Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20I at Rajkot: Khaleel removes Afif for 6, hosts fight back after poor start
Date: Thursday, 07 November, 2019 20:31 IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Play in Progress
This over 16.4
- 4
- 1
- 0(W)
- 4
batsman
- 23 (15)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 21 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 33 (2.4)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 24
Mosaddek Hossain 0(0)
Mahmudullah 4(1)
|
128/5 (16.3 over)
Afif Hossain 6 (8) SR: S.R (75.00)
c Rohit Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed
Highlights
-
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Chahal with another wicket. He is turning it on for India. Sarkar runs down the wicket and Chahal bowls it slower through the air, it was the googly as well. Rishabh Pant stumps and the TV umpire has some work again, again the question is not regarding the batsman making his ground it was if Pant collected it cleanly. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary taking the mickey out of Pant there. He seemed to have pressed the green light with NOT OUT flashing on the big screen before the error is quickly rectified but for a moment or more Pant and the Indian team had their hearts up their mouth. Sarkar was turning back to bat again untill the fourth umpire told him about the confusion.
Soumya Sarkar st Pant b Chahal 30(20)
-
20:08 (IST)
OUT! No magic for Mushfiqur today. Fullish delivery on off stump and Rahim bends to unleash the sweep. Doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat and the fielder at deep midwicket takes a simple catch. Chahal lets out a big roar
Rahim c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 4(6)
-
20:00 (IST)
OUT! Naim holes out.
Washington gets reward for some good bowling. Naim doesn't get the power behind his slog behind over deep midwicket, the fielder has to come in and take a comfortable catch.
Naim c Shreyas Iyer b Washington Sundar 36(31)
-
19:40 (IST)
OUT! India finally has a breakthrough and Rishabh Pant is once again in the centre of the action. Loud shout for a leg before shout as Chahal slips in a wrong'un and Das misses his flick and he starts running down the pitch without knowing where the ball was. He might have been unsighted there a little. The ball had just rolled down the pitch towards the on side. Pant aborts his appeal for leg before hares towards the ball, turns and hits the stumps to catch him way short of his ground.
Liton Das run out (Pant) 29(21)
-
19:37 (IST)
NOT OUT! More criticism heading Rishabh Pant's way, this time for his keeping. Firstly, it was a beautiful delivery from Chahal, he had tossed it up around off and Liton dances down the track and aims to go aerial straight down the ground. He was way away from the ball and Rishabh Pant whips the bails off. He was on his way until the umpire asked him to wait as they check the point of collection from Rishabh Pant and guess what the wicket-keeper has pouched the ball just before it had past the stumps. A marginal call but this is a school boy error. Liton Das was way down the track, Pant had all the time in the world, but he is a little too early. Big miss for India. Liton to bat on. Free-hit coming up...
-
18:42 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:31 (IST)
Toss: Mahmudullah calls heads and its a tail. India win the toss and Rohit Sharma elect to field.
FOUR! Crashed! Mahumudullah identifies the need to step on the gas, he charges down the wicket and smashes it through covers for a much-needed boundary.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 112/4 ( Mahmudullah (C) 6 , Afif Hossain 3)
Krunal Pandya comes into bowl his second over. He bowls another wide in the over, third in two overs, but he keeps it down to six runs only. With that the fifth bowlers' quota is also over. Krunal: 2-0-17-0 and Dube: 2-0-12-0 which is nothing but 4-0-29-0, Rohit and India will take that on most days.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 106/4 ( Mahmudullah (C) 3 , Afif Hossain 1)
Shivam Dube is called back into the attack. Good thinking by Rohit to bring his sixth bowler into the attack when Bangladesh have lost couple of wickets. Only three runs from the over. Two new men in the middle for Bangladesh.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 103/4 ( Mahmudullah (C) 1 , )
Massive over from India's point of view with Chahal claiming two wickets in an over. He has easily been the pick of the bowlers here. Bangladesh's strong start is pegged by the Chahal's smarts. Drama once again around Pant's stumping but this time all is good as the decision went in India's favour. The slow motion camera providing a good view of Rohit Sharma's lips which means Ben Stokes' twitter will be ringing in again.
OUT! Chahal with another wicket. He is turning it on for India. Sarkar runs down the wicket and Chahal bowls it slower through the air, it was the googly as well. Rishabh Pant stumps and the TV umpire has some work again, again the question is not regarding the batsman making his ground it was if Pant collected it cleanly. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary taking the mickey out of Pant there. He seemed to have pressed the green light with NOT OUT flashing on the big screen before the error is quickly rectified but for a moment or more Pant and the Indian team had their hearts up their mouth. Sarkar was turning back to bat again untill the fourth umpire told him about the confusion.
Soumya Sarkar st Pant b Chahal 30(20)
OUT! No magic for Mushfiqur today. Fullish delivery on off stump and Rahim bends to unleash the sweep. Doesn't catch it from the middle of the bat and the fielder at deep midwicket takes a simple catch. Chahal lets out a big roar
Rahim c Krunal Pandya b Chahal 4(6)
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 97/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 25 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)
Expensive over from Krunal to start with. He concedes a six early in the over and in order to keep it away from the left-hander's range he ends up bowling a couple wides as well. He begins with 11 runs from the over. Bangladesh closing on the 100-run mark.
SIX! Krunal saw Sarkar jump down the crease and dragged it wide of his reach outside off stump but Sarkar reaches out for it and has stupendously managed to slam it over long-off for a maximum.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 86/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 18 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2)
Washington's first ball is shellacked for a boundary by an audacious Soumya Sarkar but Washington gets his first wicket later in the over. Washington ends his quota with 25 runs off his four overs. Eight runs and a wicket from it.
OUT! Naim holes out.
Washington gets reward for some good bowling. Naim doesn't get the power behind his slog behind over deep midwicket, the fielder has to come in and take a comfortable catch.
Naim c Shreyas Iyer b Washington Sundar 36(31)
FOUR! What a shot! Soumya Sarkar is able to connect the reverse sweep really well. He gets into the position rather early and lines himself as a right-hander, takes it from outside the leg stump and plays the reverse sweep aerially, the ball bounces just short of the backward point fence.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 78/1 ( Mohammad Naim 36 , Soumya Sarkar 12)
Shivam Dube is given a go with the ball. His second ball is not the best of short deliveries and that was rightly dispatched to the boundary by Sarkar. Nine runs come from the over, and at the end of first half of the innings, Bangladesh will believe they are in a strong position. Nicely set up for the back end of the innings.
FOUR! Shivam Dube digs it short and at his pace it gives Sarkar enough time to stay on the backfoot and he cracks it to mid wicket fence.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 70/1 ( Mohammad Naim 36 , Soumya Sarkar 4)
Washington Sundar quietly keeps doing the good job of keeping the flow of runs in check. Tidy over from the offie. Naim and Sarkar add five runs to the total.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 64/1 ( Mohammad Naim 31 , Soumya Sarkar 3)
A bizarre miss early in the innings that gave Liton Das a new lease of life then a strange way to get out. India have the wicket they wanted albiet after conceding few extra runs. A wicket and five runs from the over. Soumya Sarkar joins Naim in the middle.
Almost as if Liton was trying just as hard to get dismissed
And a comedy run-out. This has been a bizarre game so far. Just threw his wicket away #INDvBan— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) November 7, 2019
OUT! India finally has a breakthrough and Rishabh Pant is once again in the centre of the action. Loud shout for a leg before shout as Chahal slips in a wrong'un and Das misses his flick and he starts running down the pitch without knowing where the ball was. He might have been unsighted there a little. The ball had just rolled down the pitch towards the on side. Pant aborts his appeal for leg before hares towards the ball, turns and hits the stumps to catch him way short of his ground.
Liton Das run out (Pant) 29(21)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 59/0 ( Liton Das 29 , Mohammad Naim 29)
Another chance for India goes down begging. Liton Das miscues his sweep high up in the air but even with three men circling none of them could grab it. Rohit Sharma did go for the catch but ended up dropping it. Liton thanks his star again. Five off it.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 54/0 ( Liton Das 26 , Mohammad Naim 27)
Rishabh Pant has fluffed a big chance in the over as Bangladesh continue to take advantage of it. Spare a thought for Chahal, who bowled a brilliant delivery but didn't have a wicket to his name because Pant was a little too early. Couple of boundaries after that. End of powerplay and Bangladesh openers have scored at 9 runs an over.
FOUR! More pain. Short ball from Chahal and Liton Das goes back and pulls it through mid wicket for back to back boundaries.
FOUR! Liton Das rubs salt in Chahal and India's wounds. Pant must be devasted. Liton simply lifts it over mid on for a straight boundary off the free-hit.
Too much eagerness from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps and has got the better of this situation. India miss an opportunity to halt the flow of runs. Could be a big miss considering the start Bangladesh have got. Is there anything Pant can do right at the moment?
As if his batting form wasn't worrying enough
Pant’s ‘keeping coming under greater scrutiny— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 7, 2019
NOT OUT! More criticism heading Rishabh Pant's way, this time for his keeping. Firstly, it was a beautiful delivery from Chahal, he had tossed it up around off and Liton dances down the track and aims to go aerial straight down the ground. He was way away from the ball and Rishabh Pant whips the bails off. He was on his way until the umpire asked him to wait as they check the point of collection from Rishabh Pant and guess what the wicket-keeper has pouched the ball just before it had past the stumps. A marginal call but this is a school boy error. Liton Das was way down the track, Pant had all the time in the world, but he is a little too early. Big miss for India. Liton to bat on. Free-hit coming up...
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 41/0 ( Liton Das 15 , Mohammad Naim 26)
Khaleel Ahmed's second over of the day doesn't start well either. Couple of boundaries in the over. Khaleel has given 24 runs off his first two overs. Naim has been very attacking towards Khaleel from the word go.
FOUR! This particular boundary cannot be held against Khaleel Ahmed. This was pitched up comparatively and Naim opens the face of the bat a touch and slices it past the keeper for a boundary. It was half an edge
FOUR! Oh dear! The change of ends has absolutely no impact on Khaleel's fortunes. He has once again dropped it very short and Naim does what he does the best. Hangs on the back foot and slaps it past mid-wicket for another boundary
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 31/0 ( Liton Das 14 , Mohammad Naim 17)
Rohit switches to spin as Washington Sundar comes on to bowl. Khaleel needs to rethink his plans. Washington bowls one absolutely flith that was send to fine leg boundary allowing Bangladesh to collect easy singles along with it. This has been a superb start for the visitors.
Expensive start for India. Khaleel leaking runs as expected. Really hasn’t shaped up even after one year of international cricket. India might need to move on from him after this series. Meanwhile wickets and control of runs needed at this hour.
FOUR! Rank poor delivery from Washington. It was nice full toss around the thigh and Liton gets across and puts it behind short fine leg for a boundary
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 24/0 ( Liton Das 9 , Mohammad Naim 15)
Chahar slips in a tight over, controlling the damage done in the previous over upto a certain extend. However, the first ball of the over was a brilliant punch off the back foot from Liton, that was placed perfectly but the cover fielder gave it a chase and was able to pull the ball back into play just before the boundary, keeping it down to three. Chahar lines four dots to Naim, who is able to pick a single of the final ball. Just four runs off the over.
India still a solid T20I side when it comes to chasing at home
Teams at Home - Win% in Chases in T20Is since 2016— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 7, 2019
India - 80%
West Indies - 71%
England - 67%
Pakistan (in UAE & PAK) - 67%
Australia - 60%
South Africa - 56%
Sri Lanka - 50%
New Zealand - 44%
Bangladesh - 40%#INDvBAN
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 20/0 ( Liton Das 6 , Mohammad Naim 14)
Naim hacks three boundaries off Khaleel's first three balls putting the young bowler under the pump straightaway. He didn't have the best final over in the last game and now this. A mini comeback of sorts from the left-hander bowler by managing to keep it down to two runs in the second half of the innings. Naim is off to a flyer.
FOUR! Khaleel's start is going from bad to worse. Three boundaries in a row for Naim. Khaleel keeps holding the length back and Naim rocks on his back foot and pulls it wide of the diving mid on fielder, who himself was slightly wide from the traditional position.
Not a very happy reading for a bowler trying to cement a place in the side
Khaleel Ahmed last 7 balls— JSK (@imjsk27) November 7, 2019
4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4#IndvsBan
FOUR! Once again a touch short of a length by Khaleel and Naim is on the attack, he goes for the pull, wasn't in full control but manages to get it behind square leg
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed comes into bowl and he has been welcomed with a disdainful smack. It was just slightly short of good length and Naim flat bats it past Khaleel, that was surprisingly timed so well. It went past Khaleel even before the bowler could react. No chance for mid off.
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Liton Das 5 , Mohammad Naim 1)
Deepak Chahar starts from the pavilion end. He is just getting a little shape away from the right hander. Das steers it past point off the second ball to get Bangladesh underway. Naim is off the mark with well-judged quick single to mid on. It was turning out to be good first over, until Chahar slipped the last ball on the pads that was worked away to square leg boundary.
FOUR! Just a little off line and Chahar has been made to pay. The ball was slanting on middle and leg and Liton glances it off his lefs, the ball hares away to the square leg fence.
Alright, it is time for LIVE action. Chance for Bangladesh to create history and win their first-ever series in India. The openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim walk out to the middle. One slip in place for Deepak Chahar.
High-scoring game on the cards?
Excellent conditions in Rajkot. Pitch expected to be full of runs. Maybe some dew. Good toss to win. #IndvsBan— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 7, 2019
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Rajkot Latest Updates: Krunal Pandya comes into bowl his second over. He bowls another wide in the over, third in two overs, but he keeps it down to six runs only. With that the fifth bowlers' quota is also over. Krunal: 2-0-17-0 and Dube: 2-0-12-0 which is nothing but 4-0-29-0, Rohit and India will take that on most days.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I at Rajkot Preview: With their frailties in the shortest format under the scanner, India would be aiming to ensure that a plucky Bangladesh don't run away with the momentum when the two sides clash in the second T20I, which is facing a cyclonic threat, on Thursday.
India lost the smog-hit opening T20I in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, a disappointing result against a side that landed here after a players' strike and the suspension of their star cricketer — Shakib Al Hasan — for failure to report corrupt approaches.
India have not had the kind of success in T20Is they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home to Australia this year, before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests.
In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to showcase their mettle.
All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to hit Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. Rohit, who had a rare failure on Sunday, would be keen to lead by example.
Dhawan made 41 off 42 balls raising questions on his strike-rate and form. The great Sunil Gavaskar said more questions will be raised if Dhawan doesn't get a fluent knock in the remaining two games.
Another batsman who will be under pressure is KL Rahul, trying to cement his place in the T20 playing 11 after losing his spot in the Test squad. A lot was expected from India's young brigade on Sunday but barring Shreyas Iyer, no one took the opposition attack by the scruff of its neck in Delhi.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who did not have a great start to his career, will have to justify their selection and deliver when the situation demands. It would be interesting to see whether the team management brings in Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date: