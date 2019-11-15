-
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 2 at Indore, Full Cricket Score: Agarwal's special helps hosts swell lead to 343
Date: Friday, 15 November, 2019 17:12 IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Stumps
This over 114.0
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 4
- 1
- 0
batsman
- 60 (76)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 2
- 25 (10)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 3
bowler
- 115 (31)
- M X 5
- W X 1
- 108 (25)
- M X 3
- W X 4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
39 ( 3.1 ) R/R: 12.31
Umesh Yadav 25(10)
Ravindra Jadeja 13(9)
|
454/6 (110.5 over)
Wriddhiman Saha 12 (11) SR: S.R (109.09)
b Ebadot Hossain
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
16:46 (IST)
OUT! Cleaned him up. Ebadot Hossain has a wicket finally. The ball was slanted into Saha, who was looking to whip the ball away towards mid wicket, misses it completely. The ball thuds into the back pad and then deflects onto the off stump.
W Saha b Ebadat Hossain 12(11)
-
16:29 (IST)
OUT! Mayank Agarwal holes out in the deep. Searching for another maximum, Agarwal comes down the wicket and swipes it across towards cow corner boundary where the fielder in the deep does well to claim the catch right at the edge of the ropes. Bangladesh players run towards Agarwal to congratulate him for what has been truly a fabulous knock. Take a bow!
Agarwal c Abu Jayed b Mehidy Hasan 243(330)
-
14:45 (IST)
OUT! Oh dear! Rahane is out to a short and wide delivery. Rahane goes after a cut and deliberately plays it high in the air but there is a deep backward point positioned who gobbles the catch to end the 190-run stand. Rahane misses out on another chance to complete his century.
Rahane c Taijul Islam b Abu Jayed 86(172)
-
13:00 (IST)
FIFTY! 21st Test half-century for Ajinkya Rahane and it has come at a good time when India were in a bit of a trouble with quick wickets of Pujara and Kohli.
-
12:35 (IST)
CENTURY! Mayank Agarwal brings up his hundred as his great run of form continues. His third Test ton and also the third one in last four matches.
-
10:05 (IST)
OUT! Kohli is out for a duck! Abu Jayed gets the ball to jag back a touch and Kohli who likes to get across his stumps is out leg before wicket. The ball sneaked in and hit Kohli in front but the umpire shook his head in denial Bangladesh skipper took the review. And the replays confirmed three reds. Bangladesh have struck again. Big wicket.
Kohli lbw b Abu Jayed 0(2)
-
10:04 (IST)
FIFTY! Agarwal with a solid pull over the top towards cow corner to pick himself another boundary as he completes his half-century.
-
09:55 (IST)
OUT! Taken this time in gully! Abu Jayed once again pitches it up, inviting the drive and in the mood that Pujara was batting in, he was always going to go for the stroke. Thick edge to gully and Saif Hassan has taken a smart grab. India lose their second wicket.
Pujara c (sub)Saif Hassan b Abu Jayed 54(72)
-
09:43 (IST)
FIFTY! No problems whatsoever with this cut shot. Jayed once again bowls it short and wide, Pujara makes sure he hits it high over the gully, taking no chances this time, sending the ball to wide third man fence as he completes his half-century
-
08:16 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Day two of the first Test between hosts India and Bangladesh being held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. It was the same old story for the hosts on the opening day, who saw off the Bangla Tigers for just 150 runs, and have scored 86-1 in return. Mayank Agarwal (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43) are at the crease, with the hosts trailing by 64 runs.
Another great day for India as they close in on 500, while the lead nears 350. Thank you for joining us today, look forward to your company tomorrow.
What an entertaining end to the day! At Ranchi, Umesh was unleashed against the South African spinners but here he has shown his muscle power against the seamers. And at the other end, Jadeja has made yet another handy contribution. Meanwhile, India should declare straightway tomorrow to use the early morning moisture on the surface. Think they have more than enough on the board and it will be nothing but a miracle if Bangladesh manage to avoid the inevitable innings defeat.
After 114 overs,India 493/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 60 , Umesh Yadav 25)
Stumps, Day 3
Abu Jayed bowled the final over of the day as Jadeja hacks couple of boundaries off the over, collecting 11 runs from it. India rack up more than 400 runs in a day's play. Bangladesh players hang their head low and drag themselves off the field. India finish the day with 343 runs in lead.
A day of sheer domination by India that saw them lose only five wicket and amassing over 400 runs. The Bangladesh bowlers were hapless at the hands of Mayank Agarwal who scored his second double century to headline the day with fifties from Pujara, Rahane and Jadeja in the day. Umesh Yadav provided fireworks late in the day, while it was, surprisingly, Virat Kohli who missed out.
FOUR! Short ball, Jadeja goes after it and gets a top edge over the wicket-keeper for another boundary. No stopping them.
FOUR! Jadeja stands tall and hammers a back of a length delivery past mid off for a boundary
After 113 overs,India 482/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 50 , Umesh Yadav 24)
Couple of beefy sixes from Umesh Yadav in Ebadot's over as he moves to 24 off just eight balls. Jadeja notches his half century as India take 14 runs from the over.
FIFTY! Jadeja cuts it to deep point for a single to complete his fifty and unleaseh his trademark sword celebration.
SIX! Back to back sixes for Umesh Yadav! Ebadot drops it short on leg stump asking for trouble and Umesh has pulled it over long leg fence
SIX! Annnnd it carries all the way. Umesh Yadav has slogged another one powerfully to clear the man at long on. Didn't time it well but gets the result.
After 112 overs,India 467/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 48 , Umesh Yadav 12)
Umesh Yadav has struck a couple of boundaries along with some typical tailender slogs that has provided a lot of entertainment among the fans, even the dressing room is enjoying themselves. Jayed's over costs 13 runs.
FOUR! Another wild slog across the line, and though he didn't time it perfectly the ball trudges it past wide long on to the boundary.
SIX! Umesh Yadav makes great use of his wrists, the ball was on the pads and Yadav has flicked the ball over long leg for a maximum. It was just his second ball.
After 111 overs,India 454/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 47 , Umesh Yadav 0)
Ebadot Hossain claims his first wicket as he disturbs Saha's woodwork. Three runs come from the over with Umesh Yadav sent into bat ahead of R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami. His five sixes against South Africa might have had a part to play in the decision.
OUT! Cleaned him up. Ebadot Hossain has a wicket finally. The ball was slanted into Saha, who was looking to whip the ball away towards mid wicket, misses it completely. The ball thuds into the back pad and then deflects onto the off stump.
W Saha b Ebadat Hossain 12(11)
After 110 overs,India 451/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 46 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 11)
Massive over for India. A six at the start of the over by Jadeja, followed by a couple of boundaries from Saha as India strecth their lead beyond 300.
FOUR! Saha opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man for a boundary. Using the pace of the ball to earn his second four of the over.
FOUR! Saha brings out the sweep. He gets forward, takes the ball on the full from the off stump and the ball scurries it to backward square leg.
SIX! Jadeja is down the pitch off the first ball of the over as he picks up from where Mayank left. He slams a big six over mid wicket.
After 109 overs,India 435/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 39 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2)
Mahmudullah slips in a quick and a quiet over to Jadeja, who adds a single to his score courtesy of a misfield. Mominul isn't impressed.
Finally the marathon innings of Mayank comes to an end. The way he was going, at times a triple-hundred seemed very much in the scheme of things. If he would have stayed out there for a few more overs, the declaration plans for this evening surely needed a reconsideration.
After 108 overs,India 434/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 38 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2)
Mehedy Hasan is recalled to the bowling crease and after being hit for a six, he eventually did manage to take Mayank Agarwal's wicket, more than claiming the wicket, it was Agarwal who perished in pursuit of his ninth six of the innings. Wriddhiman Saha ambles out to bat and collect a brace to get off the mark
OUT! Mayank Agarwal holes out in the deep. Searching for another maximum, Agarwal comes down the wicket and swipes it across towards cow corner boundary where the fielder in the deep does well to claim the catch right at the edge of the ropes. Bangladesh players run towards Agarwal to congratulate him for what has been truly a fabulous knock. Take a bow!
Agarwal c Abu Jayed b Mehidy Hasan 243(330)
SIX! Mayank Agarwal shimmies down the track again and probably didn't time this perfectly, he got enough of wood on the ball for it to sail over long off boundary
After 107 overs,India 426/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 237 , Ravindra Jadeja 38)
Jadeja picks up couple of boundaries to fine leg region. Taijul trying to curb his room has ended up playing in Jadeja's hands, who is tickling it around the corner for easy boundaries.
FOUR! Once again down the the leg side and Jadeja has pulled it to fine leg fence. Almost identical to the previous one.
FOUR! Short of a length on leg stump and once again Jadeja swats it around the corner to fine leg fence for a boundary.
Gavaskar-esque!
Only way I can describe @mayankcricket’s start to his Test career is ‘Gavaskaresque’— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 15, 2019
After 106 overs,India 414/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 236 , Ravindra Jadeja 27)
Mahmudullah is being treated with disdain after taking 12 runs off his first over, Jadeja and Agarwal smash 11 off this one. Bangladesh continue to bleed boundaries.
SIX! Agarwal steps down the strip and launches another hit straight down the ground. This has become a regular feature in Agarwal's innings just like the cover drive.
FOUR! A little too straight, angling down the leg side and Jadeja simply padles it around the corner, collect a boundary to the fine-leg fence
After 105 overs,India 403/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 230 , Ravindra Jadeja 22)
Jadeja brings up India's 400 with a mighty six over wide long on. Taijul manages to keep it down to a single for the remainder of the over, the partnership closes in on 100 runs.
SIX! Jadeja joins the act. He has been quiet so far, but cannot resist the tempation of a tossed up delivery by a left-arm spinner bowling over the wicekt. Enough room to free his arms and with the ball turning in, Jaddu brings out the big shot to clobber it for a clean strike over wide long on.
After 104 overs,India 396/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 230 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
Running out of options, Monimul Haque turns to the part time spin of Mahmudullah, who has been taken for plenty of runs, even several boundary riders aren't able to stop a couple of them. India take 12 runs from the over as they near the 400-run mark.
FOUR! Once again full and wide delivery that has been put away past long off fielder by Agarwal for the second boundary of the over
FOUR! Full and wide by Mahmudullah and Agarwal pumps the cover drive to drill it past the fielder in the deep.
After 103 overs,India 384/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 218 , Ravindra Jadeja 15)
A single on either end of the over with an eye pleasing maximum in between. Agarwal is all over Bangladeshi bowlers, they have submitted to him completely.
SIX! Agarwal is down the pitch yet again. Covers Taijul's turn, plays it with the spin as he uses the long handle to send the ball flying over long on fence.
After 102 overs,India 376/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 211 , Ravindra Jadeja 14)
Ebadot Hossain's first ball of the over is whacked for a boundary followed by a slice behind point for a brace. Two singles to end the over. Agarwal looks like hasn't broken a sweat. He has put his head down and resumed his innings once again. So much to like about him
Courtesy to this dominating knock by Mayank, the Indore crowd has been thoroughly entertained despite Rohit and Virat not spending enough time in the middle. And getting to the landmark with a six has been the cherry on top of the cake. After getting that lucky break early in his innings, the youngster has shown tremendous maturity. Initially, when the ball was doing a bit for the seamers, Mayank maintained his composure and then when conditions eased out, he unleashed himself with his free flowing batting. There is a old saying in cricket — give the first session to the bowlers and the next two will be yours. This innings has been a classic example of this theory.
FOUR! Short of a length and Agarwal who has been enjoying his time pulling the ball, slaps this off the front foot, the ball carries almost all the way, just a couple of bounces before going over deep mid wicket fence.
After 101 overs,India 368/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 204 , Ravindra Jadeja 13)
Taijul Islam is brought back on. The spread out field gives ample opportunity for Agarwal and Jadeja to collect three risk-free singles.
After 100 overs,India 365/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 202 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Ebadot Hossain delivers an uneventful maiden to Ravindra Jadeja, who seems in no hurry whatsoever. The visuals of Agarwal pointing "two" towards the dressing room indicates that he has achieved the target set by Kohli when the opener reached his hundred and now the Indian captain has set another one for him, will Agarwal oblige?
After 99 overs,India 365/4 ( Mayank Agarwal 202 , Ravindra Jadeja 12)
Mayank Agarwal completes his double hundred and the sign from the Indian captain from the dressing room is to go for the triple ton. There shouldn't be an iota of doubt in his ability to accomplish the feat going by the way he has been playing. Mehedy Hasan bowled four dots before Agarwal decided to step out and launch him over long on for a bigggie.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Indore, Latest Updates: Stumps, Day 3 - Abu Jayed bowled the final over of the day as Jadeja hacks couple of boundaries off the over, collecting 11 runs from it. India rack up more than 400 runs in a day's play. Bangladesh players hang their head low and drag themselves off the field. India finish the day with 343 runs in lead. A day of sheer domination by India that saw them lose only five wicket and amassing over 400 runs. The Bangladesh bowlers were hapless at the hands of Mayank Agarwal who scored his second double century to headline the day with fifties from Pujara, Rahane and Jadeja in the day. Umesh Yadav provided fireworks late in the day, while it was, surprisingly, Virat Kohli who missed out.
Day 1 report: India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 and was 86-1 in reply after the first day of the test series on Thursday.
Cheteshwar Pujara was 43 not out and Mayank Agarwal on 37 at stumps, combining for an unbeaten 72 after Rohit Sharma fell for a single-digit score — 6 — for the first time as an opener.
India pacemen Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Shami dominated during Bangladesh’s innings, sharing seven of the 10 wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin could have had more than 2-43 but there were three catches dropped off his bowling, two by Ajinkya Rahane, who had a rare off day at slip.
Mushfiqur Rahim top scored for Bangladesh with 43 runs.
Bangladesh limped to 63-3 at lunch, 140-7 at tea, and lasted only another 27 balls post-tea as it lost last three wickets for 10 runs.
Liton Das was out first ball after the break for 21, caught in the slips off Ishant, who took 2-20.
Taijul Islam was run out going for a suicidal run, and Yadav cleaned up Ebadat Hossain on 2 to finish with 2-47.
Shami, 3-27, ran through the middle order in the middle session. He took two wickets off consecutive deliveries going into the tea break.
“I was thinking about the hat trick during tea time,” said Shami, who hoped tea was delayed for five minutes.
His hat trick ball, short of length, was blocked by Taijul Islam.
India’s innings was watchful.
After Rohit was caught behind off Abu Jayed, Bangladesh mixed pace and spin but was unable to disturb Agarwal and Pujara, who quietly added 50 off 69 deliveries for the second wicket.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: