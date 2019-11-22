-
resultsBAR151/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.55DEL150/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.50Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
-
resultsMUM121/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.05TN122/3 (13.5 ovr) R/R: 9.04Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
-
resultsRAJ123/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.15HAR124/6 (15.2 ovr) R/R: 8.16Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
-
resultsTN158/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.90KAR161/1 (16.2 ovr) R/R: 9.94Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
-
resultsINDW134/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70WIW73/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.65India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
-
resultsINDW50/7 (9.0 ovr) R/R: 5.56WIW45/5 (9.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
-
resultsWIW59/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 2.95INDW60/3 (16.4 ovr) R/R: 3.66India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsAFG156/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.80WI127/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.35Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
-
resultsAFG147/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.35WI106/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
-
resultsWI164/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.20AFG134/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.70West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
-
resultsBAN150/10 (58.3 ovr) R/R: 2.57IND493/6 (114.0 ovr) R/R: 4.32BAN213/10 (69.2 ovr) R/R: 3.08India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Eden Gardens, full cricket score: Hosts lead by 68 runs in 1st innings
Date: Friday, 22 November, 2019 20:46 IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Stumps
This over 46.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0
batsman
- 59 (93)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 0
- 23 (22)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 49 (14)
- M X 3
- W X 1
- 40 (12)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
37 ( 6.5 ) R/R: 5.41
Ajinkya Rahane 23(22)
Virat Kohli 13(19)
|
137/3 (39.1 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 55 (105) SR: S.R (52.38)
c Shadman Islam b Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
20:05 (IST)
Short from Ebadot and Kohli pulls to the deep mid-wicket boundary for a four. This also brings his half-century!
-
20:02 (IST)
GONE! Pujara departs.
Ebadot gets the much-needed breakthrough. There's the suprise bounce and Pujara couldn't go much apart from edging the ball to the slip cordon. Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55(105).
-
18:07 (IST)
LBW!
Rohit departs in the first over after break. The on-field umpire gives it out but Rohit reviews the decision. He doesn't offer a shot and the ball from Ebadot nips back in to clip the stumps. Umpire's call on hitting the stumps. Rohit lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21(35)
-
17:38 (IST)
DROPPED! This is the easiest of them all but now the costliest ever as well. Straight forward chance at fine leg and he spills it. Whose was it? Rohit Sharma's. It is Al-Amin who has dropped it and off his pace bowling partner Abu Jayed.
-
17:07 (IST)
OUT! Mayank has to go, he plays the fault shot. Al-Amin bowls outside the off stump, get some movement and makes Mayank play outside his range, the ball goes directly to Mehidy Hasan at fourth slip. Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14(21)
-
16:35 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Bangladesh innings. Shami gets the last wicket. Length ball, outside the off stump, and Abu Jayed goes hard at it, the edge flew to second slip, where Rohit spilled it, only for Pujara to take it later.
Abu Jayed c Pujara b Shami 0(3)
-
16:30 (IST)
OUT! FIFER for Ishant! He knocks over Nayeem, to get to his tenth five-wicket haul and he celebrates it with a huge scream. It means a lot to him. He has got a five for after a very long time in India. Bangladesh lose their ninth. Nayeem b Ishant 19(28)
-
16:19 (IST)
OUT! Great captaincy, Pujara was placed at mid-wicket for this kind of shot. Ishant bowls on the legs and Mehidy fell for it, flicked it directly to Pujara who took a good low catch. Eighth wicket gone. Mehidy Hasan c Pujara b Ishant 8(13)
-
15:58 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Ebadot, this wicket was on the cards. Batsman was not in line to play it, it was directed at off stump and Ebadot missed it completely. Seventh wicket falls for Bangladesh. Ebadat Hossain b Ishant 1(7)
-
15:04 (IST)
Looks like Liton Das is walking off. The hit on the helmet against Shami has taken a toll on him. He looked fine for a while but he's not well now. This is such a pity because he was looking really good. More trouble for Bangladesh.
And time for supper break on Day 1.
-
14:45 (IST)
Another blinder!
This time, it is Saha with a diving one-handed effort to send Mahmudullah back to the pavilion. Ishant gets his man Mahmudullah c W Saha b Ishant 6(21)
-
14:19 (IST)
Edged and taken!
Shadman tries to push to the off-side but gets a nick and the keeper makes no mistake. Another wicket for Umesh, his third of the innings. Shadman Islam c W Saha b U Yadav 29(52) [4s-5]
-
14:05 (IST)
RAHIM IS GONE!
Shami with the wicket. Good length ball and Rahim tries to play with soft hand but the ball hits his bat and knocks off the stumps. Big wicket for India. Rahim b Shami 0(4).
-
13:57 (IST)
BOWLED!
Umesh is on fire! The ball holds its line and the new batsman Mohammad Mithun plays on to the stumps. Gone without scoring a run. Mithun b U Yadav 0(2)
-
13:54 (IST)
WHAT A CATCH!
Mominul nicks it to the slips and Rohit pulls off a spectacular catch. Dives to his right and takes a one-handed blinder at second slip. Umesh gets his first wicket of the match. Mominul c Rohit b U Yadav 0(7)
-
13:33 (IST)
GONE!
First wicket for Ishant. The ball stays low and comes back in to hit Imrul's pads. Umpire Joel Wilson gives it out. Bangladesh take the review but the ball is clearly hitting the stumps. The impact is also in line. Kayes lbw b Ishant 4(15).
-
12:37 (IST)
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.
-
12:36 (IST)
Team changes
Bangladesh make two changes while Virat Kohli decide to field unchanged XI for the day-night Test.
Al-Amin and Nayeem are in while Taijul and Mehidy go out.
-
12:31 (IST)
Toss update
Bangladesh win the toss and they elect to bat first.
-
12:30 (IST)
The VIP dignitaries are making their way into the stadium. We are seeing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sachin Tendulakar is also present at the Eden Gardens.
We'll be back again tomorrow with all the action of Day 2 so do join us. See you then, goodbye!
After 46 overs,India 174/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Ajinkya Rahane 23)
Four runs from Ebadot's over and that's stumps on Day 1. Another day of Test cricket and another dominating performance by India. The opening day of the first ever pink ball Test in India comes to an end with India taking a lead of 68 runs. Lot of things went wrong for Bangladesh today and they need to bounce back quickly to gain an advantage in this Test.
After 45 overs,India 170/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Ajinkya Rahane 19)
Al-Amin with the ball. Bowling bit fuller but not offering much room to the batsmen. Kohli knows the end of day's play is near so he's being extra careful. Guess, there will be one more over now.
After 44 overs,India 170/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Ajinkya Rahane 19)
Rahane collects three runs in the second ball of Ebadot's over. He goes for the drive and finds the gap on the off-side. The ball doesn't have the legs to touch the rope but still good enough for three runs. Three more runs in the final ball from Kohli after pushing the ball towards the deep mid-wicket.
After 43 overs,India 164/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Ajinkya Rahane 16)
The boundaries keep coming for India. Pujara's dismissal didn't create have much impact for Bangladesh. Kohli and Rahane are hitting the bad ball to boundaries and runs are piling for India. Ten runs from Al-Amin's over.
Trademark Virat Kohli cover drive. The balance is perfect and the fielder can't stop the ball from reaching the boundary.
The over rate has been pathetic throughout the day. We are already in the extended period of play, but still almost 15 overs left to be bowled. It is clearly evident that Bangladesh are not habituated to operate with three fast bowlers.
Fuller in length and Rahane pushes the ball past the mid-on fielder for a four. He's timing the ball really well.
After 42 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 11)
The odd ball is keeping low so Ebadot should've looked for bowling straight. Instead, he bowls a full-toss and then comes up with a big bouncer which results in a wide. The final ball is short again and Rahane pulls to collect a double. Nine runs from the over.
Full toss from Ebadot and Rahane has no trouble in dispatching the ball towards the covers for a boundary.
When it comes to dominance and control, Virat Kohli is presenting an exhibition of batsmanship under trying circumstances. Whether is white, red or pink - the colour of ball hardly matters for him. It is all about getting the basics right and that's what the Indian captain has done during this innings so far.
After 41 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Al-Amin comes into the attack. First three balls are short of length and Rahane ensures they are well defended. The last one is targetted on the pads but Rahane moves across and collects a double after tucking through square leg.
Amongst the Bangladeshi pacers, Ebadot has looked the most impressive one. He has hit the right areas more consistently than anyone has been rewarded with couple of scalps. However, under the circumstances, Pujara played a handy innings. In fact, along with Kohli, he seemed untroubled for the major part of that partnership.
After 40 overs,India 144/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Ajinkya Rahane 3)
Ebadot bowled really well today and he deserved the wicket in this spell. Rahane walks into the middle and then gets off the mark with a gentle push towards the off-side for a triple. Kohli hits a four in the fifth and the final ball is a dot. Seven runs and wicket from the over.
Short from Ebadot and Kohli pulls to the deep mid-wicket boundary for a four. This also brings his half-century!
GONE! Pujara departs.
Ebadot gets the much-needed breakthrough. There's the suprise bounce and Pujara couldn't go much apart from edging the ball to the slip cordon. Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55(105).
After 39 overs,India 137/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 55 , Virat Kohli (C) 46)
Taijul to Kohli and the Indian skipper mistimes his shot but the close fielder on the leg-side comes up with an ordinary effort. The misfield results in two runs. Rare bad shot from Kohli. Pujara once again uses his feet well to collect two more runs on the leg-side. Six runs from the over.
After 38 overs,India 131/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 52 , Virat Kohli (C) 43)
This is a good spell from Ebadot. He's bowling with decent pace and not giving enough room to the Indian batsmen. Kohli goes for a good-looking drive in the fifth ball but there's protection at deep backward point. A dot to end the over and two runs from the six balls.
After 37 overs,India 129/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 51 , Virat Kohli (C) 42)
Taijul continues. Decent appeal by Bangladesh players in the second ball but the on-field umpire is not interested. It clearly looked not out. Just one from the over. Ten more minutes remaining till stumps but plenty of overs left so most likely, there will be 30 minutes of extended period post 8 pm IST.
After 36 overs,India 128/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 50 , Virat Kohli (C) 42)
Ebadot comes back into the attack. Starts off with deliveries targetting Pujara's body and follows it up by two good bouncers. Pujara gets his fifty in the next ball and Kohli faces another bouncer in the final ball of the over.
Well done, Pujara! Just guides the ball past backward point for a single and that's his half-century!
After 35 overs,India 127/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 42)
Taijul's first ball to Kohli slides down the leg and the batsman does well to collect two runs. The Indian skipper is then offered a bad ball and he makes sure there are runs off it. A four to end the over. Everything is going as per the plan for India.
After 34 overs,India 121/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 36)
Abu Jayed is struggling for pace. Bowling in the 120s without any movement won't do any good for his team. On top of it, he is bowling short against Pujara and that results in a boundary as well.
After 33 overs,India 117/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 45 , Virat Kohli (C) 36)
Pujara uses his feet well against Taijul to find the gap on the leg-side and it results in a triple. Kohli tries to sneak singles in the final two balls but Taijul does well to contain him. Four runs from the over.
After 32 overs,India 113/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 35)
Abu Jayed continues. The second ball is bit fuller and Pujara goes for the cover drive but finds the fielder. The next one nips back in and the batsman plays with soft hands down the slip cordon for a single. After Kohli's single, Pujara once again tries to beat the covers fielder but fails this time too.
After 31 overs,India 111/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 34)
Pujara moves into his 40s. Again, tight over by Taijul. Not trying anything fancy and just sticking to a tight line. Pujara tries to manufacture runs from the first five balls but fails. The last one goes for a single.
After 30 overs,India 110/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 34)
Abu Jayed with the ball. After taking two singles, Kohli goes for a drive and gets beaten. The ball is wide and it's better to leave it alone. Maybe, it's just a lapse of concentration. Two solid blocks from the skipper to end the over.
After 29 overs,India 108/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 39 , Virat Kohli (C) 33)
Despite not getting any turn, Taijul is bowling well. He's sticking to a tight line and not offering easy runs to the batsmen. Pujara comes down the track in the fourth ball and tries to beat the covers fielder but fails in his attempt. Just one run from the over.
After 28 overs,India 107/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 39 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
Abu Jayed is back into the attack. Starts off with a good in-swinger but Pujara watches the ball closely and makes no effort to play a shot. The fourth ball is pushed towards the third-man region for a double. So India take the lead in the match.
Quickest to 5000 runs as a captain in Tests:
86 - Virat Kohli*
97 - Ricky Ponting
106 - Clive Lloyd
110 - Graeme Smith
116 - Allan Border
130 - Stephen Fleming
After 27 overs,India 105/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 37 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
Taijul continues. Kohli takes a single to complete 5,000 runs as Test captain and of course, he's the quickest to ger there. A single to end the over and India trail by just one run.
After 26 overs,India 103/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 31)
Al-Amin continues. Kohli's so good in taking those singles and doubles. He can't be put in a box. He loves to stay busy on the crease and that helps the team immensely with regard to scoreboard ticking. Two runs from the over.
Will be interesting to notice the impact of spin with the pink ball. Don't think it will turn much but spinners can get extra bounce and good to see that Taijul has been given a short-leg straightway. However, for finger spinners, gripping the ball might be a little bit problematic.
After 25 overs,India 101/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 35 , Virat Kohli (C) 30)
Spin introduced for the first time. Taijul takes the ball. Decent start from the spinner as he concedes two singles in his over. No dew so far so that's a good sign but we never when things might change. We'll have to see how long Bangladesh will stick with spin.
After 24 overs,India 99/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 29)
Al-Amin with the ball. Breaks can be distracting and Kohli knows that. Does not go for the fancy drives and just picks a single from the over. And then Pujara fetches a boundary from a bad fielding effort. So far so good for India.
Full and wide and Pujara gets the boundary on the off-side. Poor fieding effort from Mahmudullah at the covers.
After 23 overs,India 93/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 29 , Virat Kohli (C) 28)
So after an over of maiden, Ebadot concedes five runs in his six balls. Kohli shows why he's regarded as one the best players in the world with just one straight drive. The timing on that is just gold. India look good to wipe out the deficit and take the lead in the match. Time for drinks.
What timing!
The straight drive from Kohli is as good as it can get. What a treat to watch!
After 22 overs,India 88/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
Finally a maiden. Nothing significant from Al-Amin but at least he ensured he doesn't give away easy runs. Both Indian batsmen in the middle are looking good. This can be very dangerous for Bangladesh.
After 21 overs,India 88/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)
Another over of easy runs. Ebadot Hussain needs to tighten his bowling. Four good balls and then he comes up with a bad one, which results in a boundary. After doing good to remove the openers, the Bangladesh bowlers are losing the plot. Five runs from the over.
After 20 overs,India 83/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)
Al-Amin continues with his spell. Despite the fall of wickets, the runs are coming easily for India. Pujara and Kohli are doing well to find the gaps in the ground. A triple and double from the over.
Good point!
Looks like Kohli has made a slight adjustment from Indore. Just seems to have opened his stance a fraction. #INDvBAN #PinkBallTest #pink #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/SYYsp2LYqF— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) November 22, 2019
After 19 overs,India 80/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Ebadot to Pujara. Looks like the pacer has dropped some pace. He's bowling a tad bit shorter and not causing enough trouble to the batsmen. Pujara finds one boundary in the over and no runs from rest of the deliveries.
Solid from Pujara!
Again, takes the backfoot route and beats the backward point fielder for a four.
After 18 overs,India 76/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Al-Amin is introduced into the attack. He's looking to target Kohli's pads with inswingers but the Indian skipper is watchful. He knows that the ball is moving so it's better not to take any risks. One four and five dot balls in the over.
Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree to a Day/Night Test just a few days before their team was to land in India.
So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.
Australia had proposed a Day/Night Test at the same venue against India last year but the wary tourists didn't agree to the proposal.
At home too, the Indians were not open to the idea until Ganguly stepped into the picture within a week of taking charge of the BCCI.
The bone of contention was the SG pink ball, which many still believe is difficult to sight after sunset. Add to it the dew factor, which players believe aggravates the bowlers' problems.
But Ganguly found Kohli on the same page and the current Indian captain took just "three seconds" to agree to the Board President's idea.
So far, the build-up to the Test has been smooth. A sellout crowd for the first four days has been managed, something that has been the primary goal of playing the traditional format under lights.
Amid all the hype, there is also the small matter of India bracing up for a 12th successive home series victory.
The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball.
The Cricket Association of Bengal has made all efforts to turn the match into a carnival for fans with several gimmicks. So, there are pink-ball mascots, Army paratroopers to deliver the match ball and a galaxy of sports and political dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are also expected at the venue.
The menacing pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wrapped up the Indore Test inside three days with an innings and 130 runs victory — the 10th innings win for India.
The pace attack along with the blazing form of the new-found opening duo — Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal — has been the story of the season in Indian cricket.
The pacers took 14 wickets in Indore and none of them look like they would need the additional movement or help from the pink ball to wreak havoc at the Eden Gardens.
Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory.
While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time.
Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test.
Having been handed the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan's suspension for failure to report corrupt approaches, Mominul Haque is struggling to handle the pressure, made worse by his batsmen's continuing flop-show.
In such a gloomy scenario, the skipper may find some inspiration from his pacers, especially Abu Jayed, who impressed in the Indore Test.
Here are all the details about live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh:
When is the second Test between India and Bangladesh?
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played from 22-26 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time does the match begin?
The day's play begins at 1:00 PM IST with the toss taking place on Day 1 at 12.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the second Test between India and Bangladesh?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
Updated Date: