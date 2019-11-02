India vs Bangladesh: From Mahmudullah to Liton Das, five players to watch out for in upcoming T20I series
Bangladesh are ranked ninth in the T20I team rankings and are not the favourites against India. Nevertheless, they do have match-winners in their side and they can make significant impact.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NAM Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs PNG - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 3rd, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services
-
BS Yediyurappa 'admits' to Operation Kamala in purported tape, claims Congress; CM 'heard' stating rebel MLAs were kept in Mumbai under Amit Shah's watch
-
Ayodhya dispute: Expecting favourable SC verdict, RSS steps up effort to preserve communal harmony, asks cadres for restraint
-
Akshay Kumar on row over Housefull 4 box office collection: Theatre owners won't lie about numbers
-
Adeela Suleman's Karachi Biennale exhibit destroyed: Questions abound over shocking vandalism
-
Aramco IPO to kickoff tomorrow; Crown Prince 'finally gave green light' in a bid to wean off economy's reliance on oil: Report
-
Wayanad's agrarian and tourism prospects increasingly threatened by climate change
-
Rugby World Cup 2019: South Africa beat England 32-12 to win third World Cup title
-
Julian Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness, abuse in British custody putting his life at risk, says UN rights expert
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
With the T20 World Cup due next year, both India and Bangladesh will aim to find the perfect balance and winning momentum as they take on each other in three-match series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India will be captained by Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli while Mahmudullah has been appointed as the skipper for Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan was recently banned by ICC for not reporting a corrupt approach.
Times are tough for Bangladesh as they are trying to bring back the focus on cricket after the suspension episode of Shakib. They are ranked ninth in the T20I team rankings and are not the favourites against India. Nevertheless, Bangladesh do have match-winners in their side and they can make significant impact.
Before the start of the series, here's a look at five Bangladesh players who can cause some damage to India:
Liton Das
If there's one player who can make wreck havoc in the top order, then it is Liton Das. The 25-year-old opening batsman can take his time in the middle but once he gets going, he can strike the ball really well. In 22 T20 International matches, Liton has the highest score of 61 and a strike rate of 138. At times, Liton can frustrate with his inconsistency, like in the recent T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. He was getting the starts but failed to convert it into a big score.
Keeping the inconsistency aside, Liton has the potential, as he showed with a couple of good knocks at this year's ICC ODI World Cup. It will not be easy against the Indian bowlers but if he gets going, he should really look to make a big score. Bangladesh will be hoping their top order takes on the Indian bowlers for that to happen, a lot will be dependent on Liton.
Mahmudullah
File image of Mahmudullah. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ICC
The Bangladesh all-rounder has been given captaincy role for the T20I series after the ban of Shakib. Mahmudullah has the experience, he is a solid performer for his team and youngsters in the team look up to him. This is a difficult time to lead the team because after the recent happening in Bangladesh cricket. Mahmudullah will have his task cut out. Also, he's up against the mighty India and the team will be playing away from home. But, there's no reason why Mahmudullah cannot inspire his team.
The current skipper has been performing exceptionally well in the T20Is. In the last tri-series, he was the highest run-getter for his team, scoring 126 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 121. Mahmudullah has developed quite a lot as a player, especially under previous coach Chandika Hathurusingha. He can now finish the matches with his big-hitting abilities, so there's no better batsman than him in the middle-order. There's no doubt about his quality, but if Bangladesh can pull off something special in the series against India, then Mahmudullah's credentials as a leader will also be recognised.
Mustafizur Rahman
In terms of wicket-taking abilities, Mustafizur is right up there. The left-arm pacer has been playing international cricket for more than four years now and he has impressed many with his craft. He first came to the limelight in international cricket by picking five-wicket hauls in his first two ODIs against India. His ability to bowl cutters startled many good batsmen and it became the talk of the town. Later, injuries and form became his adversaries but Mustafizur can still pack a punch with his bowling.
Mustafizur has a benefit of playing in India during his stint in Indian Premier League (IPL). He knows the pitches and he can exploit the conditions. In T20Is, his bowling strike-rate reads 14.4, which is good, though, his death bowling has been a bit of a problem. Still, if he keep taking wickets, if keep breaking crucial partnerships, then Bangladesh will benefit immensely in the upcoming series.
Mushfiqur Rahim
Just like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim will also have to step up after what happened to Shakib. As a senior player and being a good batsman, he has to guide his team and take responsibility in the batting department against a better quality side. He has played 81 T20Is so far and has a highest unbeaten score of 72. His record in the shortest format of the match is not eye-catching, but his team would need his experience, especially at this tough juncture.
Rahim needs to steady the ship if the top-order crumbles cheaply and then he should also look to finish the match. Sure, Mahmudullah is a better finisher but Rahim has to make sure his team is still in the game till the end. He loves a challenge against India, as it has been seen in the previous encounters against the neighbours. Now that things are going tough for the team, we might see Rahim all fired up and making big contributions for Bangladesh.
Afif Hossain
The 20-year-old all-rounder might be new to the international cricket, but he has shown a glimpse of his big-hitting prowess and it could come handy against India in the T20I series. Playing only his second T20I, young Hossain smashed a brilliant half-century to deny Zimbabwe a victory in September. His knock included eight fours and a six as Bangladesh won a thriller at Dhaka. Hossain can also chip in with his off-breaks, so that's also a big positive in his favour.
Apart from that sole fifty, he hasn't done anything significant but the series against India could prove to be a turning point in his career. If he can showcase his power-hitting more frequently, then it can open the doors of franchise cricket. He's still young and has a long way to go, but a few good knock in India can take him to the next level. Let's watch out for him
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2019 17:31:17 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Liton Das trains wearing mask amidst pollution concerns ahead of first T20I in New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh: Russell Domingo says conditions in Delhi not ideal because of pollution but no one will die
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan's absence from team will work as motivation for players, says T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad