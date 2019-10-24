India vs Bangladesh: All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out of T20I series due to recurring back injury
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of next month's T20 series against India due to a persistent back injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SCO Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs HK Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs NIG United Arab Emirates beat Nigeria by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs JER Hong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Canada beat Ireland by 10 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs SIN - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs JER - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs NAM - Oct 25th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra and Haryana Election Results Updates: Narendra Modi says public has reposed its faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana
-
Haryana guv Satyadev Narayan Arya likely to play crucial role in govt formation as state heads towards hung Assembly; ex-RSS activist under spotlight
-
LaLiga: Spanish league to appeal against 18 December date for postponed Clasico; suggest 4 December
-
Saand Ki Aankh movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are smashing good fun as UP’s inspiring Shooter Daadis
-
Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'
-
Supreme Court rules against telcos: Will have to pay Centre Rs 92,000 cr; Airtel may end up paying over Rs 21,000 cr, Vodafone Rs 20,000 cr
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
Kartarpur Corridor: Online portal for registration of pilgrims made functional after India, Pakistan sign agreement
-
Call of Duty: Can Modern Warfare restore the franchise's somewhat tarnished glory?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of next month's T20 series against India due to a persistent back injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Thursday.
Saifuddin has a long history of back injury which forced him to miss several big matches, including Bangladesh's crucial match against Australia at Nottingham during the recent World Cup.
Mohammad Saifuddin last featured for Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. AFP
He also missed the following three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka before returning for a tri-series T20 tournament against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in September.
However, the 22-year all-rounder has not played any competitive match since the tournament final on 24 September.
Multiple scans have suggested his recovery would take more time, the BCB said.
"Due to a reoccurring back injury Saif(uddin) will be rested from the India tour this year giving him an opportunity to consolidate his recovery over a longer period of time," national team physiotherapist Julian Calefato said in statement.
"He now will also have the opportunity to spend more time strengthening his body and his situation will be reviewed by the medical team again in the upcoming weeks for further updates," he added.
Selector Habibul Bashar said there was no decision on a replacement for the all-rounder.
"If the team management wants, we will send a replacement. Since India is a neighbouring country we can send replacement anytime," Bashar said.
Bangladesh are expected to leave for India on 30 October with the first of three Twenty20 internationals scheduled to be held in Delhi on 3 November.
The fate of the series was hanging in the balance after Bangladesh players on Monday called a strike seeking better pay and benefits.
They called off their action late Wednesday as the cricket board accepted most of their demands.
The visitors will also play two Tests in India — their first ever series in the country involving more than one Test.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2019 21:01:55 IST
Also See
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza reportedly appointed to broker peace between players and national board
India vs Bangladesh: Tour on track after BCB accepts players' 11-point demands
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli rested for T20Is, Rohit Sharma to lead; Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson receive call-ups