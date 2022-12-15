The first Test between India and Bangladesh is presently underway at Chattogram. But it seems like the fixture between the sides is also an opportunity for reconciliation.

Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald has issued a public apology to India head coach Rahul Dravid for sledging him during an India vs South Africa ODI in 1997. Speaking to Sony Sports Network about the ongoing Test, Allan Donald recalled the sledging incident and admitted that he had “overstepped the mark a little bit” that day. He also invited Dravid for dinner.

When the hosts asked Allan Donald about the 1997 sledging incident, the former pacer admitted that he had gone too far that day. Donald, who was famous for his comments to opposition batters, called the incident “ugly” and said he did not wish to discuss it.

“He (Rahul Dravid) and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I just got nothing but massive respect for Rahul. I would like to go out and sit with Rahul and say sorry to him again about what happened back then. I just had to do something silly, that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day”, Donald said.

Calling the former India skipper “a great bloke” Donald said he would love to have a night out with Dravid.

Separately, Dravid was also shown Donald’s apology and asked about it. The India coach was gracious in his reply and said he would definitely have dinner with Donald, especially if the former pacer was “paying”.

“Absolutely yeah, absolutely, I look forward to it. Especially if he’s paying.”

Watch the video here:

In the first India-Bangladesh Test, India decided to bat first after winning the toss and posted 404 on the scoreboard.

Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on his century, after being dismissed on 90 by Taijul Islam. Shreyas Iyer had a similar fate and was dismissed for 86 off 192 to emerge as the second-highest scorer. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan scalped 4 wickets each.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.