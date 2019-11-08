India vs Bangladesh: 'Give Rishabh Pant time,' says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after 21-year-old's disappointing performances
Pant is enduring a woeful run of form in the ongoing T20 International series against Bangladesh and has struggled to make an impact both with the bat and behind the stumps, but he has Ganguly in his corner
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Nagaland by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Match Abandoned
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Manipur by 97 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Himachal Pradesh by 9 runs (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 9th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 10th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs KAR - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs ODS - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA vs SAU - Nov 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: 'Shiv Sena not a party of liars,' says Uddhav Thackeray after Fadnavis claims rotational CM post was never discussed
-
Bala movie review: Ayushmann-Bhumi crackle and pop while slamming bias...till the film reveals its own prejudice
-
Demonetisation 3rd anniversary: Banning high-value notes failed to meet objectives, but digitisation may check black money generation
-
Asif Ghafoor's audacious public dismissal of Imran Khan's waivers to Kartarpur pilgrims demolishes idea that army, govt are on 'same page'
-
Five killed, over 300 injured in Iran's Azerbaijan province as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tark county
-
Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie being shifted to a neutral venue is a win for AITA and their soft diplomacy
-
Delhi air pollution crisis: Money, political will, clear data or steadfast public attention — what really matters?
-
'Never decided Maharashtra CM post will be shared': Devendra Fadnavis resigns, claims Shiv Sena shunned BJP but talked to Congress, NCP
-
Oil spill in Bangladesh's Karnaphuli River a threat to critically endangered Ganges dolphins
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8149
|272
|2
|Australia
|6664
|267
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|England
|4958
|261
|5
|India
|8794
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5632
|256
Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday firmly backed the struggling Rishabh Pant, calling the wicketkeeper-batsman a "superb player" who will mature slowly and do just fine.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP
The 21-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form in the ongoing T20 International series against Bangladesh and has struggled to make an impact both with the bat and behind the stumps, but he has Ganguly in his corner.
"He's a superb player. Give Rishabh Pant time, he will be fine. He will mature slowly, you have to give him time. India played really well last night," the former India captain told PTI when asked if India is missing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's safe hands behind the wickets.
The swashbuckling Delhi-player had a forgettable night at his home ground in Delhi, scoring 27 off 26 balls and made errors in calling for DRS as India suffered their first-ever loss against Bangladesh in a T20I.
Rohit Sharma led by example as India levelled 1-1 in an emphatic fashion in the second T20I in Rajkot on Thursday but Pant again made headlines for all the wrong reasons by collecting the ball in front of the stumps, thereby missing Liton Das' stumping.
Pant, however, redeemed himself to an extent with an excellent run-out and stumping.
India play the final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. The team will play 10 more T20 Internationals against West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October next year.
There has been no news yet of Dhoni's availability for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.
Ganguly further spoke about the upcoming first-ever Day/Night Test match in India at the Eden Gardens from 22 to 26 November. The hosts will take on Bangladesh.
A spate of Indian sports stars, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others, will be felicitated.
Day one's proceedings are slated to begin with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ringing the Eden Bell.
The Cricket Association of Bengal will felicitate the players who competed in the first India-Bangladesh Test in 2000, a game in which Ganguly made his debut as Test captain.
"Everyone has confirmed. We will have a formal reception in the afternoon," Ganguly added.
Updated Date:
Nov 08, 2019 18:41:49 IST
Also See
Anil Kumble backs BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's plan to revisit 'conflict of interest' clause
VVS Laxman wants newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive NCA as India's feeder system
India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara says hosts will face no issues in adapting to pink ball during day-night Test