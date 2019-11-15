Mayank Agawal reached career's second double-ton on Day 2 of opening Test at Holkar stadium in Indore between India and Bangladesh. The Karnataka-born batsman reached the landmark in 300 balls.

Mayank, who made his Test debut, last year in December at Melbourne, against Australia, has struck three centuries now in the longest format, including two doubles.

The 28-year-old had to wait for a long time to make his international debut and since his inclusion in the team, he has made sure his selection becomes indispensable.

Courtesy of this knock, India have gained a lead of over 200 runs and are looking set to bat till the stumps on Day 2 to completely push Bangladesh out of the contest.

As soon as he completed the milestone, fans and cricketers started tweeting compliments and praise for the Bangalore boy. Here are some key reactions:

Great example of how to cement your place. Having toiled for so long, Mayank Agarwal is making his opportunity, and form, count. This is a classy double. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 15, 2019

Indians to bring up Test double with a SIX: Rohit Sharma vs SA, Ranchi 2019 MAYANK AGARWAL vs BAN, Indore 2019#INDvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 15, 2019

if agarwal does get the triple kohli wants then he alone could beat bangladesh by an innings! #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 15, 2019

mayank sending a few outdoor in indore #oksorry #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 15, 2019

Mayank’s purple patch continues !! He’s scored his second double century in only his eight test. Well done, Mayank. Now we wish to see you in the 300 club. Keep them coming. ಮಾಯಾಂಕ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಎರಡನೇ ಸೊಗಸಾದ ದ್ವಿಶತಕ ಪೂರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 300 ಬರಲಿ, ಮಾಯಾಂಕ್.#INDvBAN — Karnataka Ranji Team/ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) November 15, 2019

When I set eyes on Mayank Agarwal the first time, it was during the under 19 WC in NZ, he looked a little replica of Virender Sehwag. Today he got to his 200 in true Sehwag style! 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#MayankAgarwal — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 15, 2019