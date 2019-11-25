First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test stats review: Captain Virat Kohli scales new heights, pace troika wreak havoc with pink ball and more

Indian pacers once again created the havoc and dominated throughout the Test while Virat Kohli did what he is known for doing. On the contrary side, Bangladesh need to learn fast from their mistakes from the forgettable Test series. All and all, India showed the world why they are No.1 in the Test rankings.

Umang Pabari, Nov 25, 2019 13:48:54 IST

India became the first team to register four consecutive victories by an innings margin after defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at Kolkata in the first ever day-night Test played in India. It was also India’s seventh consecutive Test win which is now the longest winning streak for them.

Indian pacers once again created the havoc and dominated throughout the Test while Virat Kohli did what he is known for doing. On the contrary side, Bangladesh need to learn fast from their mistakes from the forgettable Test series. All and all, India showed the world why they are No.1 in the Test rankings.

Let’s look at few of the records broken and created in the first ever pink ball Test played in India.

No captain has now completed 5,000 Test runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test stats review: Captain Virat Kohli scales new heights, pace troika wreak havoc with pink ball and more

Virat Kohli has now scored 41 centuries in international cricket which is the joint most by any captain alongside Ricky Ponting.

FP10 825

Only Graeme Smith has hit more centuries in Test cricket as a captain than Virat Kohli at the moment.

FP11 825

 

Virat Kohli became the fifth captain to hit a ton in Day/Night Tests.

FP12 825

Virat Kohli is also now the second fastest to hit 27 Test tons alongside Sachin Tendulkar while Don Bradman holds the record for the same.

 

FP13 825

Indian pacers took 10 wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and it was the fourth such occasion when they took all 10 wickets of an opposition in a Test innings at home.

FP14 825

Wriddhiman Saha is now the joint fastest Indian keeper to claim 100 Test dismissals alongside MS Dhoni.

FP15 825

Indian pacers took 19 wickets in the first ever Day/Night Test played in India which is now the joint second most that they took in a Test match.

FP16 825

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 13:48:54 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh Stats Review, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, Team India, Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all