you very much for tuning in for live updates from India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at firstpost.com. We, Shubham Pandey and Harshit Rakheja, bid you goodbye.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: Bowlers won us the game. It was tough in the middle with the dew factor. What a comeback from them. It was looking very easy for them in the chase at one stage. But boys showed character and took up the responsibility. I reminded the player we are playing for the country. There are times where it is hard to pick up wickets. I reminded them what team they are playing for as I saw a different Team India on pitch. Batsmen played well. KL and Iyer were magnificent. Until we get close to World Cup, we need to find the right balance. We need all guys to be ready. Few guys will come back. Keeping everything in mind, we want to make sure that this is our XI before we catch flight to Australia. But if we keep performing like this, it will be a big headache for Virat and selectors.
Man of the series, Deepak Chahar: This is something I had never dreamt of. It's all the fruits of my hard work. My plan was to do well in the middle overs as that was the captain, Rohit Sharma's plan, to make me bowl in the more crucial middle overs.
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: We had our chance. Naim and I had a solid partnership. We lost few wickets quickly and we missed the key chances to win the match. The effort boys have put is very good to see. We had our chances. Naim is a great talent. He bats well, likes to establish innings. Seamers bowled well.
A historic night for Chahar!
#TeamIndia win by 30 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vChBI1jjxW— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2019
And Deepak Chahar and India have wrapped things out in style here. With the wet ball, this is a superb bowling performance by the hosts. In fact, India will remember this match, in which their next gen cricketers have announced their arrival at the big stage. Bangladesh on the other hand have only themselves to blame. In both innings, they had their chances but failed to seal those key moments.
Shivam Dube: I tried to bowl heavy balls and today I backed my strengths. The support staff really backed me and I'm happy with the win.
Shreyas Iyer: It was great to come good and perform well in an international game as this is not the atmosphere we are used to in the IPL. Really happy with the win.
After 20 overs, Bangladesh 144/10 ( Al-Amin Hossain 0,)
A fine effort from the visitors. Too bad it wasn't an all-round effort. Credit to the Indian pacers for holding their nerve when the tide seemed to be turning against them. A lot of positives for the home side. The bench strength has shown its merit here and Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have staked their claim to permanent spots in the lineup. India win the three-match T20I series 2-1.
OUT!
Deepak Chahar caps off the series victory for India with a hat-trick. First up, he gets Mustafizur Rahman at point, before a searing yorker rams into the stumps, past the defence of Aminul Islam. He finishes with 6 wickets for 7 runs, the best bowling figures in T20Is.
After 19 overs, Bangladesh 144/8 ( Aminul Islam 9, Mustafizur Rahman 1)
It's a shame that the rest of the Bangladesh middle-order couldn't anchor around Naim's blitzy effort. The rest of the batters have come crashing down like a house of cards. Full marks to India's inexperienced bunch of bowlers for not getting pressured into submission.
FOUR!
Aminul Islam shifts back into the crease, moves a bit away from the incoming trajectory of the rising Khaleel delivery and drives on the up, hard, past extra cover for four. He's not giving up yet but it may be out of his reach.
After 18 overs, Bangladesh 135/8 ( Aminul Islam 2,)
OUT! Shafiul Islam holes out to KL Rahul at long-on. The Bangladesh chase started out promisingly but seems to be ending with a meek surrender.
After 17 overs, Bangladesh 131/7 ( Aminul Islam 1, Shafiul Islam 1)
India nailing the coffin now. No known batsmen left and it seems unlikely that Bangladesh will be able to claw their way out of this one.
Still thinking!
really miss the days when bangladesh would get close before messing up a chase #INDvsBAN— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 10, 2019
OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets a wicket for the night in desperate times for the Bangladesh batsman. Mahmudullah comes dancing down the wicket looking to slog one into the stands but completely misses the ball which keeps low. India nailing the coffin now.
Dube was supposed to be India's weak link in the bowling attack. But tonight he has taken three crucial wickets at an important juncture to dent Bangladesh's chances in this run-chase. Now, it is India's game to win from here. For Bangladesh, the skipper Mahmudullah needs to play a blinder.
After 16 overs, Bangladesh 126/6 ( Mahmudullah (C) 5, Aminul Islam 0)
Bangladesh have lost their way somewhere and Shivam Dube might be the one to blame. India are into the Bangladesh tail now and their captain Mahmudullah remains the only batsman of repute who could strike those blows.
OUT!
Shivam Dube is pulling out everything he has in his arsenal. He hits the deck hard but takes the pace off. Afif Hussain is in two minds and fails to close the face of the bat. Dube runs in and pockets the ball easily for his third wicket of the night. What a dream outing he's having.
OUT!
From where did Dube pull that out? Who would have known he had a yorker in his arsenal. Medium pace but it's a perfect yorker and Naim had moved away from the stumps, looking to guide it past the third man. He fails to get a bat on the ball. India get the big fish and Dube's star is on the rise.
After 15 overs, Bangladesh 125/4 ( Mohammad Naim 81, Mahmudullah (C) 4)
Khaleel Ahmed has been brought back into the attack for his third over and keeps things tight from his end, bowling an effective mix of slower deliveries and bouncers. A DRS call from Pant for Naim came and went bust before Khaleel strayed on the off-side, allowing the batsman to open his arms and play a lofted cover drive for four. Bangladesh staying in the hunt.
After 14 overs, Bangladesh 116/4 ( Mohammad Naim 75, Mahmudullah (C) 2)
Dube completes a tidy over which fetched him a wicket. India have roared back into this match with two quick wickets and the energy on the field has risen again. Although, wrecker in chief Mohammad Mithun is still out there with captain Mahmudullah.
Chahar and Dube have turned this game in India's favour with these two scalps back to back. Rohit now can breath a sigh of relief. However, the asking rate is still manageable and young Naim has played exceptionally so far. Now it is up to experienced Mahumudullah to take his team home from here.
BOWLED!
Mushfiqur plays on the stumps and the wily medium-pace of Shivam Dube has done the trick. Don't know what got into Mushfiqur. He was done in by the slower than usual pace as he looked to open the face of the bat and collect a single down third man.
After 13 overs, Bangladesh 110/3 ( Mohammad Naim 71,)
India get their breakthrough in Mohammad Mithun but it could well prove to a dampener as Mushfiqur Rahim walks in.
OUT!
Chahar does it for India. A tad bit slower and wide of the off-stump. Mohammad Mithun advances and tries skying the ball for a six over the cover region, only to be caught by the fielder at deep. Important breakthrough for India but the aggressor in chief, Naim is still out there.
After 12 overs, Bangladesh 106/2 ( Mohammad Naim 70, Mohammad Mithun 26)
A good throw to the bowler's end from Deepak Chahar but Yuzvendra Chahal is under pressure here and messing up as he fails to dislodge the stumps. Naim and Mithun not letting the dot balls creep in but are steeling the quick ones and twos. Bangladesh are going at just over 8.5 runs/over required run-rate is just over 9. Naim gets a boundary with a luscious cover drive and caps off the over with a thumping hit for six down the wicket. Easy pickings for Naim and Bangladesh are well on course for a victory here. The Hundred is up for the visitors.
FOUR!
Naim plays an expansive cover drive off a full-length delivery on the off-side. He gets to 64 and keeps the run-rate in check.
After 11 overs, Bangladesh 91/2 ( Mohammad Naim 57, Mohammad Mithun 24)
Mithun is into the act now. He backs away and lofts a length delivery for six down long-on. Later in the over, Naim gets down on his knees and sweeps one past backward point for four to get to his maiden FIFTY. This run-chase is heating up.
After 10 overs, Bangladesh 74/2 ( Mohammad Naim 48, Mohammad Mithun 16)
The prospect of this partnership taking Bangladesh through is threatening for India. Both Naim and Mithun are getting into the act and getting boundaries at will. The Bangladesh run-rate has been steadily rising.
FOUR!
Naim plays one with the full face of his bat to get a four in the safest region of the field. India under pressure with this partnership building on.
After 9 overs, Bangladesh 62/2 ( Mohammad Naim 42, Mohammad Mithun 11)
Naim has been a revelation today. A calculated mix of aggression and tactful strokeplay, splitting the gap between the fielders for those quick ones and twos. Pulls one off the backfoot towards mid-wicket to end the over with nine runs.
SIX!
It's virtually an arm-ball from Washington Sundar but Naim anticipates well. He gives himself some room and plays a lofted straight drive, back past the bowler. Bangladesh have recovered well.
After 8 overs, Bangladesh 53/2 ( Mohammad Naim 34, Mohammad Mithun 10)
FIFTY up for Bangladesh. Naim and Mithun are looking good and the run-rate which took a beating early on is on the mend, much like the India innings.
Naim has started to make up for the dot balls which he played earlier. He is finding the gaps beautifully here. In these middle overs, a left-hander's presence at the crease is crucial for Bangladesh, especially with the threat of Chahal around.
FOUR!
Chahal is all over the place. He drops the ball short and experiments with the quicker pace but Mithun gets into position, playing a pull shot for four past the mid-wicket fence.
After 7 overs, Bangladesh 45/2 ( Mohammad Naim 32, Mohammad Mithun 4)
A good little spell this for Bangladesh. Mohammad Naim has taken full cognizance of the required run-rate and is hitting boundaries at will by toying with Rohit Sharma’s field setting. There is still a lot to be done though for the visitors. Important that Mohammad Mithun gets into the act from the other end.
FOUR!
Naim isn't holding back here but it all seems calculated. He swings wildly but the ball straying on the off-side, catches the edge of his bat and goes down the third man region for four. Naim brings his bat down at the next ball and gets the ball past backward point for four. Shivam Dube now under pressure.
After 6 overs, Bangladesh 33/2 ( Mohammad Naim 22, Mohammad Mithun 2)
Good over this for Bangladesh. Mohammad Naim takes the attack to India's most prolific bowler this series. Three boundaries in the first three deliveries and Chahal is left bemused at the turn of events. Naim and Mithun look to steady the ship for the visitors as they chase a rare feat, a series win against India.
FOUR!
Another four as Naim is quick-footed, gets to the pitch off the ball and flicks it past mid-wicket. The next ball gets the same treatment. Naim stays back in his crease and cuts it past point. Chahal having an unusual first over. Good stuff this from Naim.
FOUR!
Yuzvendra Chahal is welcomed into the attack with a four by Naim. Fullish delivery and he just hoicks it over the bowler's head.
After 5 overs, Bangladesh 18/2 ( Mohammad Naim 8, Mohammad Mithun 1)
Washington Sundar keeps things tight from his end. He may not have picked many wickets this series but a good economy rate is priceless in this format. Naim hits hard at a couple of deliveries but can't find the gap as Washington is bowling in the right areas, the quick speed also working in his favour.
Bangladesh have to pay a heavy price for those four dot balls which Naim played at the start of Chahar's over. Both Liton and Soumya got out trying to catch up with the asking rate. In hindsight, so far Rohit has been spot on with his captaincy and field placing. Also, he is using Khaleel in such a brilliant way that he doesn't have to take much pressure.
After 4 overs, Bangladesh 13/2 ( Mohammad Naim 4, Mohammad Mithun 0)
Khaleel Ahmed bowls a short delivery and Naim is caught in a bind. He tries pulling too close to his body and the ball lands just shy of the bowler who’s racing in. A lot relies on how these two batsmen can steady the ship for the visitors.
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Nagpur Latest Updates: A fine effort from the visitors. Too bad it wasn't an all-round effort. Credit to the Indian pacers for holding their nerve when the tide seemed to be turning against them. A lot of positives for the home side. The bench strength has shown its merit here and Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have staked their claim to permanent spots in the lineup. India win the three-match T20I series 2-1.
In the absence of some senior players, including skipper Virat Kohli, India's primary objective of the T20 series was to identify the core of players for the T20 World Cup next year.
Not much was achieved on that front in the first two games barring the successful comeback of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who once again proved his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.
After Chahal and Co. restricted Bangladesh to 153 for six in Rajkot, skipper Rohit Sharma blew the opposition away with a sublime 85 to level the series 1-1.
Washington Sundar, who has been preferred to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, has kept things tight but has not been as threatening as Chahal. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed leaked runs in both the games, increasing the possibility of Shardul Thakur partnering Deepak Chahar on Sunday.
Krunal Pandya, who has been a regular in the Indian T20 squad for a while, is yet to pick up a wicket though he has not had much to do with the bat.
Rohit fielded the same team in Delhi and Rajkot, leaving the likes of Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Rahul Chahar to warm the bench. If not in Nagpur, they could get an opportunity in the following home series against the West Indies next month.
Even when the senior players return after this series, India will have plenty to ponder over their team composition, especially in the batting department where they lack the firepower in comparison to teams like Australia and England.
Shreyas Iyer has looked impressive in the limited time he has spent in the middle while K L Rahul is yet to make an impact, just like rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.
However, it is the not the fringe players who are facing the maximum pressure, it is the established names like opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.
Dhawan has struggled to accelerate while questions are also being raised on Pant's work behind the stumps besides the constant talk over his shot selection following a botch-up stumping in Rajkot. Sunday gives both of them an ideal platform to silence their critics.
India are expected to seal the series on Sunday but one can expect Bangladesh to spring another surprise like they did in Delhi despite the absence of their key players -- Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan.
They made a decent start to their innings on Thursday in Rajkot before losing way to end up with a below-par 153. Most of their batsmen have looked in good touch and there is little doubt that they will be itching to make an impact in the series decider.
The stand out performer for them has been 20-year-old leggie Aminul Islam who has taken four wickets so far without giving away too many runs. It was not a surprise that captain Mahmudullah was all praise for him after the second game.
However, Bangladesh pacers need to do better, especially their premier bowler Mustafizur Rahman who has surprisingly failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.
Here are all the details about live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh:
When is the third T20I between India and Bangladesh?
The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh third T20I?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: