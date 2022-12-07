Preview: India take on Bangladesh in a must-win clash on Sunday at Dhaka. After losing the first ODI, India cannot afford any more slip-ups as they take on the hosts in the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma and Co had a disastrous start to the three-match series as they were bundled out for 186. The top order consisting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli failed on the day and a 73-run knock from KL Rahul helped India to a challenging total.

Indian bowlers did well to keep the visitors in the contest and reduced Bangladesh to 136/9 but the 51-run stand between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the last wicket helped the hosts secure a crucial win.

The Men in Blue had suffered a 2-1 defeat the last time they played a bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh, back in 2015 during MS Dhoni’s reign. And much like the current assignment, that series also took place right after a World Cup hosted in Australia.

Team India arrived in Bangladesh on the back of a T20 World Cup campaign in which they finished top of their group in the Super 12s but bowed out after a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of eventual champions England.

The T20 World Cup was followed by a limited-overs tour of New Zealand, which was skipper by a number of India regulars including captain Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan taking over the leadership duties for the T20Is and ODIs respectively. India won the T20I series 1-0, and lost the ODIs by a similar margin.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.

