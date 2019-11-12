India vs Bangladesh: Don't think we will have trouble adapting to pink ball, says Ajinkya Rahane ahead of day-night Test
India and Bangladesh will play their first ever day-night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting 22 November. It will be the first time SG pink balls will be used.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs BAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs RLY Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs MAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SAU Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs NAG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MEG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs SER Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TRI Vs UP Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MUM Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SIK Odisha beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs RLY Chhattisgarh beat Railways by 72 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs HAR - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs VID - Nov 12th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs ODS - Nov 12th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs UTT - Nov 12th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan to meet Sharad Pawar at 2 pm
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Lending support to Shiv Sena, will be a risky deal in the long run for Congress
-
NCRB data shows long-drawn out trials and low conviction rates the norm; criminal justice system crying out for reform
-
Donald Trump's presidency in peril: How an unhealthy obsession with Ukraine created a crisis
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
Industrial production contracts at fastest pace in six years at 4.3% in September; consumer durables, non-durables register negative growth
-
Bhumi Pednekar reacts to claims of her unfair casting in Bala: By that logic, I shouldn't have done Dum Laga Ke Haisha
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal loses opening match to Alexander Zverev in straight sets; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Indian cricket team have begun their preparations for the day-night Test against Bangladesh which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test of the series will be India's first day-night Test assignment and gets underway on 22 November. Speaking to BCCI.TV, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke about the need to train well to adapt to the challenges that come with playing with the pink ball.
"I am very excited personally. It is a new challenge. I don't know how it will turn out but we will get an idea when we have a couple of practice sessions. Only then we will get an idea of how much the pink ball swings and how it works session wise. Fans perspective wise also it will be interesting. I think as a batsman lateral movement will be there and it will be best if you play late, that is my personal idea. Adapting shouldn't be a problem," he pointed.
The Test will not only be the first day-night affair for both the sides but it will also mark the first official appearance of SG pink balls.
"I have played earlier with pink ball in the Duleep Trophy, that was good experience. Playing with pink ball at the domestic level could come in handy," said fellow India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.
Majority of the cricketers will be playing with the pink ball for the first time in their careers. However, the likes of Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, and Kuldeep Yadav have experience of playing with the Kookaburra pink ball in Duleep Trophy.
"Visibility is not an issue during the day, it will be an issue in twilight and under lights, the twilight could be a little difficult. Those sessions will be crucial."
Pujara added, "Most players have said that picking the wrist spinners' wrong one is a little difficult."
Some members of the Test team practiced at the NCA nets in Bengaluru. Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets under the guidance of former India captain and NCA Head of Cricket, Rahul Dravid.
It has also been reported that India will train under the lights in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) was requested to set up practice facilities for the players in floodlights and the state body has agreed. First Test of the series gets underway on 14 November at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 12:12:45 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya confirms early start, cheap tickets for day-night Test in Kolkata
India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and other players begin practicing with pink balls ahead of day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh: CAB will leave 'no stone unturned', says secretary Avishek Dalmiya as Kolkata gears up for historic day-night Test