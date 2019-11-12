First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhar says Men in Blue have proved they are the 'boss' after T20I series win

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

Asian News International, Nov 12, 2019 14:10:55 IST

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lauded team India's performance in the recently concluded T20I series, saying that the Men in Blue are the 'Boss' of the game.

"India have proved who the boss is in the match. Though India lost the first game but made a clinical comeback in the series, courtesy Rohit Sharma's scintillant batting display," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

File image of former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. AFP

"Rohit is a great talent, he can score runs any time he wants," Akhtar added.

India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1. Chasing 175 for the win, Bangladesh was bundled out for 144.

"I thought third T20I will be exciting to watch. However, India came out as a much better side but hats off to Bangladesh for their spirited performance," said Akhtar.

Bangladesh defeated India for the first time in T20I on 3 November.

"Bangladesh is no ordinary side, we all must remember that the Tigers are not going to choke in front of any team," Akhtar said.

Deepak Chahar recorded the best bowling figures in a T20I match and he also became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

"He is a mix of medium pace and seam and he displayed a commendable performance by taking a hat-trick in the game," said Akhtar

India and Bangladesh now take on each other in a two-match Test series. The first match will be played from 14-18 November.

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Rohit Sharma, Shoaib Akhtar, Sports

