India vs Bangladesh: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Eden Gardens as venue for maiden day-night Test on Indian soil
Kolkata's Eden Gardens will witness history unfold on 22 November with the iconic venue set to host the first-ever day-night Test on Indian soil.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs UAE Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs UAE - Oct 30th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
EU MPs visit Kashmir: Lawmakers briefed on Pakistan's role in 'fuelling terrorism'; Opposition launches scathing criticism against Centre
-
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death ushers in new phase for Islamic State; next leader could consolidate hold on Syria, Iraq or focus on global outreach
-
SC verdict on AGR: Telcos have long ignored the warning signals on revenue underreporting; cartelisation won't help this time
-
Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena cancels BJP meet as Devendra Fadnavis denies sharing of chief minister's post as part of pre-poll agreement
-
Bigil tops Indian and overseas box-office on Diwali weekend with Rs 150 cr; becomes Vijay's third top-grossing film
-
Justice SA Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on 18 Nov: 'Peacekeeper' of judiciary, judge authored key judgments related to privacy, Aadhaar
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Olympic boxing trials new 'transparent' judging system to 'regain trust'
-
In rapper Ahmer's 'apolitical' potent verses lie truths about Kashmir that must be told
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Kolkata's Eden Gardens will witness history unfold on 22 November with the iconic venue set to host the first-ever day-night Test on Indian soil.
Representational Image. AFP
Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who assumed office on 23 October, confirmed the development on Tuesday after an interaction with his Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) counterpart Nazmul Hasan, according to PTI.
Ganguly had earlier pitched the idea to BCB, which was met with reluctance from the Bangladeshi players due to their relative inexperience of the pink ball and playing first-class cricket under lights. The former India captain had hoped to get a positive answer from Hasan late on Monday or on the following day.
"It's a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed," Ganguly said.
Bangladesh's tour of India was earlier under threat after the players went on a strike — led by star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan — regarding pay and benefits. The BCB accepted the players' 11-point demand after meeting with Shakib and other senior members of the team, allowing the tour to go ahead.
However, things have got rough for Shakib as far as his relations with the board is concerned. The all-rounder, who had an incredible run both with bat and ball in the World Cup earlier this year, has since been hauled up the BCB over a deal with telecom company Grameenphone, as well as for failing to report a corrupt approach — for which he has earned a two-year ban from the BCB.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2019 18:53:31 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hopeful of Eden Gardens day-night Test taking place despite BCB's reluctance
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan kept away from practice on ICC's instructions, faces ban for not reporting corrupt approach, reports local media
Sourav Ganguly to invite members of Bangladesh's first-ever Test squad, PM Sheikh Hasina to ring Eden Bell