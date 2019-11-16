First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh 2019: Prithvi Shaw's return will depend on how he shapes up post doping suspension, says Vikram Rathour

Prithvi Shaw's reintegration into the national team will depend on how he shapes up post his doping suspension and a host of "other factors", India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Nov 16, 2019 20:26:05 IST

Indore: Prithvi Shaw's reintegration into the national team will depend on how he shapes up post his doping suspension and a host of "other factors", India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Saturday.

India vs Bangladesh 2019: Prithvi Shaws return will depend on how he shapes up post doping suspension, says Vikram Rathour

File image of Prithvi Shaw. Twitter/@BCCI

All set to make a comeback in domestic cricket, Shaw was suspended for failing a dope test. Additionally, there were reports of the batsman losing focus during India's last tour of Australia, where he got injured in a warm-up game.

With Mayank Agarwal making a brilliant start to his Test career and Rohit Sharma also revelling in the opener's role, it could be a steep climb for the 20-year-old Mumbaikar, the second youngest Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.

Asked how the team management is planning to reintegrate Shaw in the side, Rathour replied: "Getting back into the team will be the selectors' decision. As far as the team management is concerned, I think he's a phenomenal player. So let's see how it goes, how he shapes up after the suspension."

Rathour praised Agarwal and said that he is setting the bar higher every day.

"Rather than us (support staff) pushing them, they push us. Somebody like Mayank, after scoring so many runs, is still coming and asking what better he can do, what are the areas he can improve upon. That's a great character to have. And that's not one guy, everyone in the team is like that," Rathour said.

Shaw has fallen in the pecking order with Shubman Gill being designated as the Indian team's reserve opener. The talented KL Rahul remains in the scheme of things along with India A regulars Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal.

"I'm sure he's working hard and getting ready to come back. And how he gets back will depend on a lot of other factors."

While Rathour didn't specify what exactly he meant by other factors, the BCCI brass will certainly watch Shaw's moves keenly, especially his India U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who has been a central figure in mentoring him during his time away from cricket.

Recently, on his 20th birthday, Shaw tweeted that it will be a new Prithvi that the cricketing world will witness.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 20:26:05 IST

Tags : Abhimanyu Easwaran, BCCI, Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, SportsTracker, Vikram Rathour

