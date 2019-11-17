It was another pace domination for India as their fast bowlers accounted for 14 wickets between them, helping hosts a massive an innings and 130 runs win over Bangladesh in the first Test. It's not a record but the manner in which the pacers took the wickets showed that India have currently the best pace bowling attack in the world. Meanwhile, opener Mayank Agarwal enhanced his reputation further by scoring a double ton while Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a well deserved century.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's struggle in the match was inevitable considering the absence of their star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They have a lot to think about their approach before the first day/night Test in Indian begins at Kolkata.

Let's look at the major records created and broken during the first Test played at Indore.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings of the Indore Test which is now the fourth lowest total by a visiting team in the first innings of a Test in India.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint fastest bowler to take 250 wickets at home and he also became the third Indian bowler to achieve the feat after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Agarwal's 243 runs against Bangladesh is now the fifth highest by an Indian opener in Tests and the second most against Bangladesh in a Test innings. The record for the most runs in a Test innings against Bangladesh is held by Sachin Tendulkar who scored 248* runs against them at Dhaka in 2004.

Only Vinod Kambli has scored two double centuries in fewer innings than Agarwal in Tests.

Agarwal now holds the record of hitting joint most number of sixes among Indian batsmen in an innings alongside Navjot Sidhu who also hit eight sixes against Sri Lanka at Lucknow in 1994.

India won the match by an innings and 130 runs which was the third largest for them against Bangladesh in Tests. This was the 10th innings victory for India under the captaincy of Kohli which is now a record. This was the third consecutive innings win for India in Tests — following similar victories against South Africa in the previous series — at Pune and Ranchi. This was also India's sixth consecutive victory in Tests which is now the joint longest winning streak for them in Tests alongside their six consecutive victories at home in 2013.

India amassed 407 runs against Bangladesh at Indore on the second day which is the third most by them in a day's play in Tests.

Agarwal scored 206 runs on the second day which is now the joint fifth most by an Indian player in a single day's play. The record for the same is held by Sehwag who scored 284 runs on Day 2 of the Test against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009/10.

