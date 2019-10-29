First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 1st Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
SL in AUS Oct 30, 2019
AUS vs SL
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 30, 2019
SCO vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Environmentalists urge BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to shift first T20I from New Delhi due to pollution concerns

Environmentalists wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, requesting him to consider moving the first India-Bangladesh T20 outside Delhi as the rapidly deteriorating air quality could prove a health risk for the players and thousands of spectators.

Press Trust of India, Oct 29, 2019 21:24:41 IST

New Delhi: Environmentalists wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday, requesting him to consider moving the first India-Bangladesh T20 outside Delhi as the rapidly deteriorating air quality could prove a health risk for the players and thousands of spectators.

The rapid spike in the pollution level after Diwali has become a cause for concern ahead of the international match at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground on 3 November.

India vs Bangladesh: Environmentalists urge BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to shift first T20I from New Delhi due to pollution concerns

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Getty Images

In December 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left gasping for breath during a Test match at the Kotla, forcing most of their players to wear protective masks even as some fell ill.

"In the light of extreme pollution in Delhi, we would like to request you to consider shifting the venue for the first T20 outside of Delhi. Making our cricketers play a physically demanding sport for 3-4 hours in Delhi's toxic air will end up doing more damage to our cricket team's health in the long run," Jyoti Pande of Care For Air and Ravina Raj Kohli of My Right To Breathe said in the letter.

Care For Air and My Right To Breathe are clean air awareness and advocacy non-profit organisations.

"Thousands of innocent spectators at the venue will also be putting themselves at risk in order to watch the match in the prevailing situation," they said.

The environmentalists said outdoor aerobic activities raise the respiration rate of the human body, thus depositing even higher levels of toxins into our lungs and organs.

"This puts our sportspersons at even greater risk when they play outdoors. Any match played outdoors harms the health and very lives of the players and it is irresponsible to schedule such sporting activities during times of such toxic air quality," they said.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hoped pollution will not affect the T20 match, emphasising that his government has been taking steps such as the odd-even scheme to improve the air quality.

A day later, a smoky haze turned Delhi's skies grey as the air quality dropped further and entered the second-worst "severe" category. At 6.45pm, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 410, while the situation was worse in the satellite towns of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 21:24:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Feroz Shah Kotla, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 1st t20i, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Indian Cricket Team, New Delhi, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all