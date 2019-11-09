First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens expected to witness turnout of 50,000 on first three days of landmark Day-Night Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on day one

Press Trust of India, Nov 09, 2019 21:00:57 IST

Kolkata: The Eden Gardens is expected to witness a turnout of more than 50,000 spectators on the first three days of India's first-ever Day-Night Test, against Bangladesh, in Kolkata from 22-26 November.

India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens expected to witness turnout of 50,000 on first three days of landmark Day-Night Test

Representational Image. AFP

"More than 50,000 people to witness India's first pink-ball D/N Test at Eden Gardens each day for first three days as demand for tickets shoots through the roof," the Cricket Association of Bengal tweeted on Saturday. Giving a breakup, a CAB official said 50,000 tickets include about 17,000 were sold online, while the remaining were distributed among affiliated members.

"It's for the first three days and the demands are really high. Rest 16,000-odd will go for counter sales after 14 November. We are expecting a full house," the official said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on day one.

Both India and Bangladesh will be playing their first-ever pink-ball Test and Hasina will be among a starry gathering which will also include Union home minister Amit Shah, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

"Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts," the source added.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 21:00:57 IST

Tags : Abhinav Bindra, Amit Shah, CAB, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Eden Gardens, India Vs Bangladesh, Jagdeep Dhankar, PV Sindhu

