Live Updates

India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 1 at Indore, Full Cricket Score: Mayank, Pujara take India to 86 for 1 at Stumps

Date: Thursday, 14 November, 2019 17:15 IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Stumps

Bangladesh
150/10 OV : (58.3) RR.(2.57)
India
86/1 OV : (26.0) RR.(3.31)

This over 26.0

  • 1
  • 0
  • 0
  • 1
  • 0
  • 0

batsman

Mayank Agarwal

  • 37 (81)
  • 4s X 6
  • 6s X 0

Cheteshwar Pujara

  • 43 (61)
  • 4s X 7
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Ebadot Hossain

  • 32 (11)
  • M X 2
  • W X 0

Abu Jayed

  • 21 (8)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

72 ( 18.4 ) R/R: 3.85

Mayank Agarwal 29(51)

Cheteshwar Pujara 43(61)

14/1 (7.2 over)

Rohit Sharma 6 (14) SR: S.R (42.86)

c Liton Das b Abu Jayed

Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 1 at Indore, Full Cricket Score: Mayank, Pujara take India to 86 for 1 at Stumps

Highlights

17:13 (IST)

What a day of cricket it was! Bangladesh won the toss but everything from there went against them. Indian pacers were once again in top form as they bowled the visitors out on 150. R Ashwin was also impressive with his art of off spin despite the pitch not assisting him much but dropped catches restricted him to just two scalps. In reply, hosts lost Rohit Sharma early on but Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then put up an unbeaten 72-run stand as Bangladesh bowlers struggled. India now trail by 64 runs and would look to mount a massive lead tomorrow. And so, we will also see you all tomorrow.

Full Scorecard
17:10 (IST)

The day has come to an end with India on the driver's seat in this Test. Bangladesh wasted their toss advantage earlier with the bat. And now on the field, they have given Mayank a life. Abu Jayed has been their best bowler in this innings as he managed to get some late swing. Tomorrow, the morning session will be key for the visitors. They need to utilise the early morning moisture on the surface. Otherwise it will be a long day for them.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Indore
17:10 (IST)
Full Scorecard
17:06 (IST)

Stumps, Day 1 

After 26 overs,India 86/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 37 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)

Two runs come off the last over. India finish the first day on a healthy note of 86/1 after visitors were bowled out for 150. The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal now stands at 72 and tomorrow would be all about consolidation as India would look to put the match beyond Bangaldesh's reach. They currently trail by 64 runs. 

Full Scorecard
17:00 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 84/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 42)

Ebadot has been brought from other end in place of Taijul. Just one from the over. Pujara stabbed the short ball in front of point to collect the single. Mostly the last over of the day coming up. 

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 83/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 36 , Cheteshwar Pujara 41)

Jayed called into attack and creates some excitement. He was successful to find Agarwal's outside edge as the batsman was guilty of pushing hard but, would you believe it, Kayes dropped a sitter at slip. Agarwal followed it up with a crashing cover drive as Bangaldeshi's confidence sunk lower. Four off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:54 (IST)

FOUR! This is Agarwal's favourite shot. A cover drive and he played that very well to bring up another boundary

Full Scorecard
16:53 (IST)

DROPPED! Nooo...after so long they get an opportunity and it was a dolly but Kayes failed to hold onto it at slip. Agarwal would have been a goner had he gobbled it up. Jayed is obviously disappointed.

Full Scorecard
16:51 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 79/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , Cheteshwar Pujara 41)

Taijul continues from the other end. So Mominul has still not decided to bring on Mehedy to shake up things. Five runs from the over. Three singles and a double for Pujara with a flick to fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
16:48 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 74/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 30 , Cheteshwar Pujara 38)

Ebadot continues. Two from the over as Pujara and Agarwal made use of short deliveries to collect a single each. It has been slow going for both teams currently but both parties are okay with it. From India's perspective, there's still a lot of time left. 

Full Scorecard
16:41 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 72/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 29 , Cheteshwar Pujara 37)

No boundaries this time, so Taijul did well with his over. Just one from it as Pujara got out of the crease and played the flick to square leg. He will be back on strike. 

Full Scorecard
16:38 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 70/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 21 , Cheteshwar Pujara 43)

Runs are coming at ease for India. Ebadot once again lost his line, went full and wide to which Agarwal played a fantastic cover drive pressing forward. Five off the over.

Full Scorecard
16:35 (IST)

FOUR! Beauty by Agarwal. It was an overpitched delivery outside off which invited the batsman forward as he crashed it through covers 

Full Scorecard
16:33 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 65/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 39)

Another boundary for Agarwal with the help of a cut shot off Taijul. He waited for the delivery, got deep into his crease and then cut it past short third man fielder. Just four off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:32 (IST)

FOUR! Another late cut from Agarwal and another boundary off Taijul. Smart batting as he beats the short third man fielder to collect four runs

Full Scorecard
16:29 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 61/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 35)

Ebadot continues. Two singles from the over. Bangladesh need to try out new things here, maybe bring in Mehedy Hasan into attack because nothing seems to be working for them.

Full Scorecard
16:26 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 60/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 20 , Cheteshwar Pujara 34)

No boundary this time for Pujara but one for Agarwal and what an expert shot that was. The trajectory helped him as well against Taijul as he got onto his knees to play the cut shot, very late, from close to stumps to beat the short third man fielder. Just four from the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:24 (IST)

FOUR! So well played by Agarwal. Played the cut shot very late and from very close to the stumps but he was always in control against Taijul as he beat the short third man fielder

Full Scorecard
16:23 (IST)

Good to see this early intent from Pujara. He is trying to make things happen instead of waiting for bowlers to do the mistake. Last time Pujara did that in that second innings of the Vizag Test against South Africa and got 80-odd runs with a healthy strike-rate. Feel before going to New Zealand, Pujara needs a big score under his belt as since coming from Australia, he has been patchy with the willow.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Indore
16:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
16:23 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 56/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 16 , Cheteshwar Pujara 34)

The flow of boundaries continue for Pujara. Two from this over of Ebadaot. First one was beautiful straight drive which Rahim failed to stop at midoff. Second was a clip off pads to midwicket region. Nine runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:22 (IST)

FOUR! Fuller delivery, onto the pads of Pujara by Ebadot and the batsman just had to clip it off pads as he pierced the field on legside

Full Scorecard
16:20 (IST)

FOUR! What a lovely shot from Pujara. A straight drive but mid off fielder Rahim had a chance to stop it but he failed and India got four runs

Full Scorecard
16:18 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 47/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 26)

Taijul continues. Three boundaries in the over for Pujara. He is looking very positive. Two of the boundaries came on leg side as he came down the track both the times and played the flick shots to midwicket and to wide of mid on. Then guided the short ball past short third man to collect 12 runs from the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:16 (IST)

FOUR! This is bad bowling from Taijul. After getting hit for two fours, he dropped this short on off and Pujara guided it past short third man fielder.

Full Scorecard
16:16 (IST)

FOUR! Almost a copy of the last boundary scoring shot. Once again, Pujara came down the track and placed his shot to wide of mid on.

Full Scorecard
16:14 (IST)

FOUR! Pujara used his feet to perfection. Shimmied down the track off Taijul and clipped the ball off his pads to midwicket for a boundary

Full Scorecard
16:13 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 35/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 15 , Cheteshwar Pujara 14)

As expected, Jayed out ot attack, Ebadot called back. Two singles from the over. Athar Ali khan is definitely not happy Bangladeshi pacers inability to move the ball and could be heard on air urging them to bowl much fuller like their Indian counterparts. 

Full Scorecard
16:09 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 33/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 14 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)

Taijul continues after drinks. A single for Agarwal on first ball as he carves away the fuller delivery to deep cover. Five dot deliveries from there on to Pujara. 

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 32/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 13)

Jayed continues and boundary keeps coming for Pujara. It was a cut shot with the ball pitched outside off but it went straight to point fielder who fumbled and allowed the ball to race to the rope. Four off the over. This should definitely be Jayed's last over of this spell. Times for drinks.

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)

FOUR! A cut shot from Pujara in his typical style. A bit of width on offer and Pujara utilises his wrists to cut it to the fielder who spills it out for a boundary

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 28/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 13 , Cheteshwar Pujara 9)

Time for some spin bowling. Left-armer Taijul Islam into attack with a forward short leg. Pujara's outlook has been positive here from the beginning. Saw an opportunity and danced down to find a boundary through covers. Six off the over.

Full Scorecard
15:56 (IST)

FOUR! Positive shot from Pujara. Fuller delivery from Taijul and the batsman hopped forward to crash the drive through covers

Full Scorecard
15:53 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 22/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4)

Bangladeshi pacers have been mostly tight with their line but there's always some scoring opportunities. Pujara benefited from one of those as he punched a drive off back foot to collect two runs from Jayed's over. 

Full Scorecard
15:48 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 20/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 12 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)

Ebadot continues. Four runs from the over as Agarwal collects his second boundary of the innings. He made the most of the full delivery as he leaned forward and drove it past point. 

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)

A much-needed reward for the discipline the Bangladeshi new ball bowlers have shown this evening. They have been on the mark, not allowing the batters to score those early boundaries and get into the grooves. Top notch effort this so far. However, with no back-up seamer in their XI, it will be tough for Bangladesh to maintain the pressure once these two finish their spells.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Indore
15:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)

FOUR! Good shot from Agarwal. Took a big stride forward on the full delivery, presented the full face of the bat to guide it to sweeper cover fence

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

This was the first time that Rohit Sharma registered a single digit score as an opener in Test cricket. His previous lowest Test score as an opener was 14, came against South Africa in Pune.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:45 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:44 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 16/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2)

Jayed continues. Rohit had another opportunity to post a big score but he got lazy. Went for a big drive, away from body against an outside off delivery but only managed to edge it to the keeper with a hint of movement. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman who gets off the mark with a flick to wide of mid on. Two from the over.  

Full Scorecard
15:38 (IST)

OUT! INDIA LOSE ROHIT

Rohit c Liton Das b Abu Jayed 6(14)

Outside off delivery from Jayed and Rohit wanted to go a big drive but he was slow on his feet, failed to get close to the ball and only managed to nick it to the keeper. Bangladeshis are ecstatic. 

Full Scorecard
15:37 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 14/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 8 , Rohit Sharma 6)

Ebadat continues. Two from the over. Five dot deliveries followed by a dab past point by Agarwal with soft hands as he collected two runs.

Full Scorecard
15:37 (IST)

Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal stands in Tests before today:

12, 317, 21, 25, 12

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
15:37 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:33 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 12/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 6)

There's very little room for error against Indian batsmen and Jayed paid the price for going wide and full. However, it wasn't the best of shots from Rohit who outside edged the delivery over the slip cordon. Four from the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

FOUR! Streaky from Rohit. There was width on offer and Rohit went after the fuller delivery as the outside edge flew over slip fielders

Full Scorecard
15:29 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 8/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 2)

Ebadot continues. Maiden over as Agarwal plays out the deliveries. Second consecutive maiden for Ebadot and they need it badly to create pressure.

Full Scorecard
15:23 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 8/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 2)

Rohit gets off the mark on first delivery with a glance to square leg followed by a half-hearted appeal for lbw against Rohit by Jayed. The batsman was hit on pads as he moved across to flick the ball but the height was an issue. Just two from the over. 

Full Scorecard
15:19 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 0)

Ebadaot continues and finishes with a maiden over. Agarwal was watchful as the pacer kept his line and length tight. Also, finally Rohit will have a strike, in the next over. 

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)

Ebadot Hossain has modelled his bowling action watching his idol Brett Lee on television. The youngster has pace and can touch the 140s on a consistent basis. He has been fast-tracked in the Test side and will probably enjoy the bounce on this surface. 

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Indore
15:16 (IST)
Full Scorecard
15:15 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 6/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 6 , Rohit Sharma 0)

The Bangladeshi 'Jimmy Anderson' Abu Jayed is into attack now. A decent over to begin with for the right-arm pace bowler. Single in the over for Agarwal and he will be back on strike. 

Full Scorecard
15:10 (IST)

After 1 overs,India 5/0 ( Mayank Agarwal 5 , Rohit Sharma 0)

What a shot to begin India's innings! Agarwal was offered a fuller delivery by Ebadat first up and he crunched it through covers for a boundary. Added a single on last ball to retain strike. 

Full Scorecard
15:06 (IST)

FOUR! Mayank Agarwal gets off the mark with a boundary on the first ball of the innings. A crunchy drive, through sweeper cover, which made a sweet sound. 

Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

India's innings coming up! Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal make their way to the middle to open. Agarwal is on strike. Ebadot Hossain to bowl the first over.

Full Scorecard
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Indore, Latest Updates: Two runs come off the last over. India finish the first day on a healthy note of 86/1 after visitors were bowled out for 150. The partnership between Pujara and Agarwal now stands at 72 and tomorrow would be all about consolidation as India would look to put the match beyond Bangladesh's reach.

First Test preview: The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series.

The upcoming Test will be followed by the historic day-night Test in Kolkata, with both the teams finally set to make their debut with the pink ball.

India are sitting pretty on top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points – Having beaten West Indies and South Africa, while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC match.

In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest to date.

Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren't exactly formidable names.

Compare that to India's premier willow wielders –Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50-plus tons collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahamans, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.

Rohit was in top form during the South Africa Test series, having ended up as the series' top-scorer with 529 runs, registering two centuries and one double ton.

Add to it India's bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the 'David' looks incapable of slaying the proverbial 'Goliath'.

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli (capt)Mayank AgarwalRohit SharmaCheteshwar PujaraAjinkya RahaneHanuma VihariRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaRavichandran AshwinRavindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiUmesh YadavIshant SharmaShubman Gill

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.

With inputs from PTI 

 

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019

