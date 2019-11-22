-
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Eden Gardens: India look to bundle out Bangladesh quickly
Date: Friday, 22 November, 2019 15:43 IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Play In Progress
This over 22.1
- 0
batsman
- 0 (3)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
- 0 (2)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 11 (8)
- M X 3
- W X 2
- 29 (7)
- M X 2
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
0 ( 0.3 ) R/R: 0
Ebadot Hossain 0(2)
Nayeem Hasan 0(1)
|
60/6 (19.4 over)
Mahmudullah 6 (21) SR: S.R (28.57)
c Wriddhiman Saha b Ishant Sharma
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:04 (IST)
And time for supper break on Day 1.
-
14:45 (IST)
Another blinder!
-
14:19 (IST)
Edged and taken!
-
14:05 (IST)
RAHIM IS GONE!
-
13:57 (IST)
BOWLED!
-
13:54 (IST)
WHAT A CATCH!
-
13:33 (IST)
GONE!
-
12:37 (IST)
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.
Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.
-
12:36 (IST)
Team changes
Bangladesh make two changes while Virat Kohli decide to field unchanged XI for the day-night Test.
Al-Amin and Nayeem are in while Taijul and Mehidy go out.
-
12:31 (IST)
Toss update
Bangladesh win the toss and they elect to bat first.
-
12:30 (IST)
The VIP dignitaries are making their way into the stadium. We are seeing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sachin Tendulakar is also present at the Eden Gardens.
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 73/6 ( Nayeem Hasan 0 , Ebadot Hossain 0)
Ishant completes the over. Liton is retired hurt which is one more huge blow to Bangladesh who are already fielding a second-string side. The evening session will be more difficult to handle.
Back from lunch. No Liton Das as he is retired hurt. Ebadat Hossain and Nayeen Hasan in the middle for Bangladesh. Ishant will complete his over.
Liton Das is retiring hurt as players are going back for the Supper break. He called for medical attention after being hit by that Shami bouncer. In fact, last evening at the nets the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman looked very uncomfortable, especially when the ball pitched short.
Looks like Liton Das is walking off. The hit on the helmet against Shami has taken a toll on him. He looked fine for a while but he's not well now. This is such a pity because he was looking really good. More trouble for Bangladesh.
And time for supper break on Day 1.
It has been a pure exhibition of wicket-keeping from Wriddhiman Saha. With the kind of late swing the Indian pacers are getting here, his takes behind the stumps have been exceptional. Remember, some these Indian pacers bowl with a wobbly seam position. Hence, it is not easy for any keeper to judge the amount of movement the ball will get after crossing the stumps, especially this pink ball.
Cover drive from Liton!
Ishant pitches it up and Liton punches it towards the cover for a four. The timing is excellent on that one.
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 69/6 ( Liton Das (W) 20 , Nayeem Hasan 0)
Shami back into the attack. So Jadeja was used by Kohli only for the pacers to change ends. India appeal for a LBW against Liton but the on-field umpire is not interested. Liton is then struck on the helmet. The physio comes to the field and does a concussion test to ensure nothing is serious. Good comeback in the next ball by the batsman as he is not afraid to pull another short-ball from Shami. Five runs from the over.
Bouncer and pull is out from Liton
Good shot from the batsman towards the fine-leg. There's a fielder there but that doesn't stop Liton hitting the shot.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 64/6 ( Liton Das (W) 15 , Nayeem Hasan 0)
Ishant continues with his spell. Mahmudullah not going for the drives despite Ishant's bait. Ishant then gets tight with his line and that brings the wicket. More than the nick, it's Saha's effort that takes the cake. The final ball is another ripper. The ball nips back in and it misses the batsman, the wickets and even the wicket-keeper for four byes. It's all happening out there.
Another blinder!
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 60/5 ( Mahmudullah 6 , Liton Das (W) 15)
Spin for the first time on Day 1. Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack. As usual, he gets done with his over in no time. Liton Das finds the gap on the leg-side for a four. A total of five runs from the over.
Third boundary for Liton.
Fuller from Jadeja and Liton hits it to the deep mid-wicket boundary for a boundary.
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 55/5 ( Mahmudullah 5 , Liton Das (W) 11)
Kohli gives the ball to Ishant. The pacer is sticking to bowling outside off-stump. Liton steers away a good length ball through backward point for two runs. No runs from the last three deliveries.
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 53/5 ( Mahmudullah 5 , Liton Das (W) 9)
Umesh comes back well after conceding a four. He mixed his deliveries really well, keeping Mahmudullah on toes. There's good length ball follows it up with the one swinging away and ends with a bouncer.
Bangladesh innings is in disarray. Apart from the occasional late swing, the ball hasn't done much (compared to the red ball) yet half of their batting is already back in the hut. Some of their batsmen have stuck to their crease and got out, which is nothing but lack of application. Coming into this day-night Test, there has been a lot of talk about batting in the twilight period. But under the current circumstances, Bangladesh are in a danger of being bowled out before that much-anticipated third session.
Down the fine-leg for a four!
Umesh targets Mahmudullah's pads but the batsman guides the ball on the leg-side for a four.
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 49/5 ( Mahmudullah 1 , Liton Das (W) 9)
Shami continues. Liton doesn't try anything fancy against an in-form bowler. Takes a single in the fourth ball after pushing it to the point region. Shami and the Indian players appeal for a LBW against Mahmudullah but umpire Erasmus takes no interest. They are not taking the review.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 47/5 ( Mahmudullah 0 , Liton Das (W) 9)
Umesh is rewarded for pitching it in good areas. The corridor of uncertainity comes into the play as Shadman falls victim to a good ball. Liton is the new batsman and he's quickly off to eight runs with two boundaries against Umesh. Looks like he will not the play the waiting game.
Another good one, this time off the backfoot by Liton. Pierces the gap between the point and gully for a boundary.
Good shot!
Fuller and on to the stumps by Umesh and Liton just pushes the ball towrds the mid-wicket for a four. Solid timing.
Edged and taken!
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 38/4 ( Shadman Islam 29 , Mahmudullah 0)
Shami continues. Good start to the over but the fourth ball is very wide down the leg side and it results in four byes. Checks his line and length in the next two deliveries. The fifth stump line with good carry to the keeper.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 33/4 ( Shadman Islam 28 , Mahmudullah 0)
Mahmudullah nicks one to the keeper but the ball falls just in front of Saha. One more wicket here and Bangladesh could be staring a very low first innings score. They need to fightback here. Mahmudullah has to play a big knock along with Shadman. Seven runs from Umesh's over.
Instances of No.3, No.4 and No.5, each batsman getting dismissed for a duck in a same Test innings:
Australia v England, Leeds, 1899 (3rd)
South Africa v England, The Oval, 1955 (4th)
West Indies v England, Kingston, 2004 (3rd)
Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare, 2005 (2nd)
Bangladesh v India, Kolkata, 2019 (1st)*
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 26/4 ( Shadman Islam 21 , Mahmudullah 0)
Another eventful over from Shami. Shadman hits two boundaries and then takes a single to give Rahim the chance. But it proved to be disastrous as Rahim plays on to walk back to the pavilion without opening his account. Bangladesh are in big trouble here.
Well, well, well, the change of ends has done the trick for Umesh. Two wickets for him straightway in his first over from the high court end. Interestingly, it is the late swing, which the batsmen are finding it difficult to deal with.
RAHIM IS GONE!
Another one to the third-man region
Much better control from Shadman and he finds the gap in the gully for another boundary.
Change of ball colour yet no change of fortunes for Bangladesh top order
Deja vu. Red ball or pink, Bangladesh look shell-shocked. Terrible start. Will require true blue heroism from at least a couple of batsmen to reach a score of some respectability— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 22, 2019
Edge and four!
Full and outside off stump by Shami and Shadman goes for a loose drive and gets his runs.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 17/3 ( Shadman Islam 12 , Mushfiqur Rahim 0)
What an over from Umesh. Skipper Kohli decided to bring back Umesh and the pacer gets two breakthroughs in his over. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman in the middle and there's no denying that he'll be under pressure. Once again, he has to do a rescue act for his team.
BOWLED!
WHAT A CATCH!
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 17/1 ( Shadman Islam 12 , Mominul Haque (C) 0)
Shami with his second over. He's also bowling round the stumps with good pace. Almost gets a wicket in his fifth ball. Generates late movement and ball is inches away from clipping the off-stump as Shadman makes no effort to play the shot. There's movement in the last ball as well, but not as threatening as the previous one.
Mohammed Shami is straightway making the ball do much more than his colleagues. Arguably, he has the best seam position amongst all the contemporary fast bowlers. Adding to that, with the kind of form Shami is in at this moment facing him in with the pink ball, especially during the twilight period can be a nightmare for the batters.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 17/1 ( Shadman Islam 12 , Mominul Haque (C) 0)
Ishant sticking with round the wicket. The second ball moves away sharply and Saha is quite surprised by the late swing. Ishant is bowling really well here. He's hitting the lengths just outside the off-stump, which is creating doubts in Shadman's mind, whether to go for the shot or leave it. Only a single off the last ball.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 16/1 ( Shadman Islam 11 , Mominul Haque (C) 0)
Shami is introduced into the attack and almost gets a wicket off the first ball. It' a bouncer and Shadman is caught in two minds, whether to leave it or go for the pull. The ball hits the edge of the bat and drops in no man's land near the wicket. The second ball comes back in sharply and it looks like the ball takes the inside edge. Umpire Erasmus says no but India take the review. The replay shows no edge and Shadman survives. It's a great call from the umpire.
An eventful over from Shami as he concedes just one run in his first.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 15/1 ( Shadman Islam 10 , Mominul Haque (C) 0)
Ishant with the ball and the first ball is given out caught behind, but Imrul wastes no time in reviewing the decision. Clearly no bat involved as the ball hits the back thigh and carries to the keeper. But there's no surviving the third ball. Right on to the pads and it's a plumb. Mominul is the new batsman in the middle he does well to play out the remaining three balls. A successful over for India.
GONE!
Interestingly, following all the talks of the pink SG ball swinging much more than the usual red ball, so far it has been a bit of an anti-climax. Compared to the first session in Indore, there hasn't been enough sideways movement for both Ishant and Umesh. Also, the Bangladeshi batsmen have shown better application.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 15/0 ( Shadman Islam 10 , Imrul Kayes 4)
Umesh is bowling his third over. Starts off with two good deliveries. On the pads with late swing, but Imrul does well to counter the balls. Again bowls an odd ball on the leg-side and gives away one run.No runs from the last three deliveries.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Shadman Islam 10 , Imrul Kayes 4)
Ishant continues. There's no problem with his line or length but compared to Umesh, he's not getting much assistance from the pitch. Shadman is looking in good touch. He's watching the balls closely, which is always a good sign. Just one run from the over.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 13/0 ( Shadman Islam 10 , Imrul Kayes 3)
Umesh is generating the bounce and there's late movement of the ball. He's bowling the odd ball on the leg-side which he needs to check. It's a decent start to the over but then Shadman gets two boundaries on bad balls. This will help him with confidence.
Another one!
This time, on the leg-side. The bouncer is pulled away by Shadman towards the mid-wicket region for a four.
SHOT!
First boundary for Bangladesh. Short and wide by Umesh and Shadman cuts it away for a four.
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 5/0 ( Shadman Islam 2 , Imrul Kayes 3)
Ishant continues round the wicket. Shadman wants to a play the shot but moves away his bat just in time. The second ball is a ripper. Pitched in good line and the ball just moves away to beat the batsman. Lucky not to get a nick there. Ishant bowls the fifth ball on the legs and Shadman pushes it on the on-side to run two. There's movement off the final ball but nothing threatening.
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kolkata, Day 1, Latest Updates: Back from lunch. No Liton Das as he is retired hurt. Ebadat Hossain and Nayeen Hasan in the middle for Bangladesh. Ishant will complete his over.
Preview: It took India a new BCCI regime under maverick former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge, a good seven years after the International Cricket Council approved the format to revive interest in Tests.
Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to agree to a Day/Night Test just a few days before their team was to land in India.
So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.
Australia had proposed a Day/Night Test at the same venue against India last year but the wary tourists didn't agree to the proposal.
At home too, the Indians were not open to the idea until Ganguly stepped into the picture within a week of taking charge of the BCCI.
The bone of contention was the SG pink ball, which many still believe is difficult to sight after sunset. Add to it the dew factor, which players believe aggravates the bowlers' problems.
But Ganguly found Kohli on the same page and the current Indian captain took just "three seconds" to agree to the Board President's idea.
So far, the build-up to the Test has been smooth. A sellout crowd for the first four days has been managed, something that has been the primary goal of playing the traditional format under lights.
Amid all the hype, there is also the small matter of India bracing up for a 12th successive home series victory.
The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball.
The Cricket Association of Bengal has made all efforts to turn the match into a carnival for fans with several gimmicks. So, there are pink-ball mascots, Army paratroopers to deliver the match ball and a galaxy of sports and political dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are also expected at the venue.
The menacing pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wrapped up the Indore Test inside three days with an innings and 130 runs victory — the 10th innings win for India.
The pace attack along with the blazing form of the new-found opening duo — Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal — has been the story of the season in Indian cricket.
The pacers took 14 wickets in Indore and none of them look like they would need the additional movement or help from the pink ball to wreak havoc at the Eden Gardens.
Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory.
While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time.
Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test.
Having been handed the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan's suspension for failure to report corrupt approaches, Mominul Haque is struggling to handle the pressure, made worse by his batsmen's continuing flop-show.
In such a gloomy scenario, the skipper may find some inspiration from his pacers, especially Abu Jayed, who impressed in the Indore Test.
Here are all the details about live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh:
When is the second Test between India and Bangladesh?
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played from 22-26 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time does the match begin?
The day's play begins at 1:00 PM IST with the toss taking place on Day 1 at 12.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the second Test between India and Bangladesh?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
Updated Date: