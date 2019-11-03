First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I, Weather Update in Delhi: Poor air quality notwithstanding first T20I to go ahead as planned

India and Bangladesh will aim to find the perfect balance and winning momentum as they take on each other in three-match series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 03, 2019 13:43:22 IST

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will aim to find the perfect balance and winning momentum as they take on each other in three-match series starting on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the absence of Virat Kohli, against Bangladesh. AP

The issue of poor air quality was also raised in Bangladesh's team discussions but the visiting skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said that it's time to shift focus on cricket since they have no control over weather conditions.

A public health emergency has been declared in the NCR following rising pollution levels in the region due to stubble burning incidents in northern states of Haryana and Punjab.

"We have not played here, when we came here, there was smog, we all know. But players have practised the last three days, trying to adapt to the conditions. It's not within our control, we have to focus on our cricket," said Mahmudullah ahead of the T20I series-opener.

The visiting skipper added that he enjoys captaincy and does not consider it as a burden. He was asked to lead the side when their skipper Shakib Al Hasan was handed a ban for not reporting to the ICC the corrupt approaches made to him during the Bangladesh Premier League.

"I think the word (burden) that you said, I don't think that way. It's a great opportunity for me to lead the team. I have done it before a few times in T20s and Test as well because Shakib missed a few times. We will have to play as a team, as a group we need to use our opportunities and execute our skills in the game."

Rohit Sharma, who will be the stand-in captain in the absence of a rested Virat Kohli, acknowledged that Bangladesh is now a strong cricketing unit with some mature players.

"All these years we have seen how Bangladesh has performed not just at home but also away. They have always put us under pressure. There is no way we would look at this team differently," the stand-in skipper said.

"I understand there are two key players (Tamim Iqbal and Shakib) missing but they still have quality in their squad which can upset any team on that particular given day. There are matured cricketers in their side," Sharma added.

The weather on Sunday, according to Accuweather, will feature intermittent clouds till around 6 pm, following which, there will be hazy conditions as the match progresses. But, no real rain disturbance is expected. The temperature in Delhi is expected to float between 27 degrees, the maximum, and 23 degrees minimum.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 13:43:22 IST

