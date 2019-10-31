New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed that the T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Delhi will go ahead as planned.

When ANI contacted Ganguly to ask whether the match in Delhi would take place, he replied: "Yes, it will".

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city.

This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

Former cricketer and current politician Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that pollution is a bigger concern than a cricket match.

"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir had told ANI.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 3 November.

