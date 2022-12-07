Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit's brave knock in vain as BAN win thriller, clinch series
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit's brave knock in vain as BAN win thriller, clinch series

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit's brave knock in vain as BAN win thriller, clinch series

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten on 51 off 27, taking the game to the very final ball only for the Men in Blue to fall short in the end by five runs

20:22 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of what turned out to be another cracker of a contest between these two teams at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital! The caravan moves to the south-eastern port city of Chittagong, which will host the final one-dayer as well as the first of two Tests.

For now, this is Amit signing off wishing you all a good night!

20:18 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


Litton Das, Bangladesh captain: Very happy. First captaincy, win the series. Dream come true, and the boys played really well! (On the third ODI) We’re going with the aim of winning the match and playing good cricket.

20:16 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the Player of the Match!

Mehidy: All credit goes to Allah. He again gave me an opportunity. I’m really happy. Last few years I’ve worked hard and I need to focus on particular areas and my coach gives me lots of information on how to play international cricket. It was a great moment for me. When I’m bowling I just looking for good areas.(Switches to Bangla for his closing statement) I'd like to thank everyone who watched the game here as well as those sitting at home watching on their TV sets.

20:09 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score


Rohit Sharma, India captain: It’s not too great. Bit of dislocation on the finger and some stitches, luckily not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat. There are positives and negatives, but honestly from being 70/6 and allowing them to get to 270-odd was not a great effort. It’s something we need to realise quickly. Not taking anything away from Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah, they played brilliantly.

20:05 (IST)

What a run the Tigers are having this year!

20:05 (IST)

Will surely rank among the most courageous knocks witnessed in the game

20:04 (IST)

How the Sher-e-Bangla crowd reacted after the final ball went for a dot!

19:59 (IST)

After 50 overs,India 266/9 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 51 , Umran Malik 0)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score

What a rollercoaster of a final over that turned out to be! Fizz starting with a dot before getting hit for back-to-back fours. Bowls another dot in the fourth before Rohit smashes the ball down the ground for a straight six to bring the equation down to six off one, sparking off hopes of witnessing a repeat of the Nidahas final.

Except it was the Tigers' turn to come out on top today, with Mustafizur having the last laugh after bowling an inch-perfect yorker to collect a dot off the final ball of the innings.

19:51 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


DOT! Mustafizur bowls an inch-perfect yorker to Rohit, handing Bangladesh a narrow five-run win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series! Take a bow though Rohit! Few would've expected 'Hitman' to take the game to the very end with an injured thumb! India 266/9

19:49 (IST)
six

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


Mustafizur follows the consecutive boundaries with a dot, before Rohit launches the ball down the ground for a straight six! India 266/9; need 6 off 1

Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:18 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


Litton Das, Bangladesh captain: Very happy. First captaincy, win the series. Dream come true, and the boys played really well! (On the third ODI) We’re going with the aim of winning the match and playing good cricket.
20:16 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the Player of the Match!

Mehidy: All credit goes to Allah. He again gave me an opportunity. I’m really happy. Last few years I’ve worked hard and I need to focus on particular areas and my coach gives me lots of information on how to play international cricket. It was a great moment for me. When I’m bowling I just looking for good areas.(Switches to Bangla for his closing statement) I'd like to thank everyone who watched the game here as well as those sitting at home watching on their TV sets.
19:51 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


DOT! Mustafizur bowls an inch-perfect yorker to Rohit, handing Bangladesh a narrow five-run win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series! Take a bow though Rohit! Few would've expected 'Hitman' to take the game to the very end with an injured thumb! India 266/9
19:49 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


Mustafizur follows the consecutive boundaries with a dot, before Rohit launches the ball down the ground for a straight six! India 266/9; need 6 off 1
19:48 (IST)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score


FOUR! FOUR! Rohit collects back-to-back fours off Mustafizur, bringing the equation down to 12 off 3! India 260/9
19:45 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 252/9 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , )

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


Big over for Team India! Rohit smashes two sixes in three legal deliveries — with the second ball going for three wides! What’s more, he gets a thick top-edge off the second ball, only for Ebadot to make a mess of an opportunity at fine leg. Rohit dashes back for a second off the fourth, and is dropped for a second time in the over, this time at deep square leg!


BOWLED! Mahmudullah strikes off the last ball, though it’s not the wicket the Bangladeshis were looking for as Siraj walks back to the dugout.

Siraj b Mahmudullah 2(12)
19:34 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 231/8 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 20 , Mohammed Siraj 1)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


Rohit Sharma’s fighting back and how! Right after Ebadot removes Chahar to collect his third wicket, Rohit decides to launch a counter-attack, pulling the ball twice in three balls to collect two maximums before ending the over with a boundary through the covers! And all of this despite the ‘Hitman’ nursing a thumb injury! This is some resilience shown by the Indian skipper. Ebadot signs off with 3/45, conceding 18 off his final over. India, meanwhile need 41 off 24.
19:26 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


OUT! Chahar perishes while looking to smash Ebadot out of the park at the start of his final over, getting a thick top-edge that results in the simplest of catches for Najmul Hossain Shanto at midwicket. IND 213/8


Chahar c Shanto b Ebadot 11(18)
19:14 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 208/7 ( Deepak Chahar 9 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score


OUT! Shakib deceives Thakur, who ends up getting stumped for 7, leaving Bangladesh needing another three wickets to seal the series with a game to spare! Meanwhile, injured skipper Rohit Sharma walks out to bat in what is an interesting twist in the game! Will be interesting to note the lengths that the Bangladeshis will be bowling to him.


Thakur st Mushfiqur b Shakib 7(23)
18:56 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 191/6 ( Shardul Thakur 3 , Deepak Chahar 1)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


OUT! Ebadot returns to the attack and prises out the last remaining threat for the Tigers, as Axar departs for a run-a-ball 56 after getting cramped for room by the seamer and holing out to Shakib at the cover region. Just two runs and a wicket from Ebadot’s seventh over. Team India need another 81 to win off 66.

Axar c Shakib b Ebadot 56(56)
18:44 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 181/5 ( Axar Patel 50 , Shardul Thakur 0)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score


Axar brings up his half-century — his second in ODIs, both of which have come this year — not long after Iyer’s departure, getting to the milestone with a single off Nasum Ahmed. Has been a run-a-ball knock from the all-rounder so far and a lot will depend on him as far as India’s chances of pulling off a victory tonight are concerned.

Team India need 91 to win off 84.

18:39 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 172/5 ( Axar Patel 43 , Shardul Thakur 0)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score


Shreyas Iyer brings up the century stand for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel with a clean strike over long on off Mehidy, but departs just three balls later while looking to target the same bowler, this time mishitting the ball towards deep midwicket where Afif Hossain holds on. Huge blow to India’s hopes of levelling the series.


Iyer c Afif b Mehidy 82(102)
17:56 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 117/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 50 , Axar Patel 20)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


FIFTY up for Shreyas Iyer in 69 deliveries, his 14th overall in ODIs and his sixth half-century in his last 11 ODIs (along with a century). What a run he’s having in the 50-over format this year! India need another 155 to win with six wickets in hand at the halfway stage of the chase. With these two at the crease, India do have hope of saving the series after all!
17:50 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 116/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 49 , Axar Patel 20)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score


SIX! Axar dances down the track and smashes the ball into the stands over deep midwicket, bringing up the fifty partnership for the fifth wicket with Iyer! Expensive end to Shakib’s fifth over.
17:32 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 65/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 25 , Axar Patel 0)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score


OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivers the breakthrough just when the fourth-wicket stand between Iyer and Rahul was beginning to worry the hosts a bit. Rahul looks to paddle this towards fine leg but misses the ball completely, and is trapped plumb in front of the stumps, making for an umpiring decision as easy as it can get.


Rahul LBW Mehidy 14(28)
16:53 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 39/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 14 , KL Rahul (W) 0)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


OUT! Shakib strikes just when Iyer and Sundar were starting to settle, the latter suffering a tame dismissal as he chips the ball straight to Litton Das at midwicket to depart for 11. India in the dire straits at the end of the first powerplay.

Sundar c Das b Shakib 11(19)
16:27 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 13/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 0 , Washington Sundar 0)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live


OUT! Both Indian openers back in the hut inside three overs chasing 272 to save the series! Doesn’t sound good at all for the Indian fan. Shikhar Dhawan is bounced out by Mustafizur, edging the ball to point off a delivery aimed at his ribs. Washington Sundar joins Shreyas Iyer at the crease with India staring at a series defeat already!


Dhawan c Mehidy b Mustafizur 8(10)
16:25 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 7/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 2 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score


BOWLED! Ebadot Hossain draws first blood for the Tigers as Virat Kohli ends up chopping to ball onto the furniture while looking to pull a short delivery. He departs for 5, as India lose their first wicket with less than 10 on board.

Kohli b Ebadot 5(6)
16:10 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


Virat Kohli walks out to bat alongside fellow Delhiite Shikhar Dhawan at the start of India's chase of 272, with regular skipper and opener Rohit Sharma sitting out with a thumb injury for which he’s had to head to a hospital for a scan earlier. Remains to be seen if ‘Hitman’ walks out to bat today at all or not.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who starred with a maiden hundred during Bangladesh's innings, is set to bowl the first over.
15:40 (IST)

After 50 overs,Bangladesh 271/7 ( Mehidy Hasan 100 , Nasum Ahmed 18)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


MAIDEN ODI HUNDRED FOR MEHIDY HASAN MIRAZ! What a knock from an individual who is fast shaping into the next superstar of the game from Bangladesh! The all-rounder brings up the coveted three-figure mark with a single off the last ball of the innings after smashing Shardul Thakur for two sixes earlier in the final over, finishing unbeaten on 100 off 83.


Nasum remains unbeaten on 18, with the eighth-wicket stand worth 54, as Bangladesh post a challenging 271/7 on the board, an astounding recovery from 69/6!
15:29 (IST)

After 49 overs,Bangladesh 255/7 ( Mehidy Hasan 85 , Nasum Ahmed 18)

IND vs BAN LIVE Score


FOUR! Heaved over the extra cover region by Mehidy off Umran, bringing up the 250 for the Tigers. Follows it up with a cheeky boundary, getting a deflection off the bottom of the bat towards third man that takes Mehidy’s score to 85 — Mehidy’s highest in ODIs. One more over to go!
15:15 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh Live Score


OUT! Umran Malik finallyyyy breaks the marathon seventh-wicket stand between Mehidy and Mahmudullah, worth 148 which is now Bangladesh’s highest stand for any wicket against India in ODIs. Mahmudullah departs for 77 after getting a thick outside edge with stand-in skipper Rahul pulling off a fine catch leaping to his right. BAN 217/7


Mahmudullah c Rahul b Malik 77(96)
15:03 (IST)

After 45 overs,Bangladesh 203/6 ( Mahmudullah 65 , Mehidy Hasan 65)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score


Bangladesh now go past the 200-run mark as Mehidy and Mahmudullah continue collecting the ones and twos for the Tigers. Meanwhile, the current partnership is now the highest seven-wicket stand ever against India in ODIs.
14:46 (IST)

After 41 overs,Bangladesh 178/6 ( Mahmudullah 50 , Mehidy Hasan 57)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


And now Mahmudullah brings up his half-century – his 27th in the format — with a single off Siraj, taking 74 balls to reach the milestone and collecting four boundaries along the way. What’s more, the seventh-wicket stand between Mehidy and Mahmudullah is now worth more than a hundred runs! What a comeback from the Bangladeshis, not too different from what they dished out in the previous game.
14:30 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live


FIFTY up for Mehidy Hasan Miraz! The all-rounder picks up from where he left off in the first ODI, bringing up his third ODI half-century as well as his first against India, consuming 55 balls along the way. The Bangladeshis are back in the game and how! BAN 162/6 in 37.3
13:52 (IST)

After 30 overs,Bangladesh 124/6 ( Mahmudullah 26 , Mehidy Hasan 31)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


The 50 partnership comes up between Mahmudullah and Mehidy for the seventh wicket, one that certainly has revived the Bangladeshi innings after the middle-order collapse earlier. Mehidy brings up the milestone with a single, and follows it up with a boundary two balls later off Axar. Drinks brought on the field at the end of the 30th over.
13:11 (IST)

After 19 overs,Bangladesh 69/6 ( Mahmudullah 2 , )

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live


OUT! One wicket for Sundar leads to another, and the Tamil Nadu offie is on a roll at the moment! Mushfiqur departs off the penultimate ball of the 19th over, getting a glove-thigh deflection towards leg slip where Dhawan safely pouches the ball. The umpire, however, shakes his head initially, requiring Rahul to take this upstairs and get the original decision overturned. Afif Hossain then is clean bowled for a golden duck off the last ball, leaving Sundar on a hat-trick at the end of the 19th.


Mushfiqur c Dhawan b Sundar 12(24)


Afif b Sundar 0(1)
13:01 (IST)

After 17 overs,Bangladesh 66/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 11 , )

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Score


OUT! Shakib had been bogged down ever since he got off the mark with a boundary, and went for a wild heave off Washington Sundar — getting a thick top-edge that sends the ball high over short fine leg. Shikhar Dhawan settles under the ball and grabs it after a brief fumble. Sundar was down on all fours desperately hoping for that to get caught. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are four down now!
12:38 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live


BOWLED! Malik sends the off stump on a cartwheel with a 151kmph thunderbolt! Shanto is completely beaten for pace, and has to trudge back to the pavilion for 21 as a result. BAN 52/3


Shanto b Malik 21(35)
12:21 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live


 

BOWLED! Mohammed Siraj strikes for a second time today, this time sending Bangladesh skipper Litton Das back to the hut for 7 with an inswinger that breaches his defence and crashes into the middle stump! BAN 39/2

Litton b Siraj 7(23)
11:50 (IST)

India v Bangladesh Live Score


OUT! Siraj fights back after getting hit for consecutive boundaries by Anamul, getting one to stay low and jag back in and hit in bang in front of middle for an easy LBW decision. Anamul departs after getting off to a promising start! BAN 11/1


Anamul LBW Siraj 11(9)
11:44 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Score


BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! Mohammed Siraj is off to an expensive start in the second over of the innings as Anamul Haque collects consecutive boundaries off the Hyderabadi, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first ODI. Clips the first one through midwicket before leaning into the delivery for a crisp cover drive. BAN 9/0
11:13 (IST)

India v Bangladesh Live Score


Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
11:01 (IST)

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Live:


TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and skipper Litton Das opts to bat.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit's brave knock in vain as BAN win thriller, clinch series

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Updates and Commentary. Image: AFP

Preview: India take on Bangladesh in a must-win clash on Sunday at Dhaka. After losing the first ODI, India cannot afford any more slip-ups as they take on the hosts in the second ODI.

Rohit Sharma and Co had a disastrous start to the three-match series as they were bundled out for 186. The top order consisting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli failed on the day and a 73-run knock from KL Rahul helped India to a challenging total.

Indian bowlers did well to keep the visitors in the contest and reduced Bangladesh to 136/9 but the 51-run stand between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the last wicket helped the hosts secure a crucial win.

The Men in Blue had suffered a 2-1 defeat the last time they played a bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh, back in 2015 during MS Dhoni’s reign. And much like the current assignment, that series also took place right after a World Cup hosted in Australia.

Team India arrived in Bangladesh on the back of a T20 World Cup campaign in which they finished top of their group in the Super 12s but bowed out after a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of eventual champions England.

The T20 World Cup was followed by a limited-overs tour of New Zealand, which was skipper by a number of India regulars including captain Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan taking over the leadership duties for the T20Is and ODIs respectively. India won the T20I series 1-0, and lost the ODIs by a similar margin.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 07, 2022 20:25:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price Update: New petrol, diesel prices announced, know all details here
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: New petrol, diesel prices announced, know all details here

Today is the 193rd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 191st consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 192nd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front