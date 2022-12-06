India’s disappointing run stretched further as they suffered a defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka. After getting bundled out for 186, the visitors reduced the Bangla Tigers to 136/9 before Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur chipped with an unbeaten stand of 51 runs for the last wicket and took the side home.

While it was a brilliant knock from Mehidy under pressure, the Indian bowling and fielding too fumbled at the end. There were dropped catches, misfields and no-balls that eventually resulted in India’s defeat.

Moreover, the batting unit put up a dismal show as well. They just surrendered in front of Shakib Al Hasan who scalped a fifer and Ebadot Hossain who bagged a four-wicket haul. The Men in Blue now need to win this second ODI to stay alive in the series.

Things went right down to the wire but it was Bangladesh who won the first ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the series 👍 #BANvIND Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/XA4dUcD6iy pic.twitter.com/Ko3Snyqdpp — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2022

Glitches in batting

The Bangladesh bowlers did put up a great show but India’s disappointing show with the willow was courtesy some bad shot selection and no zeal to stay at the crease. Barring KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, almost all the other batters looked in some rush to get runs which didn’t really work.

Rahul ran out of partners and India were bowled out eventually. The Indian batters should look to stay at the crease, get settled in and then go after the bowlers.

Bowling under pressure – A major concern

The Indian bowlers failed miserably after they were put under the pump. There were no-balls in the end that eased the pressure on the last two Bangladesh batters. Some extras and a bad display of fielding made life much easier for the Bangladesh batters and that later cost the Rohit Sharma-led side the match.

As far as the changes in the XI are concerned, India could go ahead with the same team. Debutant Kuldeep Sen produced a good show, Shahbaz failed with the bat but bowled an economical spell and Iyer and Rahul showed some resistance in the middle.

The onus is on the senior players to put up a better show.

