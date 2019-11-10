Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Nagpur, Full cricket score: Chahar's six-wicket haul helps hosts clinch series

Date: Sunday, 10 November, 2019 23:20 IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Match Ended

India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs

India
174/5 OV : (20.0) RR.(8.7)
Bangladesh
144/10 OV : (19.2) RR.(7.5)
Match Ended:

India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 19.2

  • 0(W)
  • 0(W)

batsman

Al-Amin Hossain

  • 0 (0)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

  • 27 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Washington Sundar

  • 34 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

0 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 0

Al-Amin Hossain 0(0)

Aminul Islam 0(1)

144/10 (19.2 over)

Aminul Islam 9 (9) SR: S.R (100.00)

b Deepak Chahar

Highlights

23:18 (IST)

Here we are. India bounced back after losing the first T20I of the series in Delhi against this new look Bangladesh side which never looked like underdogs. It was an all-round effort and with the young faces coming good on their promise, the team management has its work cut out in locking a likely playing 11 for the World T20 in Australia next year. There are approximately 26 T20Is between now and then for Virat Kohli and Co to get their best playing 11 in order. 

That was all from us. Thank you very much for tuning in for live updates from India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at firstpost.com. We, Shubham Pandey and Harshit Rakheja, bid you goodbye. 

 

23:17 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: Bowlers won us the game. It was tough in the middle with the dew factor. What a comeback from them. It was looking very easy for them in the chase at one stage. But boys showed character and took up the responsibility. I reminded the player we are playing for the country. There are times where it is hard to pick up wickets. I reminded them what team they are playing for as I saw a different Team India on pitch. Batsmen played well. KL and Iyer were magnificent.  Until we get close to World Cup, we need to find the right balance. We need all guys to be ready. Few guys will come back. Keeping everything in mind, we want to make sure that this is our XI before we catch flight to Australia. But if we keep performing like this, it will be a big headache for Virat and selectors. 

23:12 (IST)

Man of the series, Deepak Chahar: This is something I had never dreamt of. It's all the fruits of my hard work. My plan was to do well in the middle overs as that was the captain, Rohit Sharma's plan, to make me bowl in the more crucial middle overs. 

23:09 (IST)

Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: We had our chance. Naim and I had a solid partnership. We lost few wickets quickly and we missed the key chances to win the match. The effort boys have put is very good to see. We had our chances. Naim is a great talent. He bats well, likes to establish innings. Seamers bowled well. 

22:59 (IST)

A historic night for Chahar!

22:55 (IST)

And Deepak Chahar and India have wrapped things out in style here. With the wet ball, this is a superb bowling performance by the hosts. In fact, India will remember this match, in which their next gen cricketers have announced their arrival at the big stage. Bangladesh on the other hand have only themselves to blame. In both innings, they had their chances but failed to seal those key moments.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
22:55 (IST)
22:55 (IST)

Shivam Dube: I tried to bowl heavy balls and today I backed my strengths. The support staff really backed me and I'm happy with the win. 

Shreyas Iyer: It was great to come good and perform well in an international game as this is not the atmosphere we are used to in the IPL. Really happy with the win. 

22:53 (IST)

First Indian player to take a hat-trick in

Tests: Harbhajan Singh
ODIs: Chetan Sharma
T20Is: Deepak Chahar*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:53 (IST)
22:52 (IST)

After 20 overs, Bangladesh 144/10 ( Al-Amin Hossain 0,)

A fine effort from the visitors. Too bad it wasn't an all-round effort. Credit to the Indian pacers for holding their nerve when the tide seemed to be turning against them. A lot of positives for the home side. The bench strength has shown its merit here and Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have staked their claim to permanent spots in the lineup. India win the three-match T20I series 2-1. 

22:49 (IST)

OUT! 

Deepak Chahar caps off the series victory for India with a hat-trick. First up, he gets Mustafizur Rahman at point, before a searing yorker rams into the stumps, past the defence of Aminul Islam. He finishes with 6 wickets for 7 runs, the best bowling figures in T20Is. 

22:46 (IST)

After 19 overs, Bangladesh 144/8 ( Aminul Islam 9, Mustafizur Rahman 1)

It's a shame that the rest of the Bangladesh middle-order couldn't anchor around Naim's blitzy effort. The rest of the batters have come crashing down like a house of cards. Full marks to India's inexperienced bunch of bowlers for not getting pressured into submission. 
 

22:42 (IST)

FOUR!

Aminul Islam shifts back into the crease, moves a bit away from the incoming trajectory of the rising Khaleel delivery and drives on the up, hard, past extra cover for four. He's not giving up yet but it may be out of his reach. 

22:40 (IST)

After 18 overs, Bangladesh 135/8 ( Aminul Islam 2,)

OUT! Shafiul Islam holes out to KL Rahul at long-on. The Bangladesh chase started out promisingly but seems to be ending with a meek surrender. 

22:38 (IST)

After 17 overs, Bangladesh 131/7 ( Aminul Islam 1, Shafiul Islam 1)

India nailing the coffin now. No known batsmen left and it seems unlikely that Bangladesh will be able to claw their way out of this one. 

22:37 (IST)

Still thinking!

22:36 (IST)

OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets a wicket for the night in desperate times for the Bangladesh batsman. Mahmudullah comes dancing down the wicket looking to slog one into the stands but completely misses the ball which keeps low. India nailing the coffin now. 

22:32 (IST)

Indian players with 50-plus wickets in T20Is:

Ravichandran Ashwin 

Jasprit Bumrah 

Yuzvendra Chahal*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:32 (IST)
22:28 (IST)

Dube was supposed to be India's weak link in the bowling attack. But tonight he has taken three crucial wickets at an important juncture to dent Bangladesh's chances in this run-chase. Now, it is India's game to win from here. For Bangladesh, the skipper Mahmudullah needs to play a blinder. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
22:28 (IST)
22:27 (IST)

After 16 overs, Bangladesh 126/6 ( Mahmudullah (C) 5, Aminul Islam 0)

Bangladesh have lost their way somewhere and Shivam Dube might be the one to blame. India are into the Bangladesh tail now and their captain Mahmudullah remains the only batsman of repute who could strike those blows. 

22:25 (IST)

OUT!

Shivam Dube is pulling out everything he has in his arsenal. He hits the deck hard but takes the pace off. Afif Hussain is in two minds and fails to close the face of the bat. Dube runs in and pockets the ball easily for his third wicket of the night. What a dream outing he's having. 

22:21 (IST)

OUT!

From where did Dube pull that out? Who would have known he had a yorker in his arsenal. Medium pace but it's a perfect yorker and Naim had moved away from the stumps, looking to guide it past the third man. He fails to get a bat on the ball. India get the big fish and Dube's star is on the rise. 

22:20 (IST)

Crowd shouting "Dhoni, Dhoni" after and Rishabh's DRS call went wrong. It was the keeper who pursued Rohit to go for that review. Under the circumstances, it was a horrible judgmental error on part of Rishabh.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
22:20 (IST)
22:17 (IST)

After 15 overs, Bangladesh 125/4 ( Mohammad Naim 81, Mahmudullah (C) 4)

Khaleel Ahmed has been brought back into the attack for his third over and keeps things tight from his end, bowling an effective mix of slower deliveries and bouncers. A DRS call from Pant for Naim came and went bust before Khaleel strayed on the off-side, allowing the batsman to open his arms and play a lofted cover drive for four. Bangladesh staying in the hunt. 

22:11 (IST)

After 14 overs, Bangladesh 116/4 ( Mohammad Naim 75, Mahmudullah (C) 2)

Dube completes a tidy over which fetched him a wicket. India have roared back into this match with two quick wickets and the energy on the field has risen again. Although, wrecker in chief Mohammad Mithun is still out there with captain Mahmudullah. 

22:10 (IST)

Golden ducks for Mushfiqur Rahim in T20Is:

v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2010
v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, 2019
v India, Nagpur, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:10 (IST)
22:10 (IST)

Chahar and Dube have turned this game in India's favour with these two scalps back to back. Rohit now can breath a sigh of relief. However, the asking rate is still manageable and young Naim has played exceptionally so far. Now it is up to experienced Mahumudullah to take his team home from here.   

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
22:10 (IST)
22:09 (IST)

Highest stands for Bangladesh v India in T20Is:

98 - Naim/Mithun, Nagpur, 2019* (3rd wicket)
65 - Rahim/Rahman, Colombo, 2018 (5th wicket)
60 - Rahim/Sarkar, Delhi, 2019 (3rd wicket)
60 - Das/Naim, Rajkot, 2019 (1st wicket)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:09 (IST)
22:06 (IST)

BOWLED!

Mushfiqur plays on the stumps and the wily medium-pace of Shivam Dube has done the trick. Don't know what got into Mushfiqur. He was done in by the slower than usual pace as he looked to open the face of the bat and collect a single down third man. 

22:04 (IST)

After 13 overs, Bangladesh 110/3 ( Mohammad Naim 71,)

India get their breakthrough in Mohammad Mithun but it could well prove to a dampener as Mushfiqur Rahim walks in. 

22:03 (IST)

OUT!

Chahar does it for India. A tad bit slower and wide of the off-stump. Mohammad Mithun advances and tries skying the ball for a six over the cover region, only to be caught by the fielder at deep. Important breakthrough for India but the aggressor in chief, Naim is still out there. 

21:58 (IST)

After 12 overs, Bangladesh 106/2 ( Mohammad Naim 70, Mohammad Mithun 26)

A good throw to the bowler's end from Deepak Chahar but Yuzvendra Chahal is under pressure here and messing up as he fails to dislodge the stumps. Naim and Mithun not letting the dot balls creep in but are steeling the quick ones and twos. Bangladesh are going at just over 8.5 runs/over required run-rate is just over 9. Naim gets a boundary with a luscious cover drive and caps off the over with a thumping hit for six down the wicket. Easy pickings for Naim and Bangladesh are well on course for a victory here. The Hundred is up for the visitors. 

21:54 (IST)

FOUR!

Naim plays an expansive cover drive off a full-length delivery on the off-side. He gets to 64 and keeps the run-rate in check.   

21:49 (IST)

After 11 overs, Bangladesh 91/2 ( Mohammad Naim 57, Mohammad Mithun 24)

Mithun is into the act now. He backs away and lofts a length delivery for six down long-on. Later in the over, Naim gets down on his knees and sweeps one past backward point for four to get to his maiden FIFTY. This run-chase is heating up. 

21:46 (IST)

After 10 overs, Bangladesh 74/2 ( Mohammad Naim 48, Mohammad Mithun 16)

The prospect of this partnership taking Bangladesh through is threatening for India. Both Naim and Mithun are getting into the act and getting boundaries at will. The Bangladesh run-rate has been steadily rising.

 

21:42 (IST)

FOUR!

Naim plays one with the full face of his bat to get a four in the safest region of the field. India under pressure with this partnership building on. 

21:40 (IST)

After 9 overs, Bangladesh 62/2 ( Mohammad Naim 42, Mohammad Mithun 11)

Naim has been a revelation today. A calculated mix of aggression and tactful strokeplay, splitting the gap between the fielders for those quick ones and twos. Pulls one off the backfoot towards mid-wicket to end the over with nine runs.


21:37 (IST)

SIX!

It's virtually an arm-ball from Washington Sundar but Naim anticipates well. He gives himself some room and plays a lofted straight drive, back past the bowler. Bangladesh have recovered well.

21:34 (IST)

After 8 overs, Bangladesh 53/2 ( Mohammad Naim 34, Mohammad Mithun 10)

​FIFTY up for Bangladesh. Naim and Mithun are looking good and the run-rate which took a beating early on is on the mend, much like the India innings. 

21:33 (IST)

Naim has started to make up for the dot balls which he played earlier. He is finding the gaps beautifully here. In these middle overs, a left-hander's presence at the crease is crucial for Bangladesh, especially with the threat of Chahal around. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
21:33 (IST)
21:32 (IST)

FOUR!

Chahal is all over the place. He drops the ball short and experiments with the quicker pace but Mithun gets into position, playing a pull shot for four past the mid-wicket fence. 

21:30 (IST)

After 7 overs, Bangladesh 45/2 ( Mohammad Naim 32, Mohammad Mithun 4)

A good little spell this for Bangladesh. Mohammad Naim has taken full cognizance of the required run-rate and is hitting boundaries at will by toying with Rohit Sharma’s field setting. There is still a lot to be done though for the visitors. Important that Mohammad Mithun gets into the act from the other end. 

21:27 (IST)

FOUR!

Naim isn't holding back here but it all seems calculated. He swings wildly but the ball straying on the off-side, catches the edge of his bat and goes down the third man region for four. Naim brings his bat down at the next ball and gets the ball past backward point for four. Shivam Dube now under pressure. 

Full Scorecard
21:25 (IST)

After 6 overs, Bangladesh 33/2 ( Mohammad Naim 22, Mohammad Mithun 2)

Good over this for Bangladesh. Mohammad Naim takes the attack to India's most prolific bowler this series. Three boundaries in the first three deliveries and Chahal is left bemused at the turn of events. Naim and Mithun look to steady the ship for the visitors as they chase a rare feat, a series win against India.

21:25 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal needs to take one more wicket to become the third Indian player to take 50 wickets in T20Is after Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:25 (IST)
21:22 (IST)

FOUR!

Another four as Naim is quick-footed, gets to the pitch off the ball and flicks it past mid-wicket. The next ball gets the same treatment. Naim stays back in his crease and cuts it past point. Chahal having an unusual first over. Good stuff this from Naim. 
 

21:21 (IST)

FOUR! 

Yuzvendra Chahal is welcomed into the attack with a four by Naim. Fullish delivery and he just hoicks it over the bowler's head. 

21:19 (IST)

After 5 overs, Bangladesh 18/2 ( Mohammad Naim 8, Mohammad Mithun 1)

Washington Sundar keeps things tight from his end. He may not have picked many wickets this series but a good economy rate is priceless in this format. Naim hits hard at a couple of deliveries but can't find the gap as Washington is bowling in the right areas, the quick speed also working in his favour. 

21:16 (IST)

Bangladesh have to pay a heavy price for those four dot balls which Naim played at the start of Chahar's over. Both Liton and Soumya got out trying to catch up with the asking rate. In hindsight, so far Rohit has been spot on with his captaincy and field placing. Also, he is using Khaleel in such a brilliant way that he doesn't have to take much pressure.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Nagpur
21:16 (IST)
21:15 (IST)

After 4 overs, Bangladesh 13/2 ( Mohammad Naim 4, Mohammad Mithun 0)

Khaleel Ahmed bowls a short delivery and Naim is caught in a bind. He tries pulling too close to his body and the ball lands just shy of the bowler who’s racing in. A lot relies on how these two batsmen can steady the ship for the visitors.

21:12 (IST)

After 3 overs, Bangladesh 12/2 ( Mohammad Naim 3 , Mohammad Mithun 0)

Deepak Chahar presses the visitors into a corner with his two wickets. Bangladesh are off to a nervy start with two of their most experienced batsmen, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das back in the hut. 
 

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Nagpur Latest Updates: A fine effort from the visitors. Too bad it wasn't an all-round effort. Credit to the Indian pacers for holding their nerve when the tide seemed to be turning against them. A lot of positives for the home side. The bench strength has shown its merit here and Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar have staked their claim to permanent spots in the lineup. India win the three-match T20I series 2-1.

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I preview: India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game in Nagpur on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

In the absence of some senior players, including skipper Virat Kohli, India's primary objective of the T20 series was to identify the core of players for the T20 World Cup next year.

Not much was achieved on that front in the first two games barring the successful comeback of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who once again proved his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

File image of Rohit Sharma and Mahmdullah, captain of India and Bangladesh respectively. AP

After Chahal and Co. restricted Bangladesh to 153 for six in Rajkot, skipper Rohit Sharma blew the opposition away with a sublime 85 to level the series 1-1.

Washington Sundar, who has been preferred to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, has kept things tight but has not been as threatening as Chahal. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed leaked runs in both the games, increasing the possibility of Shardul Thakur partnering Deepak Chahar on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya, who has been a regular in the Indian T20 squad for a while, is yet to pick up a wicket though he has not had much to do with the bat.

Rohit fielded the same team in Delhi and Rajkot, leaving the likes of Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Rahul Chahar to warm the bench. If not in Nagpur, they could get an opportunity in the following home series against the West Indies next month.

Even when the senior players return after this series, India will have plenty to ponder over their team composition, especially in the batting department where they lack the firepower in comparison to teams like Australia and England.

Shreyas Iyer has looked impressive in the limited time he has spent in the middle while K L Rahul is yet to make an impact, just like rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.

However, it is the not the fringe players who are facing the maximum pressure, it is the established names like opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

Dhawan has struggled to accelerate while questions are also being raised on Pant's work behind the stumps besides the constant talk over his shot selection following a botch-up stumping in Rajkot. Sunday gives both of them an ideal platform to silence their critics.

India are expected to seal the series on Sunday but one can expect Bangladesh to spring another surprise like they did in Delhi despite the absence of their key players -- Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan.

They made a decent start to their innings on Thursday in Rajkot before losing way to end up with a below-par 153. Most of their batsmen have looked in good touch and there is little doubt that they will be itching to make an impact in the series decider.

The stand out performer for them has been 20-year-old leggie Aminul Islam who has taken four wickets so far without giving away too many runs. It was not a surprise that captain Mahmudullah was all praise for him after the second game.

However, Bangladesh pacers need to do better, especially their premier bowler Mustafizur Rahman who has surprisingly failed to trouble the Indian batsmen.

Here are all the details about live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh:

When is the third T20I between India and Bangladesh?

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh third T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel AhmedYuzvendra ChahalDeepak ChaharRahul ChaharShikhar DhawanShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyKrunal PandyaRishabh PantKL RahulSanju SamsonWashington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul IslamMohammad MithunLiton Kumer DasSoumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur RahhimAfif HossainMosaddek Hossain SaikatAminul Islam BiplobArafat SunnyAbu HiderAl-Amin HossainMustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019

