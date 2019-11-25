India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test stats review: Captain Virat Kohli scales new heights, pace troika wreak havoc with pink ball and more
Indian pacers once again created the havoc and dominated throughout the Test while Virat Kohli did what he is known for doing. On the contrary side, Bangladesh need to learn fast from their mistakes from the forgettable Test series. All and all, India showed the world why they are No.1 in the Test rankings.
India became the first team to register four consecutive victories by an innings margin after defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at Kolkata in the first ever day-night Test played in India. It was also India’s seventh consecutive Test win which is now the longest winning streak for them.
Indian pacers once again created the havoc and dominated throughout the Test while Virat Kohli did what he is known for doing. On the contrary side, Bangladesh need to learn fast from their mistakes from the forgettable Test series. All and all, India showed the world why they are No.1 in the Test rankings.
Let’s look at few of the records broken and created in the first ever pink ball Test played in India.
No captain has now completed 5,000 Test runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli has now scored 41 centuries in international cricket which is the joint most by any captain alongside Ricky Ponting.
Only Graeme Smith has hit more centuries in Test cricket as a captain than Virat Kohli at the moment.
Virat Kohli became the fifth captain to hit a ton in Day/Night Tests.
Virat Kohli is also now the second fastest to hit 27 Test tons alongside Sachin Tendulkar while Don Bradman holds the record for the same.
Indian pacers took 10 wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and it was the fourth such occasion when they took all 10 wickets of an opposition in a Test innings at home.
Wriddhiman Saha is now the joint fastest Indian keeper to claim 100 Test dismissals alongside MS Dhoni.
Indian pacers took 19 wickets in the first ever Day/Night Test played in India which is now the joint second most that they took in a Test match.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 13:48:54 IST
