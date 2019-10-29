First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya confirms early start, cheap tickets for day-night Test in Kolkata

Less than a week after becoming BCCI president, the Sourav Ganguly-led board on Tuesday made its biggest announcement when India and Bangladesh mutually agreed to play their first ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens from 22 to 26 November, the second game of a two-match series.

Press Trust of India, Oct 29, 2019 22:21:19 IST

Kolkata: India's first-ever Day-Night Test here against Bangladesh is expected to begin at least an hour early than the usual 2.30pm start, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya said here on Tuesday.

The CAB is also trying its best to make it a full house in the 68,000-capacity stadium on all the five days by offering a daily ticket starting as low as Rs 50.

Less than a week after becoming BCCI president, the Sourav Ganguly-led board on Tuesday made its biggest announcement when India and Bangladesh mutually agreed to play their first ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26, the second game of a two-match series.

Hosts CAB said they would seek BCCI's clearance for a 1pm or 1.30pm start keeping in mind of the dew factor and the spectators convenience.

"One can expect an early start than the usual day/night encounters. It will not be a 2.30pm start. 1.30pm start would mean the match would get over by 8.30pm and the spectators will return home early," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

A final clearance will come from the BCCI in consultation with the broadcasters.

"We will send the tickets for printing as we get the timing confirmation from BCCI and broadcasters. We are planning to bring in school children from the districts and local schools and we don't want any inconvenience.

"Ticket denominations will be of Rs 50, 100, 150 on daily basis. We will try our best to pull in as many crowd as possible. We hope it will be a success," Dalmiya added.

Unlike the traditional Tests, in the Day-Night Test the first break will be of a tea break of 20 minutes followed by a supper break of 40 minutes which would mean one-and-half session will be played under lights.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 22:21:19 IST

