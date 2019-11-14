-
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 1 at Indore, Full Cricket Score: Mayank, Pujara take India to 86 for 1 at Stumps
Date: Thursday, 14 November, 2019 17:15 IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Stumps
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
-
17:06 (IST)
Stumps, Day 1
After 26 overs,India 86/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)
Two runs come off the last over. India finish the first day on a healthy note of 86/1 after visitors were bowled out for 150. The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal now stands at 72 and tomorrow would be all about consolidation as India would look to put the match beyond Bangaldesh's reach. They currently trail by 64 runs.
-
15:38 (IST)
OUT! INDIA LOSE ROHIT
Rohit c Liton Das b Abu Jayed 6(14)
Outside off delivery from Jayed and Rohit wanted to go a big drive but he was slow on his feet, failed to get close to the ball and only managed to nick it to the keeper. Bangladeshis are ecstatic.
-
14:54 (IST)
Bangladesh bowled out on 150!
OUT! Ebadat Hossain b U Yadav 2(5)
Umesh knocks over Ebadat with a swinging full delivery. The batsman had no idea of where the ball was going. It pitched on middle and swung away to the off stump, taking it along with itself. India definitely dropped a number of catches today but their bowling is so good that, it seems like, they afford it on some days.
-
14:45 (IST)
OUT! Taijul Islam run out (Jadeja/W Saha) 1(7)
They dared Jadeja and he was not going to stay quiet. Taijul and Jayed went for a risky double earlier and that accounted for five overthrows. But this time Jadeja made no such mistake. The throw from fine leg was on the money and Saha did the rest.
-
14:31 (IST)
WICKET! Liton Das c Kohli b Ishant 21(31)
What a way to start the session! Ishant strikes on the first ball to remove Liton. The visitors are shocked. The pacer managed to move the ball just a bit away from the batsman and that was enough. Liton was guilty of pushing at it and lost his wicket.
-
14:12 (IST)
Tea, Day 1
After 54 overs,Bangladesh 140/7 ( Liton Das (W) 21 , )
Successive wickets for Shami to end the over and the session as India have Bangladesh on the mat. They claim four wickets in the afternoon session with two of them coming off the final two balls of the passage of play. Shami will be on a hat-trick when he resumes to bowl in the final session of the day. Don't go far away.
-
14:12 (IST)
OUT! Swinging! Super! Shami! Two wickets in two balls. You just knew that Shami has hit his straps and he has the tendancy of springing out a surprise every now and then. Good length delivery that swirls in and Mehedy Hasan, facing his first ball, plays it down the wrong line. Rapped on the pads, followed by a loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Liton Das turns his back on Mehidy Hasan as they do not review the decision. The HawkEye though reveals the ball was going down the leg side.
Mehedy Hasan lbw b Shami 0(1)
-
14:10 (IST)
OUT! Knocked him over! Mohammed Shami goes wide of the crease and slants the ball back in and has beaten Mushfiqur Rahim, someone who has been out there for over hundred balls, neck and crop! Genuinely wonderful bowling from Shami. Hit the deck and jags in sharply off the pitch, hits the top of off stump. Beaut.
Rahim b Shami 43(105)
-
13:37 (IST)
OUT! That's a horrible shot from Mahmudullah for starters, however Ashwin deserves the wicket completely. Looks like Mahmudullah had premediated the sweep and Ashwin also knew it. He pitches it up on off stump and Mahmudullah goes far across his off stump, exposing all three stumps, the ball goes straight on to knock the off pole out of its groove.
Mahmudullah b Ashwin 10(30)
-
13:00 (IST)
BOWLED'EM! Ravichandran Ashwin with the breakthrough! It was the under-cutter from the wily spinner, he pitched it on the off stump from round the wicket, Mominul Haque was in two mind whether to play or leave the ball, ended up doing the latter which turned out to be fatal. The ball went with the angle to crash into the off stump. Senior spinner breaks the partnership. Big setback for Bangladesh.
Mominul b Ashwin 37(80)
-
10:59 (IST)
WICKET! Mithun lbw b Shami 13(36)
First wicket for Shami and what a delivery it was. Fuller, on middle stump and moved back in with the angle to trap Mithun on his crease and thudded onto the pads. Umpire had no hesitation as he raised his finger.
-
10:44 (IST)
REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Looked like a horrific review for lbw as Mithun seemed to have inside edged it but replays showed it was pad first but the batsman survived still with umpire's call on impact. Review retained by India.
-
10:05 (IST)
OUT! Shadman Islam c W Saha b Ishant 6(24)
Ishant takes a wicket immediately after Umesh got the first breakthrough. Poor batting from Shadman though as he gifted away his wicket. Didn't move his feet but went for a drive which became just a poke and Saha took the catch comfortably.
-
09:59 (IST)
OUT! Kayes c Rahane b U Yadav 6(18)
This was coming. With the outside edge getting beaten again aand again, India were very close to a breakthrough and once again Umesh got one to move away just a bit to take the outside edge which was grabbed by Rahane at gully.
-
09:10 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain
-
09:10 (IST)
India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
-
09:03 (IST)
Virat Kohli: We wanted to bowl first and conditions are ideal for our seamers. Day 2 onwards it should be a beautiful track to bat on. Nadeem is not part of this match and Ishant comes in.
-
09:02 (IST)
Mominul Haque: We are going to bat first. The pitch is a bit hard and it might break in fourth innings. It's a great honour to captain Bangladesh.
-
09:01 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Mominul Haque makes the right call and Bangladesh will bat first at Indore in first Test match.
-
08:51 (IST)
Pitch report: "There's grass on the track and new bowlers will enjoy bowling in first couple of overs, after the sun comes out the pitch will die down a bit but there will be bounce throughout. There's some deceptive dampness due to the onset of winter, but as the days go on, we won't see much of it. I think India will want to bat first regardless of the grass on the pitch," says Sunil Gavaskar.
-
08:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day one of the first Test between hosts India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. For Virat Kohli and Co, leading with 240 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points, another 60 points are at stake while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC series. Stay tuned for more updates.
What a day of cricket it was! Bangladesh won the toss but everything from there went against them. Indian pacers were once again in top form as they bowled the visitors out on 150. R Ashwin was also impressive with his art of off spin despite the pitch not assisting him much but dropped catches restricted him to just two scalps. In reply, hosts lost Rohit Sharma early on but Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then put up an unbeaten 72-run stand as Bangladesh bowlers struggled. India now trail by 64 runs and would look to mount a massive lead tomorrow. And so, we will also see you all tomorrow.
The day has come to an end with India on the driver's seat in this Test. Bangladesh wasted their toss advantage earlier with the bat. And now on the field, they have given Mayank a life. Abu Jayed has been their best bowler in this innings as he managed to get some late swing. Tomorrow, the morning session will be key for the visitors. They need to utilise the early morning moisture on the surface. Otherwise it will be a long day for them.
Stumps, Day 1
After 26 overs,India 86/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)
After 26 overs,India 86/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)
Two runs come off the last over. India finish the first day on a healthy note of 86/1 after visitors were bowled out for 150. The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal now stands at 72 and tomorrow would be all about consolidation as India would look to put the match beyond Bangaldesh's reach. They currently trail by 64 runs.
After 25 overs,India 84/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 42)
Ebadot has been brought from other end in place of Taijul. Just one from the over. Pujara stabbed the short ball in front of point to collect the single. Mostly the last over of the day coming up.
After 24 overs,India 83/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 41)
Jayed called into attack and creates some excitement. He was successful to find Agarwal's outside edge as the batsman was guilty of pushing hard but, would you believe it, Kayes dropped a sitter at slip. Agarwal followed it up with a crashing cover drive as Bangaldeshi's confidence sunk lower. Four off the over.
FOUR! This is Agarwal's favourite shot. A cover drive and he played that very well to bring up another boundary
DROPPED! Nooo...after so long they get an opportunity and it was a dolly but Kayes failed to hold onto it at slip. Agarwal would have been a goner had he gobbled it up. Jayed is obviously disappointed.
After 23 overs,India 79/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 41)
Taijul continues from the other end. So Mominul has still not decided to bring on Mehedy to shake up things. Five runs from the over. Three singles and a double for Pujara with a flick to fine leg.
After 22 overs,India 74/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 38)
Ebadot continues. Two from the over as Pujara and Agarwal made use of short deliveries to collect a single each. It has been slow going for both teams currently but both parties are okay with it. From India's perspective, there's still a lot of time left.
After 21 overs,India 72/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Cheteshwar Pujara 37)
No boundaries this time, so Taijul did well with his over. Just one from it as Pujara got out of the crease and played the flick to square leg. He will be back on strike.
After 20 overs,India 70/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)
Runs are coming at ease for India. Ebadot once again lost his line, went full and wide to which Agarwal played a fantastic cover drive pressing forward. Five off the over.
FOUR! Beauty by Agarwal. It was an overpitched delivery outside off which invited the batsman forward as he crashed it through covers
After 19 overs,India 65/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 39)
Another boundary for Agarwal with the help of a cut shot off Taijul. He waited for the delivery, got deep into his crease and then cut it past short third man fielder. Just four off the over.
FOUR! Another late cut from Agarwal and another boundary off Taijul. Smart batting as he beats the short third man fielder to collect four runs
After 18 overs,India 61/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 35)
Ebadot continues. Two singles from the over. Bangladesh need to try out new things here, maybe bring in Mehedy Hasan into attack because nothing seems to be working for them.
After 17 overs,India 60/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 34)
No boundary this time for Pujara but one for Agarwal and what an expert shot that was. The trajectory helped him as well against Taijul as he got onto his knees to play the cut shot, very late, from close to stumps to beat the short third man fielder. Just four from the over.
FOUR! So well played by Agarwal. Played the cut shot very late and from very close to the stumps but he was always in control against Taijul as he beat the short third man fielder
Good to see this early intent from Pujara. He is trying to make things happen instead of waiting for bowlers to do the mistake. Last time Pujara did that in that second innings of the Vizag Test against South Africa and got 80-odd runs with a healthy strike-rate. Feel before going to New Zealand, Pujara needs a big score under his belt as since coming from Australia, he has been patchy with the willow.
After 16 overs,India 56/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 34)
The flow of boundaries continue for Pujara. Two from this over of Ebadaot. First one was beautiful straight drive which Rahim failed to stop at midoff. Second was a clip off pads to midwicket region. Nine runs off the over.
FOUR! Fuller delivery, onto the pads of Pujara by Ebadot and the batsman just had to clip it off pads as he pierced the field on legside
FOUR! What a lovely shot from Pujara. A straight drive but mid off fielder Rahim had a chance to stop it but he failed and India got four runs
After 15 overs,India 47/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26)
Taijul continues. Three boundaries in the over for Pujara. He is looking very positive. Two of the boundaries came on leg side as he came down the track both the times and played the flick shots to midwicket and to wide of mid on. Then guided the short ball past short third man to collect 12 runs from the over.
FOUR! This is bad bowling from Taijul. After getting hit for two fours, he dropped this short on off and Pujara guided it past short third man fielder.
FOUR! Almost a copy of the last boundary scoring shot. Once again, Pujara came down the track and placed his shot to wide of mid on.
FOUR! Pujara used his feet to perfection. Shimmied down the track off Taijul and clipped the ball off his pads to midwicket for a boundary
After 14 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)
As expected, Jayed out ot attack, Ebadot called back. Two singles from the over. Athar Ali khan is definitely not happy Bangladeshi pacers inability to move the ball and could be heard on air urging them to bowl much fuller like their Indian counterparts.
After 13 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Taijul continues after drinks. A single for Agarwal on first ball as he carves away the fuller delivery to deep cover. Five dot deliveries from there on to Pujara.
After 12 overs,India 32/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Jayed continues and boundary keeps coming for Pujara. It was a cut shot with the ball pitched outside off but it went straight to point fielder who fumbled and allowed the ball to race to the rope. Four off the over. This should definitely be Jayed's last over of this spell. Times for drinks.
FOUR! A cut shot from Pujara in his typical style. A bit of width on offer and Pujara utilises his wrists to cut it to the fielder who spills it out for a boundary
After 11 overs,India 28/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 9)
Time for some spin bowling. Left-armer Taijul Islam into attack with a forward short leg. Pujara's outlook has been positive here from the beginning. Saw an opportunity and danced down to find a boundary through covers. Six off the over.
FOUR! Positive shot from Pujara. Fuller delivery from Taijul and the batsman hopped forward to crash the drive through covers
After 10 overs,India 22/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)
Bangladeshi pacers have been mostly tight with their line but there's always some scoring opportunities. Pujara benefited from one of those as he punched a drive off back foot to collect two runs from Jayed's over.
After 9 overs,India 20/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Ebadot continues. Four runs from the over as Agarwal collects his second boundary of the innings. He made the most of the full delivery as he leaned forward and drove it past point.
A much-needed reward for the discipline the Bangladeshi new ball bowlers have shown this evening. They have been on the mark, not allowing the batters to score those early boundaries and get into the grooves. Top notch effort this so far. However, with no back-up seamer in their XI, it will be tough for Bangladesh to maintain the pressure once these two finish their spells.
FOUR! Good shot from Agarwal. Took a big stride forward on the full delivery, presented the full face of the bat to guide it to sweeper cover fence
After 8 overs,India 16/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)
Jayed continues. Rohit had another opportunity to post a big score but he got lazy. Went for a big drive, away from body against an outside off delivery but only managed to edge it to the keeper with a hint of movement. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman who gets off the mark with a flick to wide of mid on. Two from the over.
OUT! INDIA LOSE ROHIT
Rohit c Liton Das b Abu Jayed 6(14)
Outside off delivery from Jayed and Rohit wanted to go a big drive but he was slow on his feet, failed to get close to the ball and only managed to nick it to the keeper. Bangladeshis are ecstatic.
After 7 overs,India 14/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Rohit Sharma 6)
Ebadat continues. Two from the over. Five dot deliveries followed by a dab past point by Agarwal with soft hands as he collected two runs.
After 6 overs,India 12/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 6)
There's very little room for error against Indian batsmen and Jayed paid the price for going wide and full. However, it wasn't the best of shots from Rohit who outside edged the delivery over the slip cordon. Four from the over.
FOUR! Streaky from Rohit. There was width on offer and Rohit went after the fuller delivery as the outside edge flew over slip fielders
After 5 overs,India 8/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 2)
Ebadot continues. Maiden over as Agarwal plays out the deliveries. Second consecutive maiden for Ebadot and they need it badly to create pressure.
After 4 overs,India 8/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 2)
Rohit gets off the mark on first delivery with a glance to square leg followed by a half-hearted appeal for lbw against Rohit by Jayed. The batsman was hit on pads as he moved across to flick the ball but the height was an issue. Just two from the over.
After 3 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 0)
Ebadaot continues and finishes with a maiden over. Agarwal was watchful as the pacer kept his line and length tight. Also, finally Rohit will have a strike, in the next over.
Ebadot Hossain has modelled his bowling action watching his idol Brett Lee on television. The youngster has pace and can touch the 140s on a consistent basis. He has been fast-tracked in the Test side and will probably enjoy the bounce on this surface.
After 2 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 0)
The Bangladeshi 'Jimmy Anderson' Abu Jayed is into attack now. A decent over to begin with for the right-arm pace bowler. Single in the over for Agarwal and he will be back on strike.
After 1 overs,India 5/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 5 , Rohit Sharma 0)
What a shot to begin India's innings! Agarwal was offered a fuller delivery by Ebadat first up and he crunched it through covers for a boundary. Added a single on last ball to retain strike.
FOUR! Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark with a boundary on the first ball of the innings. A crunchy drive, through sweeper cover, which made a sweet sound.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Indore, Latest Updates: Two runs come off the last over. India finish the first day on a healthy note of 86/1 after visitors were bowled out for 150. The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal now stands at 72 and tomorrow would be all about consolidation as India would look to put the match beyond Bangladesh's reach.
First Test preview: The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series.
The upcoming Test will be followed by the historic day-night Test in Kolkata, with both the teams finally set to make their debut with the pink ball.
India are sitting pretty on top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points – Having beaten West Indies and South Africa, while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC match.
In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest to date.
Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren't exactly formidable names.
Compare that to India's premier willow wielders –Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50-plus tons collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahamans, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.
Rohit was in top form during the South Africa Test series, having ended up as the series' top-scorer with 529 runs, registering two centuries and one double ton.
Add to it India's bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the 'David' looks incapable of slaying the proverbial 'Goliath'.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: