First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test stats wrap: Hosts' record-breaking win under Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's impressive show and more

A lot of records were broken and created as India romped to another massive Test win against Bangladesh in Indore. Here's all the important ones.

Umang Pabari, Nov 17, 2019 11:06:37 IST

It was another pace domination for India as their fast bowlers accounted for 14 wickets between them, helping hosts a massive an innings and 130 runs win over Bangladesh in the first Test. It's not a record but the manner in which the pacers took the wickets showed that India have currently the best pace bowling attack in the world. Meanwhile, opener Mayank Agarwal enhanced his reputation further by scoring a double ton while Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a well deserved century.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's struggle in the match was inevitable considering the absence of their star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They have a lot to think about their approach before the first day/night Test in Indian begins at Kolkata.

Let's look at the major records created and broken during the first Test played at Indore.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings of the Indore Test which is now the fourth lowest total by a visiting team in the first innings of a Test in India.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test stats wrap: Hosts record-breaking win under Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwals impressive show and more

Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint fastest bowler to take 250 wickets at home and he also became the third Indian bowler to achieve the feat after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

FP2

Agarwal's 243 runs against Bangladesh is now the fifth highest by an Indian opener in Tests and the second most against Bangladesh in a Test innings. The record for the most runs in a Test innings against Bangladesh is held by Sachin Tendulkar who scored 248* runs against them at Dhaka in 2004.

FP3

Only Vinod Kambli has scored two double centuries in fewer innings than Agarwal in Tests.

FP4

Agarwal now holds the record of hitting joint most number of sixes among Indian batsmen in an innings alongside Navjot Sidhu who also hit eight sixes against Sri Lanka at Lucknow in 1994.

FP5

India won the match by an innings and 130 runs which was the third largest for them against Bangladesh in Tests. This was the 10th innings victory for India under the captaincy of Kohli which is now a record. This was the third consecutive innings win for India in Tests — following similar victories against South Africa in the previous series — at Pune and Ranchi. This was also India's sixth consecutive victory in Tests which is now the joint longest winning streak for them in Tests alongside their six consecutive victories at home in 2013.

FP6

India amassed 407 runs against Bangladesh at Indore on the second day which is the third most by them in a day's play in Tests.

FP7

Agarwal scored 206 runs on the second day which is now the joint fifth most by an Indian player in a single day's play. The record for the same is held by Sehwag who scored 284 runs on Day 2 of the Test against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009/10.

FP8

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 11:06:37 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Indore Test, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all