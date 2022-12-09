Team India will hope to end the three-match series against Bangladesh on a high by collecting a consolation win in third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday.

India have had a mixed run so far this year, with the performance graph showing a gradual decline in the second half. And the back-to-back defeats in the first two games of the ODI series in Bangladesh, both games going down to the very last ball, has further deepened the crisis that Indian cricket finds itself in at the moment.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will no doubt have to go back to the drawing board after the tour is complete. But for now, the visiting side will hope to get their planning and execution right in the third one-dayer in Chattogram, although Rohit will not be participating in that game due to a thumb injury, with vice-captain KL Rahul taking over the responsibility in his stead.

Besides Rohit, seamers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have also been ruled out with injuries, with the BCCI bringing left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into India’s revised squad for the third one-dayer.

Ahead of final white-ball game of India’s tour of Bangladesh before the action shifts to the two-Test series, we bring to you live telecast and other details pertaining to the match:

When will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday, 10 December.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh be held?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11.30 am IST. Toss will take place half an hour before start of play.

How can I watch the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the match on the SonyLIV app, as well as follow the live scorecard and updates on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.