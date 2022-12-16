In a bizarre situation in the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh, the Decision Review System (DRS) stopped working in the third innings on the third day in Chattogram.

The incident happened in the 32nd over of the innings when Yasir Ali managed to hit the pads of Shubman Gill but the umpire denied Bangladesh’s appeal. The hosts opted for DRS as a consequence.

While the third umpire tried to check the replays, he was informed that DRS is not available as the ball tracking camera went down. The third umpire then said to stay with the on-field call in absence of DRS.

DRS is down so the third umpire is unable to check the decision against Gill DRS & Twitter are the same down so many times 😂#IndvsBan #BANvIND #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/3OMMk7D2dh — Irfan Irru (@Irfan_irru_17) December 16, 2022



Yasir Ali got a sharp turn as Gill missed on the defense. The ball seemed to be going on the stumps, but the impact looked outside of the off stump.

Bangladesh players were livid and skipper Shakib Al Hasan also had a conversation with the umpire. However, the game had to be continued in absence of DRS.

The fans as well were disappointed and surprised with the DRS not functioning.

What? DRS not available on an LBW appeal? Such instances can cause so much to teams. Is this international cricket?@ICC should look into it and spend some money in Tech. What a disgrace 🤦🏽‍♂️#INDvsBAN 🇮🇳🇧🇩#Gill #DRS — Sankalp Dubey🇮🇳 (@SDSankalp2022) December 16, 2022



Gill was batting on 70 when the incident happened. He went on to score 80* at the end of the second session alongside Cheteshwar Pujara who had 33 runs from 55 deliveries.

India lost KL Rahul earlier in the session for 23 as he tried to hook Khaled Ahmed’s short ball.

India were leading by 394 runs at the end of the second session for the loss of one wicket.