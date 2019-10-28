First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 6 Oct 27, 2019
ESP vs GIB
Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hopeful of Eden Gardens day-night Test taking place despite BCB's reluctance

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries, notwithstanding the neighbours' apprehension to pink ball.

Press Trust of India, Oct 28, 2019 20:52:49 IST

New Delhi/Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day/Night Test between the two countries, notwithstanding the neighbours' apprehension to pink ball.

The Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 22-26 November.

India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hopeful of Eden Gardens day-night Test taking place despite BCBs reluctance

Sourav Ganguly expects the BCB to make a final decision on the matter by the evening of 28 November. AP

The final outcome of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) meeting with its senior players will be intimated to the BCCI president by late Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

"I spoke to the BCB president (Nazmul Hassan). They are agreeable, they wanted to speak to the players. I'm sure it will be a day/night match. They will also officially announce it soon. Hopefully, by 10-10:30 pm tonight, we will get a confirmation," Ganguly told PTI.

BCB's head of cricket operations and former skipper Akram Khan acknowledged that there are practical issues like lack of preparation as far as playing with the pink ball under lights is concerned.

"It's a great initiative but we need to take the players into confidence. If you look at the itinerary, we would probably get two days (21, 22 November) for training with pink ball under lights. That's too little time for preparation. The players are meeting the president today. Hopefully, by tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, a decision will be made," Khan said.

Ganguly, on his part, wants a final intimation by Monday night only so that preparation starts in full swing with other arrangements.

"If we get to know by tonight and then we will go forward with our plans by tomorrow."

There are plans to invite India's legendary Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu and felicitate them for their contribution to the country's Olympic movement.

"We want to invite and have plans to felicitate Mary Kom, Sindhu and all (great Olympians). We are just waiting for the BCB's confirmation at the moment. There are also plans to bring in school children, providing them free passes for the game," Ganguly said.

A lot like Cricket Australia's annual 'Pink Test' (players wear Pink caps) in association with the Jane McGrath Foundation to raise awareness about breast cancer, Ganguly also wants the Eden's Day/night Test to be an "annual affair".

"I want the Eden (Day/Night) to be an annual affair," the president said without elaborating whether there would be some charity initiatives taken by the BCCI or the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 20:52:49 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, BCB, BCCI, Cricket, Day-Night Test, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Nazmul Hasan, Pink Ball Test, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all