India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanks teams for playing first T20I despite 'tough conditions' in smog-hit Delhi

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh cricket team for agreeing to play the first T20I despite severe air pollution in the national capital.

Press Trust of India, Nov 04, 2019 14:28:13 IST

New Delhi: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh cricket team for agreeing to play the first T20I despite severe air pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi government had issued a health emergency across NCR as the toxic air quality in Delhi reached peak levels on Sunday morning with Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a staggering 999.

"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tough (sic) conditions .. well done bangladesh," BCCI president Ganguly tweeted from his official handle.

It was learnt that BCCI president was apprehensive as there could have been serious health concerns but both Rohit and the Bangladesh team management assured that they would like to play the game.

Ganguly has already said that next time when the board prepared itinerary for home games, they would be "more practical" about slotting matches in Delhi during the post-Diwali period when air pollution is at its peak.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 14:28:13 IST

Tags : Air Quality Index (AQI), BCCI, Delhi Smog, India Vs Bangladesh 1st t20i, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

