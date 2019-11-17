India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test stats wrap: Hosts' record-breaking win under Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal's impressive show and more
A lot of records were broken and created as India romped to another massive Test win against Bangladesh in Indore. Here's all the important ones.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH Vs UTT Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs CHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs PUD Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs VID Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SIK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs TRI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs KAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs SER - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs MP - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs UP - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs SAU - Nov 17th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra under President's Rule: NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress postopone meeting with governor; exit from NDA mere formality, says Sanjay Raut
-
Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting for simplification of GST returns filing; similar meetings to be held across country from 7 December
-
What the Ayodhya judgment makes evident: New India is a place of 'no Muslim things'
-
From Shiva to upcoming film on George Reddy, tracing origin of films on student politics in Telugu cinema
-
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth pays the price for going against grain in straight-games loss to Lee Cheuk Yiu
-
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at cops on Sunday morning; China deploys People's Liberation Army to clear blocked roads
-
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress fields national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East seat
-
‘Manipur a dumping ground for foreigners’: State Congress MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi to submit ground report on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill
-
Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
It was another pace domination for India as their fast bowlers accounted for 14 wickets between them, helping hosts a massive an innings and 130 runs win over Bangladesh in the first Test. It's not a record but the manner in which the pacers took the wickets showed that India have currently the best pace bowling attack in the world. Meanwhile, opener Mayank Agarwal enhanced his reputation further by scoring a double ton while Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a well deserved century.
On the other hand, Bangladesh's struggle in the match was inevitable considering the absence of their star players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. They have a lot to think about their approach before the first day/night Test in Indian begins at Kolkata.
Let's look at the major records created and broken during the first Test played at Indore.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 runs in the first innings of the Indore Test which is now the fourth lowest total by a visiting team in the first innings of a Test in India.
Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint fastest bowler to take 250 wickets at home and he also became the third Indian bowler to achieve the feat after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Agarwal's 243 runs against Bangladesh is now the fifth highest by an Indian opener in Tests and the second most against Bangladesh in a Test innings. The record for the most runs in a Test innings against Bangladesh is held by Sachin Tendulkar who scored 248* runs against them at Dhaka in 2004.
Only Vinod Kambli has scored two double centuries in fewer innings than Agarwal in Tests.
Agarwal now holds the record of hitting joint most number of sixes among Indian batsmen in an innings alongside Navjot Sidhu who also hit eight sixes against Sri Lanka at Lucknow in 1994.
India won the match by an innings and 130 runs which was the third largest for them against Bangladesh in Tests. This was the 10th innings victory for India under the captaincy of Kohli which is now a record. This was the third consecutive innings win for India in Tests — following similar victories against South Africa in the previous series — at Pune and Ranchi. This was also India's sixth consecutive victory in Tests which is now the joint longest winning streak for them in Tests alongside their six consecutive victories at home in 2013.
India amassed 407 runs against Bangladesh at Indore on the second day which is the third most by them in a day's play in Tests.
Agarwal scored 206 runs on the second day which is now the joint fifth most by an Indian player in a single day's play. The record for the same is held by Sehwag who scored 284 runs on Day 2 of the Test against Sri Lanka at Mumbai in 2009/10.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 11:06:37 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin backs Virat Kohli's five permanent Test centres idea; says day-night Test 'move in the right direction'
India vs Bangladesh: Tigers set for arduous trial as Virat Kohli and Co aim to extend home dominance
India vs Bangladesh: 'This unit is relentless', Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co's emphatic victory over visitors in Indore Test