India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018, Final: When And Where To Watch LIVE Telecast, LIVE Streaming Online

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Asia Cup final clash between India and Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, September 27, 2018

India and Bangladesh will face off in the Asia Cup final on Friday, with both teams having already faced each other in the Super Four stage of the tournament, a match which India won by 7 wickets.

File image of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Image credit: Agencies



India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, coming closest to defeat in their tie against Afghanistan in their last match. Having secured their place in the final, India fielded a weakened side for the dead rubber, resting skipper Rohit Sharma, and bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan were already eliminated from the competition but appeared determined to make a statement against their neighbours, who have helped develop the game in the strife-torn nation, even offering two grounds to host ‘home’ matches. In the end, Asghar Afghan’s team departed on a high note as spin-bowling talent Rashid sent down a brilliant final over to help pull off the 36th tie in one-day cricket history.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, enjoyed a comprehensive victory over Pakistan. Defending 239, Bangladesh bowled tight line with left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman leading the pack with 4-43. Mehidy Hasan also contributed with two wickets. Bangladesh's win came as a shock to many, as Pakistan were favourites to play the final.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Asia Cup clash between India and Bangladesh:

When will the India vs Bangladesh fixture take place?

The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Bangladesh will take place on Friday, 28 September, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 5.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018

