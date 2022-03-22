Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India lose three quick wickets after 74-run opening stand

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women At Seddon Park, Hamilton, 22 March, 2022

22 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

86/3 (21.5 ov)

Match 22
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Bangladesh Women
86/3 (21.5 ov) - R/R 3.94

Play In Progress

Yastika Bhatia - 11

Harmanpreet Kaur - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Yastika Bhatia Batting 11 24 1 0
Harmanpreet Kaur Batting 1 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ritu Moni 5.5 2 23 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 74/3 (15.4)

12 (12) R/R: 1.94

Mithali Raj (C) 0(1) S.R (0)

c Fahima Khatun b Ritu Moni
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India lose three quick wickets after 74-run opening stand

07:50 (IST)

After 21 overs,India Women 81/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 6 , Harmanpreet Kaur 1)

Bangladesh decide against going for the review after an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Yastika by Rumana Ahmed, who’s introduced for the first time today. Bhatia gets off strike with a single off the fifth ball after guiding the ball behind square leg — the first run collected in 15 deliveries! Dot to end the over.

Full Scorecard
07:47 (IST)

After 20 overs,India Women 80/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 5 , Harmanpreet Kaur 1)

Second maiden for Ritu Moni, who has been excellent so far today with figures of 2/18, as Harmanpreet decides to block her way through this over. India going at four-an-over at the end of the 20th over, thanks primarily to Verma’s onslaught late in the first powerplay.

Full Scorecard
07:44 (IST)

After 19 overs,India Women 80/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 5 , Harmanpreet Kaur 1)

Harmanpreet runs the ball down the ground for a single in the second ball of this over, opening her account in the process. Akter keeps things tidy in the remainder of the over as four dots follow. One from the over, with India collecting just eight in the last five overs for the loss of three wickets.

Full Scorecard
07:41 (IST)

After 18 overs,India Women 79/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 5 , Harmanpreet Kaur 0)

Bhatia continues to accumulate runs at a steady pace, collecting a couple of doubles in Moni’s fourth over, guiding the ball behind point on both occasions. Four from the over.

Full Scorecard
07:39 (IST)

After 17 overs,India Women 75/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 1 , Harmanpreet Kaur 0)

Yastika Bhatia gets off the mark with a single off the penultimate ball of this over, guiding the ball through the midwicket region. Meanwhile, the three-wicket burst has given Bangladesh the opportunity to dictate the proceedings and try and restrict the Indians below the 250-mark.

Full Scorecard
07:36 (IST)

After 16 overs,India Women 74/3 ( Yastika Bhatia 0 , Harmanpreet Kaur 0)

It’s a double-wicket maiden for Ritu Moni as she gets rid of Shafali Verma and skipper Mithali Raj off successive balls. India have now lost three quick wickets without adding a run after a 74-run opening stand. The Bangladeshis are back in the game and how!

Full Scorecard
07:32 (IST)
wkt

OUT! It's mayhem out there after the moment, as Mithali Raj departs for a golden duck after chipping the ball in the direction of extra cover. Moni's on a hat-trick!  IND 74/3

Raj c Hoque b Moni 0(1)

Full Scorecard
07:29 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And now Shafali Verma departs not too long after Mandhana, getting stumped off Ritu Moni's bowling to fall eight short of a half-century. This was an ideal opportunity for her to bounce back to form with her first half-century of the tournament. Drinks taken after this dismissal. IND 74/2

Verma st Sultana b Moni 42(42)

Full Scorecard
07:27 (IST)

After 15 overs,India Women 74/1 ( Shafali Verma 42 , Yastika Bhatia 0)

Two singles collected in the first four deliveries. Muted LBW appeal against Mandhana in the fifth, the ball appearing to have an impact outside off. Akter then finally gets the breakthrough in the final delivery as Mandhana swivels around, only to hit the ball straight to backward square leg to depart for 30. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

Full Scorecard
07:27 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Akter gets the breakthrough as Mandhana departs for 30. Mandhana was perhaps looking to break the shackles after too many dot deliveries, and went for the swivel — only to guide the ball towards backward square leg where the fielders completes a low grab. She'll be disappointed not to convert a promising start into a big score. IND 74/1

Mandhana c Hoque b Akter 30(51)

Full Scorecard
06:12 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
06:04 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to bat!

India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: Second maiden for Ritu Moni, who has been excellent so far today with figures of 2/18, as Harmanpreet decides to block her way through this over. India going at four-an-over at the end of the 20th over, thanks primarily to Verma’s onslaught late in the first powerplay.

Preview: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match on Tuesday.India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

While Indian bowlers were off colour at Eden Park, the batters returned to form. AFP

India women vs Bangladesh women, Ind vs BAN Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition.

It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest or Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

One positive from the Australia game was captain Mithali Raj getting back among runs. After a couple of quiet games, Mandhana will also be expected to score big on Tuesday.

India find themselves in a tricky spot as they have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads (from):

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 22, 2022 07:47:30 IST

