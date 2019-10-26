India vs Bangladesh: BCCI sweating over Delhi air pollution ahead of first T20 International at Feroz Shah Kotla
The rotation policy followed by the BCCI and the travel route for the visiting team forced the BCCI to schedule the first match of the tour in Delhi, and they are now hoping that the city's poor air quality doesn't become an issue
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs POR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NED Netherlands beat Bermuda by 92 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 GIB Vs POR Portugal beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NIG Ireland beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs SIN - Oct 26th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs PNG - Oct 27th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra polls: BJP's overconfidence, downplaying of local issues behind its reduced tally in crucial Vidarbha region
-
Monitoring Delhi's monkey business: Will a census, professional mimics help tackle growing primate population?
-
Ahead of Diwali, 64% of Delhi residents say they won't burst crackers to celebrate, 15% unsure on how to combat pollution, finds NGO study
-
WTA Finals Preview: Ashleigh Barty leads eight top-ranked players in quest for biggest prize purse in tennis
-
Typhoon Hagibis: Ten dead, three missing in Japan as torrential rains, mudslides hit eastern part of country
-
ICICI Bank second quarter profit plunges 28% to Rs 655 cr; lender's asset quality improves at 6.37%
-
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Sharad Pawar: Two veteran warhorses in Haryana and Maharashtra puncture BJP's aura of invincibility
-
With Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, young Bollywood stars are shrugging off their image-consciousness to 'look the part'
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Forging an equitable future demands a sisterhood of feminist killjoys
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
The prevailing air pollution in the national capital region has become a cause of concern ahead of the T20 International between India and Bangladesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla on 3 November.
Representational image. Getty
Back in December 2017, the Sri Lankan cricket team was left gasping for breath during a Test match at the Kotla, forcing most of their players to wear protective masks even as some fell ill.
However, the rotation policy followed by the BCCI and the travel route for the visiting team forced the BCCI to schedule the first match of the tour in Delhi, and they are now hoping that the city's poor air quality doesn't become an issue during the night encounter.
Just a couple of days before the Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was rated as "very poor".
As per AQI standards, 0-50 is considered good', 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor while 301-400 is very poor. Anything above 400 is considered to be severe, which can cause serious health issues.
According to the available information, on Thursday, at 8.30 am, the AQI in the vicinity of the Delhi University was 357, which is considered to be very poor.
Both senior BCCI and DDCA officials acknowledged that air pollution is something that is beyond their control and they can only hope that since the match is being held a week after Diwali, the situation will be under control.
"Look, we have factored in the post-Diwali air pollution in Delhi but since the match is a week away, we are hopeful that the players won't face any health hazards," a senior BCCI official told PTI while acknowledging that there are practical concerns.
Due to the nightmarish experience and bad publicity following the Sri Lanka game, there are questions as to why the BCCI didn't do away with the rotation policy as far as Delhi is concerned.
"The travel itinerary has been chalked in such a manner that Bangladesh will directly arrive in Delhi and exit the country from Kolkata. We wanted to make the travelling convenient that it starts from North, goes to West (Nagpur, Rajkot, Indore) and finishes in the east (Kolkata)," the official said.
It is expected that the Bangladesh team will be asked to carry face masks in case the need arises.
However, there could be some relief as a central government directive has stopped farmers in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana from paddy stubble burning.
"We have told Punjab and Haryana to completely stop stubble burning at least for the next few critical days. Next three weeks, especially days between October 26 to November 4, are critical and we are taking care," Environment secretary C K Mishra said.
Meanwhile, former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court advocate Maninder Singh has replaced ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir as the government nominee in Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s executive committee.
Gambhir recently resigned from his post as he is currently a Member of Parliament and it was against the Lodha Committee recommendations.
"Former ASG Maninder Singh is the government nominee and he attended the Executive committee (Apex Council) meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, secretary Vinod Tihara, who suspension was revoked by the court again got suspended," a senior DDCA official informed.
"This time he has been suspended as he used the DDCA letter head to write to the BCCI's electoral officer that he would attend the Board's General Body meeting on October 23.
"While Tihara's plea was rejected, the matter has been treated as violation of DDCA rules and hence he has again been suspended," he further stated.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2019 19:26:32 IST
Also See
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah back to bowling long spells with aim to secure spot in squad for India tour
India vs Bangladesh: Gautam Gambhir elated with Sanju Samson's inclusion in T20I squad, says it was 'long overdue'
India vs Bangladesh: BCB mulls legal action against Shakib Al Hasan days after players call strike off