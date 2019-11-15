India vs Bangladesh: 'Classy double', 'Purple patch continues', Twitter reacts after Mayank Agarwal smashes second double-ton
Here is how Twitter reacted after India Test opener Mayank Agarwal reached his second Test double hundred on Day 2 of opening Test match in Indore between India and Bangladesh.
Mayank Agawal reached career's second double-ton on Day 2 of opening Test at Holkar stadium in Indore between India and Bangladesh. The Karnataka-born batsman reached the landmark in 300 balls.
Mayank, who made his Test debut, last year in December at Melbourne, against Australia, has struck three centuries now in the longest format, including two doubles.
The 28-year-old had to wait for a long time to make his international debut and since his inclusion in the team, he has made sure his selection becomes indispensable.
Courtesy of this knock, India have gained a lead of over 200 runs and are looking set to bat till the stumps on Day 2 to completely push Bangladesh out of the contest.
As soon as he completed the milestone, fans and cricketers started tweeting compliments and praise for the Bangalore boy. Here are some key reactions:
Classy, indeed!
Mayank follows suit
He is already leading
Oh yes!
300 now, maybe?
He hit a six to reach the double ton
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 16:13:38 IST
