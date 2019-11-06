First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: 7,000 season tickets sold for first Test in Indore, according to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association

Over 40 percent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket Test match beginning on 14 November have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) chairman Abhilash Khandekar said

Press Trust of India, Nov 06, 2019 19:35:26 IST

Indore: Over 40 percent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket Test match beginning on  14 November have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) chairman Abhilash Khandekar said on Wednesday.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

He said 7,000 season tickets have been bought by spectators so far and remaining 9,000 tickets are expected to be sold soon.

"Apart from season tickets, we are also considering selling the daily tickets of the test matches," he said.

Another MPCA official informed that the capacity of the Holkar Stadium in Indore is around 27,000 spectators.

"16,000 tickets of the test match are available for sale. Remaining seats have been reserved for sponsors, BCCI representatives, MPCA members, former players, distinguished personalities, government officials etc," he said.

The official informed that online sale of the season tickets started at 6 on 3 November and will continue till 6 pm on 10 November, provided tickets are available for sale.

Spectators have to spend amount between Rs 315 and Rs 1,845 for each season ticket in different galleries of general categories.

The opening match in the two-test series will begin on 14 November.

Bangladesh's national team is going to play its first match in Indore.

Players from both teams will reach Indore from Nagpur in the afternoon on 11 November.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 19:35:26 IST

