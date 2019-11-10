First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Weather Update in Nagpur: No interruptions expected in series decider

India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. Here's a report on how weather would behave in Nagpur during the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 10, 2019 09:33:09 IST

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the final match is has now become a decider.

In the first match which was played in New Delhi under the thick cover of smog, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls to lead the hosts to the first-ever T20I win over India. The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with the Men in Blue.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Weather Update in Nagpur: No interruptions expected in series decider

Indian captain Rohit Sharma inspects the Nagpur pitch with bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) and coach Ravi Shastri (R). PTI

Some lacklustre batting from India which included a 41 off 42 from Shikhar Dhawan meant the hosts could only setup a target of 149. In reply, Rahim starred with his fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare.

Bangladesh had eyes on a historic series win going into the second match but stand-in skipper Rohit took the matters in his hand as he smashed 85 runs off 43 balls to help India level series with a eight-wicket win.

Playing his 100th T20, Sharma struck six sixes and six fours as he scored a 23-ball half-century. He helped India score 154-2 with 26 balls to spare, chasing down Bangladesh's 153-6.

Despite the loss in second T20I, Bangladesh still have an opportunity to clock history and they would not want to miss out on it.

For India, all the focus will be on Rishabh Pant who has been struggling with both the bat and gloves in recent times. The hosts have one eye on the 2020 T20 World Cup and it would be interesting to see if Rohit decides to make a change to the lineup, especially with Sanju Samson warming the bench.

The weather forecast for Nagpur on Sunday, according to Accuweather, is going to be clear throughout the day. There is no forecast for rain so we should not be having any interruptions in the match because of weather.

The temperature is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius during the day time but it will drop to 20 in evening. The match will be played at 7 PM IST. The air quality in Nagpur is at "very unhealthy" level and is expected to be the same for the match.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 09:33:09 IST

