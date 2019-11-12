India vs Bangladesh: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhar says Men in Blue have proved they are the 'boss' after T20I series win
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs PUN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs UTT Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs HAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs NAG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs UP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Assam by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SAU Delhi beat Saurashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs MAN Kerala beat Manipur by 75 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Mizoram by 86 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs RLY Railways beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena likely to move SC if President's Rule is imposed in state, say reports
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Lending support to Shiv Sena, will be a risky deal in the long run for Congress
-
NCRB data shows long-drawn out trials and low conviction rates the norm; criminal justice system crying out for reform
-
Donald Trump's presidency in peril: How an unhealthy obsession with Ukraine created a crisis
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre to form about 10,000 farmer produce organisations; urges state govts to push for eNAM, dismantle APMCs
-
BoJack Horseman and the women who want to move on: In S6, Diane, Princess Carolyn have a shot at healing
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Raheem Sterling out of England's match against Montenegro after bust up with Joe Gomez
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.
"India have proved who the boss is in the match. Though India lost the first game but made a clinical comeback in the series, courtesy Rohit Sharma's scintillant batting display," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
File image of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. AFP
"Rohit is a great talent, he can score runs any time he wants," Akhtar added.
India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.
"I thought third T20I will be exciting to watch. However, India came out as a much better side but hats off to Bangladesh for their spirited performance," said Akhtar.
Bangladesh defeated India for the first time in T20I on 3 November.
"Bangladesh is no ordinary side, we all must remember that the Tigers are not going to choke in front of any team," Akhtar said.
Deepak Chahar recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match and he also became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.
"He is a mix of medium pace and seam and he displayed a commendable performance by taking a hat-trick in the game," said Akhtar
India and Bangladesh now take on each other in a two-match Test series. The first match will be played from 14-18 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 14:10:55 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma defends team's woes in T20Is, says shortest format is where emerging players are blooded
India vs Bangladesh: Sachin Tendulkar feels day-night Test's success will depend on dew factor
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma says youngsters in team need to earn their spot soon as they will get limited opportunities