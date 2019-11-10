India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Weather Update in Nagpur: No interruptions expected in series decider
India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. Here's a report on how weather would behave in Nagpur during the match.
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs SIK Nagaland beat Sikkim by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs RLY Railways beat Hyderabad by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 UP Vs VID Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 10th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 11th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs UTT - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs SER - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN vs VID - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena welcomes move to call BJP to stake claim, but stays mum on trust vote
-
How Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and other streaming platforms are changing the dynamics of Telugu film industry
-
Demonetisation 3rd anniversary: Banning high-value notes failed to meet objectives, but digitisation may check black money generation
-
LaLiga: Lionel Messi's incredible hat-trick steers Barcelona to victory against Celta Vigo; Real Madrid thrash Eibar
-
Tanuja Chandra: 'If there are 150 Hindi films in a year, not even 50 are led by female actors'
-
Australia wildfires: Three dead, over 30 injured as blazes rage across New South Wales; hundreds evacuate homes
-
Ayodhya Verdict: SC hands entire disputed structure to Hindus but holds Babri demolition was illegal; key highlights from judgment
-
SC verdict opportunity for Modi govt to build Ram Mandir at characteristic speed and scale, make Ayodhya foremost Hindu pilgrim site
-
As Naga Sadhus gather for annual Pushkar Mela, a glimpse into their philosophy of detachment
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8149
|272
|2
|Australia
|6664
|267
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|England
|4958
|261
|5
|India
|8794
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5632
|256
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and the final match is has now become a decider.
In the first match which was played in New Delhi under the thick cover of smog, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls to lead the hosts to the first-ever T20I win over India. The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with the Men in Blue.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma inspects the Nagpur pitch with bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) and coach Ravi Shastri (R). PTI
Some lacklustre batting from India which included a 41 off 42 from Shikhar Dhawan meant the hosts could only setup a target of 149. In reply, Rahim starred with his fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare.
Bangladesh had eyes on a historic series win going into the second match but stand-in skipper Rohit took the matters in his hand as he smashed 85 runs off 43 balls to help India level series with a eight-wicket win.
Playing his 100th T20, Sharma struck six sixes and six fours as he scored a 23-ball half-century. He helped India score 154-2 with 26 balls to spare, chasing down Bangladesh's 153-6.
Despite the loss in second T20I, Bangladesh still have an opportunity to clock history and they would not want to miss out on it.
For India, all the focus will be on Rishabh Pant who has been struggling with both the bat and gloves in recent times. The hosts have one eye on the 2020 T20 World Cup and it would be interesting to see if Rohit decides to make a change to the lineup, especially with Sanju Samson warming the bench.
The weather forecast for Nagpur on Sunday, according to Accuweather, is going to be clear throughout the day. There is no forecast for rain so we should not be having any interruptions in the match because of weather.
The temperature is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius during the day time but it will drop to 20 in evening. The match will be played at 7 PM IST. The air quality in Nagpur is at "very unhealthy" level and is expected to be the same for the match.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 09:33:09 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Weather Update in Rajkot: Rain threat looms over Rohit Sharma and Co's hopes of leveling series
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Weather Update in Delhi: Poor air quality notwithstanding first T20I to go ahead as planned
India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma, Mahmudullah vs Indian pacers — key battles to look out for in T20I series