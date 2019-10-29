First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Eden Gardens as venue for maiden day-night Test on Indian soil

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will witness history unfold on 22 November with the iconic venue set to host the first-ever day-night Test on Indian soil.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 29, 2019 18:53:31 IST

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will witness history unfold on 22 November with the iconic venue set to host the first-ever day-night Test on Indian soil.

India vs Bangladesh: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms Eden Gardens as venue for maiden day-night Test on Indian soil

Representational Image. AFP

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who assumed office on 23 October, confirmed the development on Tuesday after an interaction with his Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) counterpart Nazmul Hasan, according to PTI.

Ganguly had earlier pitched the idea to BCB, which was met with reluctance from the Bangladeshi players due to their relative inexperience of the pink ball and playing first-class cricket under lights. The former India captain had hoped to get a positive answer from Hasan late on Monday or on the following day.

"It's a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed," Ganguly said.

Bangladesh's tour of India was earlier under threat after the players went on a strike — led by star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan — regarding pay and benefits. The BCB accepted the players' 11-point demand after meeting with Shakib and other senior members of the team, allowing the tour to go ahead.

However, things have got rough for Shakib as far as his relations with the board is concerned. The all-rounder, who had an incredible run both with bat and ball in the World Cup earlier this year, has since been hauled up the BCB over a deal with telecom company Grameenphone, as well as for failing to report a corrupt approach — for which he has earned a two-year ban from the BCB.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 18:53:31 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, BCB, BCCI, Cricket, Day-Night Test, Eden Gardens, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Indian Cricket Team, Pink Ball Test, Sourav Ganguly, Sports

