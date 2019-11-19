India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly 'extremely happy' after tickets for first four days of day-night Test get sold out
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first day/night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it.
Mumbai: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first day/night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Getty Images
India play their first day/night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata's Eden Gardens from 22 November and both the teams have reached the eastern megapolis.
"It's sold out and I'm extremely happy (about it)," said Ganguly after visiting the BCCI headquarters.
Asked for how many days the tickets were sold out, Ganguly informed four.
The countdown of the historic Test began in Kolkata on Sunday with the 'City of Joy' turning pink. Earlier, Ganguly had unveiled 'Pinku-Tinku', the event's official mascots.
The Eden Gardens, one of the biggest stadiums in India, has a capacity of 67,000.
Updated Date:
Nov 19, 2019 21:33:41 IST
