First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane says scoring runs consistently will be key for him to get back to ODI squad

Ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that if he keeps on scoring runs in the longest format of the game, then it will be about time that he makes a comeback in the ODIs.

Asian News International, Nov 12, 2019 16:40:36 IST

Indore: As India and Bangladesh get ready to face each other in the two-match Test series, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that if he keeps on scoring runs in the longest format of the game, then it will be about time that he makes a comeback in the 50-over format.

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane says scoring runs consistently will be key for him to get back to ODI squad

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. AP

"I just need to play well in the Test matches, keep scoring runs and I am confident that I will be back in the ODI side. It is all about self-belief and being confident. Staying in the present will help me. If I contribute to the side's cause in Tests, I am sure I will be back in the ODI squad," Rahane told reporters.

In the two-match series, India and Bangladesh will also play their first-ever day-night Test at the Eden Gardens from 22 November.

Rahane said that few cricketers had a practice session with the pink ball at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to deal with the swinging nature of the SG ball.

"At the NCA, we had two practice sessions with the pink ball. One during the day, and the other during the night. For me, it was exciting as playing with a pink ball is different altogether. Our goal was to see how the ball behaves. We had a word with Rahul Dravid as well, but right now the focus is on the Indore Test," Rahane said.

"You have to think about one match at a time. Even for the bowlers, playing with the pink ball is different. At the NCA, (Mohammed) Shami and (Ravindra) Jadeja were there. But as I said, we have to stay in the present. I have not played with the pink ball, and I practiced with it for the first time at the NCA," he added.

When asked whether dew can impact the day-night Test, Rahane replied that no one can give a sure answer for now, and the conditions will be known when the team starts practicing in Kolkata.

"See generally in ODI games, when dew comes in, it gets better for the batting side. But I do not know when it comes to the pink ball, how it will play. We will have to wait and see. We will have practice sessions in Kolkata and we will assess how things go," Rahane said.

Before the day-night Test, both India and Bangladesh will play the Indore Test, slated to begin from 14 November. Before the match, Rahane labelled Bangladesh as a 'very good team' and said that they play as a unit.

"Bangladesh is a very good team. They play as a unit and we focus on our strengths rather than thinking about opposition. With the Test championship, every match is important. We are focussing on the Indore Test right now. I thought we played really well against South Africa, but as a side, we stay in the present and we do not take any opponent lightly," Rahane said.

The two-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship. Currently, India is on the top of the tournament standings with 240 points from five matches.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 16:40:36 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test, India Vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test, India Vs Bangladesh Test Series, Liton Das, Mohammed Shami, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, National Cricket Academy (NCA), Rahul Dravid, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all