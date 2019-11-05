First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Cricket icons Dilip Vengsarkar, Dilip Doshi praise decision to host day-night Test, feel move will revive red-ball format on Indian soil

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of Day/Night Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative which will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game.

Press Trust of India, Nov 05, 2019 22:36:22 IST

Mumbai: Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of Day/Night Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative which will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game.

"It (Day Night Test) is a good thing, we will have to wait and see at the end of the day on how it goes. Of course, there will be dew factor. So I don't know how it will work, but I hope it goes well because it is good for Test cricket. We needed these changes to get the people back watching Test cricket," Vengsarkar told reporters in Mumbai.

India vs Bangladesh: Cricket icons Dilip Vengsarkar, Dilip Doshi praise decision to host day-night Test, feel move will revive red-ball format on Indian soil

File photo of Dilip Vengsarkar. AFP

He was speaking after unveiling the book Wizards: The Story of Indian Spin Bowling penned by Anindya Dutta.

India will play their first-ever Day/Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata later this month.

Asked whether dew will be a factor, Vengsarkar said, "We will come to know only after the Test match, but it is good to start something. We saw in Australia how huge a success it was, so I am sure people of India will also lap it up. It is the way to revive Test cricket and get the crowds in."

Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi also hailed the concept of Day/Night Tests but said a spinner should not change the basics.

"You have to think of nothing except getting used to the ball, practice with the pink ball and focus on spinning, you cannot worry about factors beyond your control. One single ball, whether it is white, pink or red should not change your approach. Basics should never change for you as a spinner," Doshi said.

Praising the concept of Day/Night Tests, he said, "It is going to bring the crowd back, because everything needs to be marketed well today. Test cricket should not die because if Test cricket is dead, cricket will be dead. Test cricket is the proper diet without which you can't survive."

He blamed the T20s for the batsmen not being able to perform in other countries.

"There is so much of T20 that the mindset is also being transferred into Test cricket. So the same people who are playing T20, when they play Test cricket lose their footwork. I don't see Dravids, Gangulys, Laxmans, Tendulkars, Sehwags anymore," he said.

"Most of the current bastmen do not work on footwork anymore, today a lot of batsmen are using bat-speed and arm-speed to make the ball disappear and that has become the norm in international cricket, that is why most of the teams are good at home and do not win overseas.

"Today there are great strikers of the ball but not necessarily great batsmen," Doshi said during the programme.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 22:36:22 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Day-Night Test, Dilip Doshi, Dilip Vengsarkar, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Pink Ball Test, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all