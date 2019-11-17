India vs Bangladesh: Cricket Association of Bengal lights up Kolkata in pink ahead of historic day-night Test
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was seen posing with the match ticket and the mascots at the Eden Gardens, making it a big hit among kids ahead of the historic Test against Bangladesh
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by 25 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs ODS Odisha beat Nagaland by 45 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs SAU Jammu and Kashmir beat Saurashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER Vs UP Kerala beat Uttar Pradesh by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs MEG - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs GUJ - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs PUN - Nov 18th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
AIMPLB to file petition seeking review of SC's Ayodhya verdict; judgment full of contradictions, no alternative to mosque possible, says Zafaryab Jilani
-
Gotabaya Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential polls: Controversial 'war hero' played central role in ending LTTE conflict
-
What the Ayodhya judgment makes evident: New India is a place of 'no Muslim things'
-
'Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect': Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Devendra Fadnavis hails Shiv Sena founder on death anniversary
-
Formula E 2019-20: From car manufacturers to influx of world champion drivers, what's new this season
-
From Shiva to upcoming film on George Reddy, tracing origin of films on student politics in Telugu cinema
-
Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting for simplification of GST returns filing; similar meetings to be held across country from 7 December
-
Fathima had no friends, Akhlaq no neighbours: IIT-Madras suicide, Dadri lynching linked by mainstream's lack of engagement with Muslims
-
Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: The countdown for India's first-ever Day/Night Test began on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly unveiling 'Pinku-Tinku', the much-awaited event's official mascots.
Ganguly was seen posing with the match ticket and the mascots at the Eden Gardens, making it a big hit among kids ahead of the historic Test against Bangladesh.
A giant pink balloon was also released at the Eden Gardens and it will be seen floating in the sky till the end of the historic India-Bangladesh Test.
File photo BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AFP
City's important landmarks — the Shahid Minar, the tallest building '42' and some Kolkata Municipality Corporation Parks — also were illuminated with pink lights.
A ferry with pink ball illumination was also seen plying on the Hooghly and it will keep making trips between the iconic Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu every evening till the matchday on 22 November.
The Tata Steel building will have 3D Mapping from 20 November, while the Measurers' Club has already turned pink at night and others are set to do the same.
Besides this, a dozen billboards across the city, six LED boards and branded buses will also be seen from Monday onwards to further increase awareness and interest about the Test that has already got a mindboggling response, a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) statement said.
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has joined hands with Kolkata-based creative agency Creocraft to create vignettes of cricket on the inside walls of the Eden Gardens, which will say the story behind every cricketer.
Over 20 artists studying at Indian Art College are working day and night to paint this idea on the walls. With the two teams arriving here in the next 48 hours, all roads in the 'City of Joy' lead to the Eden.
The historic match will kickstart with Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss.
This will be followed by the ringing of the customary Eden Bell by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Then at the 20-minute tea break, former captains and the galaxy of sports stars from other disciplines will be taken out on carts making a round of the ground along the boundary lines.
During the 40-minute supper break, CAB has organised a talk show featuring the 'Fabulous Five' of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman who will walk down memory lane, delving on the epic 2001 Test win against Australia at Eden Gardens.
The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.
Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts, CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.
The CAB will also felicitate the team members from the first-ever Test between Bangladesh and India in 2000, a game where Ganguly made his debut as Test captain.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 20:03:22 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee to ring Eden Bell jointly to start country's first day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee likely to watch historic day/night Test together in President's Box
India vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens expected to witness turnout of 50,000 on first three days of landmark Day-Night Test