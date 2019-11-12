Indian cricket team have begun their preparations for the day-night Test against Bangladesh which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test of the series will be India's first day-night Test assignment and gets underway on 22 November. Speaking to BCCI.TV, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke about the need to train well to adapt to the challenges that come with playing with the pink ball.

"I am very excited personally. It is a new challenge. I don't know how it will turn out but we will get an idea when we have a couple of practice sessions. Only then we will get an idea of how much the pink ball swings and how it works session wise. Fans perspective wise also it will be interesting. I think as a batsman lateral movement will be there and it will be best if you play late, that is my personal idea. Adapting shouldn't be a problem," he pointed.

The Test will not only be the first day-night affair for both the sides but it will also mark the first official appearance of SG pink balls.

"I have played earlier with pink ball in the Duleep Trophy, that was good experience. Playing with pink ball at the domestic level could come in handy," said fellow India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Majority of the cricketers will be playing with the pink ball for the first time in their careers. However, the likes of Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, and Kuldeep Yadav have experience of playing with the Kookaburra pink ball in Duleep Trophy.

Pujara, Rahane looking forward to the historic pink-ball Test Ahead of the Test series, #TeamIndia batsmen @ajinkyarahane88 and @cheteshwar1 are excited to play the pink-ball Test and consider adaptation the key. Full video here - https://t.co/nsqitG3gaF pic.twitter.com/c3xDx2qTAH — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2019

"Visibility is not an issue during the day, it will be an issue in twilight and under lights, the twilight could be a little difficult. Those sessions will be crucial."

Pujara added, "Most players have said that picking the wrist spinners' wrong one is a little difficult."

Some members of the Test team practiced at the NCA nets in Bengaluru. Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hit the nets under the guidance of former India captain and NCA Head of Cricket, Rahul Dravid.

It has also been reported that India will train under the lights in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) was requested to set up practice facilities for the players in floodlights and the state body has agreed. First Test of the series gets underway on 14 November at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.